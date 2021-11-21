• Debra Kuykendall, a medical technologist at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, has been selected by her peers as the most recent Employee of the Quarter.
“She helps everyone with a smile and is always happy to answer any question to the best of her ability,” a co-worker wrote in her nomination.
Kuykendall is meticulous in her work, which includes managing the blood bank. “She has all of her work done in a correct and timely fashion,” the coworker wrote.
Her commitment extends beyond patients and lab tests – She also takes care of her coworkers, swapping shifts with people in need and covering for others when need.
Kuykendall, who graduated from Hamilton (Alabama) High School, has been with the Amory hospital for 40 years. She joined the staff immediately after earning a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from the University of Mississippi in 1981. She completed additional training at University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Allied Health in Jackson.
• North Mississippi Medical Clinics recently named nurse practitioner Shelia Diane Gann, CFNP, of Work Link as the October Employee of the Month.
Since 2015, Gann has been a part of Work Link, which offers comprehensive occupational health care services including on site medical clinics, preventive health programs, assessments and training to area businesses and industry.
Gann has more than 25 years of nursing experience, including 20 years of caring for patients in the emergency department. She received her associate degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1995. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing through Walden University in 2014.
As part of Work Link, Gann takes health care to companies across the region through onsite clinics and wellness checks.
In nominating Gann as Employee of the Month, one of her colleagues praised her willingness to offer support, even answering questions on her days off, and her commitment to her patients.
• Caprina Bell, a certified nursing assistant with the inpatient hospice unit, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
“The patients love Caprina and so do the family members,” wrote a nurse who works with Bell. “She is very caring and compassionate with the patients and will sit with them and talk until they go to sleep.” The nurse also complimented Bell for being helpful and always having a good attitude, regardless of the situation.
A native of Duncan in Bolivar County, Bell now lives in Verona. She graduated from Broadstreet High School in Shelby in 1995 and attended Coahoma County Community College in Clarksdale. She trained as a certified nursing assistant in 2000 and worked at a nursing home for 19 years. She joined the NMMC staff shortly after moving to northeast Mississippi in 2019.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Tori Pounds of Women’s Hospital.
Pounds was nominated by a new mother who delivered her baby five weeks early. “Needless to say, my husband and I were nervous about our little girl,” she wrote. “Tori was wonderful! She was attentive to all our needs. She went above and beyond to be sure we were comfortable and informed.”
After being discharged home with their new baby, the mother was readmitted with postpartum pre-eclampsia, and again Pounds was her nurse. “I was nervous and anxious. Postpartum hormones were surging as I worried about leaving my 6-day-old baby,” she wrote. “Without me having to ask, Tori asked about breastfeeding. I assumed this complication meant the end of that journey, but Tori brought me a pump and all the supplies I needed. She even arranged for my husband to bring our little girl for a visit.”
Because they had a new baby at home, the mother spent most of this hospital stay alone. “Tori made sure I was as comfortable as she could and again met my needs, often before even asking,” she wrote. “She deserves to be recognized for her compassion and care that she gives to her patients.”
A 2010 graduate of Hamilton High School, Pounds earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2016 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2019. She lives in Booneville and joined the Labor and Delivery staff at NMMC Women’s Hospital in 2016.
• The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians recently announced that Bonnie Basler, M.D., of West Tupelo Medical Clinic and Urgent Care has attained Health Care Quality and Management Certification.
HCQM Certification demonstrates that ABQAURP Diplomates have the practical knowledge and tools to reduce medical errors, ensure patient safety and eliminate waste/unnecessary services, while avoiding potentially harmful delays in care. The result is a safer, more efficient and cost-effective health care system.
In addition to practicing as a family physician, Dr. Basler serves as Medical Director for Quality and Safety for North Mississippi Medical Clinics and Physician Advisor for North Mississippi Medical Center. She received her medical training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson and completed her family medicine residency at East Tennessee State University. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.