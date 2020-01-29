An arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting in Tupelo that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old woman.
Jacoby O'Neal, 19, of Belden, was arrested Wednesday on charges of second degree murder as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 17-year-old Tiara Dancer on Tuesday night.
O'Neal's bond information is currently unavailable and will be released when known, according to the Tupelo Police Department.
The shooting happened Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. near the 3000 block of Meadow Drive. Dancer was found dead from a gunshot wound and her body is being sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.
Another 18-year-old male victim was reported at the North Mississippi Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds on Tuesday night. His injuries were later determined to be related to the shooting on Meadow Drive.
He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has been released.
The police investigation is ongoing.