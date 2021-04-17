TUPELO • Dozens of race fans, passersby and local Scouts crowded gathered inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing, Saturday morning, to laugh, gasp and cheer as area Cub Scouts sent handcrafted derby racers flying down the track as part of the Boy Scouts of America's annual Pinewood Derby.
The event, hosted by the Yocona Area Council, Boy Scouts of America (BSA), featured Cub Scouts from the Apilachi District pitting their tiny wooden racers against one another for a coveted spot in the Top 10 and a chance to compete at the councilwide derby in May.
Ann Stanford has been a volunteer for the Yocona Area Council BSA for almost 40 years. She said the derby has long been one of the most popular events for young Scouts.
"This is one of the best programs," Stanford said. "It teaches them a lot, and we're just so proud of all the Cub Scots and their hard work. They really enjoy doing this."
As part of the derby, Scouts are tasked with building small, wooden race cars using a set of guidelines established by the BSA. These cars, which can be themed and decorated according to the Scout's whims, must be able to careen down a long track using gravity alone. Winners are named via traditional elimination brackets.
The program encourages good sportsmanship, hard work and creativity.
Rick Wise, assistant scout executive with the Yocona Area Council, BSA, said the races are very competitive and Cub Scouts spend a lot of hard work building and crafting their pinewood race cars.
"They put a lot of time, hard work and dedication into these cars," Wise said. They take time and build these cars with their families and it's a good thing for them. We're proud of all their hard work."
Cub Scouts who placed in the Top 10 during Saturday's races are as follows:
- 1st - Charles Rhea
- 2nd - Ben McFarling
- 3rd - Kyptan Harbin
- 4th - Joshua Siddell
- 5th - Taylor Ramey
- 6th - Dean Timmons
- 7th - Kaleb Pannell
- 8th - Trevor Hayes
- 9th - Liam Vincent
- 10th - Parker Beachum
The Yocona Council Pinewood Derby will take place on Saturday, May 1, at the Barnes Crossing Mall.