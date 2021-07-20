TUPELO • Staci Bevill wants the community to step forward help the children of the Lee County.
The Lee County Youth Court judge doesn’t want just legal experts, physicians or counselors. She is looking for bakers, photographers, artists or anyone with a reliable car.
“Everybody has something has something to offer,” Bevill said. “I have kids interested in photography. I have kids who want to be a teacher. I have kids who need rides to take a GED test.
“We need folks to invest in these kids’ futures.”
The judge and her staff are working to establish The ROAD – Reaching Out in All Directions – a collection of community resources to assist both the children and the parents served by the courts.
She will introduce the program with an organizational meeting Thursday July 29 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the large courtroom on the second floor of the Lee County Justice Center on Jefferson Street in downtown Tupelo.
“We are asking the community to come here and learn about the court,” Bevill said. “We know a lot of the resources out there. We need to get a network set up. We need to know there are community partners we can call on.”
While the program is looking for a complete list of organizations, churches and businesses that offer youth and family services, they are also looking for individual volunteers.
Bevill likes to have parties when youth reach personal or school milestones. She would love to have someone who was willing to bake a cake every now and then. Many times, the older high school students she deals with don’t have senior portraits.
“For them, it is a luxury they can’t afford so it would be wonderful if a photographer could donate their services,” Bevill said.
The judge also hopes to find enough willing people with reliable transportation to start a “Granny Brigade.” They would be volunteers to give lifts to youth, parents and/or guardians to get to court, meetings, doctor’s appointments or even educational functions
One thing the judge wants to see come out of the program is the ability to establish court appointed special advocates (CASA). The advocates would be regular individuals who become the mentor for a child. That person would then be able to go to court proceedings and give the judge more information about what it going on in the child’s life. To get CASA going, they need not only volunteer adults but also $20,000.
“That is another reason why we are having the meeting,” Bevill said. “We want to explain what we need to the community and ask for their help.
“There are so many resources in Lee County. The help is there. We just need to all be in the same room and talk about it.”
Bevill saw the need for additional support from the community when she worked with former Lee County Youth Court Judge Charlie Brett. When she was elected judge three years ago, she knew there was a need to get the community involved and even presented the idea to her staff.
She took a year to assess the situation and then the pandemic hit before she could start with implementation. The whole dynamic of the court changed with COVID-19. Some services were stopped. Meetings and proceedings were done online with zoom.
As the world started to come out from under the pandemic, the Mississippi Supreme Court held a conference in February bringing together courts and multiple agencies to talk about the science of hope and looking at how trauma affects youth. They said services need to be hope-centered and trauma-influenced.
“They challenged us to do something,” Bevill said. “Suddenly everything came full circle. This is what we had already been working on.”
For more information, call Lee County Youth Court at 662-432-2340, email theroadleecounty@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page “The ROAD Lee County.”