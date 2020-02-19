“The Right Way to Start a 501(c)3,” a one-day workshop sharing how to start a 501(c)3 nonprofit, will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in the Carpenter Room of the Create Foundation at 213 W. Main St. The workshop costs $149 per person and includes a guidebook developed by the Mississippi Alliance of Nonprofits & Philanthropy, valued at $49.
Presenter Kimberly Massey, president and consultant for Thrive South, LLC., has more than 20 years of nonprofit experience and will detail the steps needed to gain state and federal approval, such as completing IRS Form 1023-EZ, creating by-laws, setting a board of directors, creating a funding plan, Mississippi Secretary of State requirements, etc.
Interested participants can register by visiting http://www.alliancems.org, clicking on the “Learn” Tab and then on the “Trainings and Events.” Find the corresponding event, click on the link and proceed to register.