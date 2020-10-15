TUPELO • Volunteers with Lee County Meals on Wheels will raise money for the nonprofit feeding program with a fundraising yard sale this weekend.
The yard sale will be Friday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2800 West Main Street at Traceway Manor in Tupelo. All proceeds will benefit the Lee County Meals on Wheels.
The program feeds approximately 125 elderlies a week, five days a week. Because many of their clients are low income and elderly, both groups which are at higher risk for becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, Meals for Wheels has seen a growing need for their services throughout the pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, volunteers have delivered their clients’ meals wrapped and dropping them off outside the clients’ homes.
According to Ashley McDaniel, executive director of NextAge Mississippi, Lee County Meals for Wheels is receiving more calls of concern than ever before.
“They depend on the meal,” McDaniel said of the program’s clients. “With COVID, they were even scared to leave their home, so they depended on that meal every day. That might have been their only meal because they didn’t want to go shopping, they didn’t want to run through a drive thru.”
The yard sale will feature items donated by past residents and families. Items include furniture, clothes, paintings, books, movies, Christmas decor and “a little bit of everything.”
McDaniel is asking attendees to wear masks and try to stay six feet apart. Tables will be spread out to encourage social distancing.
The nonprofit primarily receives funding through a United Way grant of approximately $60,000 and periodic fundraising. However, fundraising is down this year because of the pandemic, even as the need has climbed. Meals on Wheels has not been able to do its regular fundraising, such as speaking engagements and other events.
McDaniel said the nonprofit is looking for as much help as it can get, both financially and in volunteer hours.
“We’re always looking for donations, and we’re always needing volunteers to run routes,” she said. “That’s the most important thing, that our elders come first. During this pandemic, their hot meal is more important than it’s ever been.”