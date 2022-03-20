• North Mississippi Health Services has named Beth Ungo vice president for business development.
In the new role, Ungo will support the health system’s growth as NMHS seeks new ways to better connect with people outside the hospital.
A native of Iuka, Ungo has a long history of service with NMHS as a registered nurse, analyst and leader. She served as the service line administrator for oncology and radiology services from 2014 to 2019.
Before returning to NMHS, she spent the past 10 months with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi as an executive director developing and executing the strategic business plan for an innovative primary care and wellness center in Madison.
Ungo graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama. She earned a master’s in nursing administration from University of Alabama in Huntsville. She holds a law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
Ungo’s health care career began at North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka as a medical-surgical nurse. During her nursing career, she served as a clinical management analyst, nurse manager, breast health navigator and nursing instructor. She worked as an attorney from 2008 to 2010 before returning to health care. She stepped into health leadership roles with NMHS in oncology and radiology. She also served as the senior leader for Urologic, a large urology practice headquartered in Tupelo. In her role with Blue Cross Blue Shield, she led efforts to create an innovative care and payment model and coordinated a new business start-up for a primary care center for insurer’s members.
She is a member of the American Health Lawyers Association and the Medical Group Management Association.
• The accounting firm of Kerby and Company, PLLC has been acquired by Watkins Ward and Stafford, PLLC, a Columbus and regional Certified Public Accounting firm. The principal in the Columbus office is Wanda S. Holley, CPA.
Kerby and Company and its principal, E. Michael Kerby Jr., CPA served the community of Columbus and the surrounding area for over 40 years.
Watkins, Ward and Stafford has served the larger north Mississippi area for 73 years. With a professional staff of 75 and a total staff of 136, Watkins, Ward and Stafford offers accounting, tax, audit, bookkeeping and payroll Sservices as well as management advisory services. The firm has offices in 16 Mississippi towns and cities.
The Kerby and Co. office will be maintained temporarily at 722 College St. but will later be consolidated into the Watkins, Ward and Stafford office at 523 18th Avenue North.
• Methodist Senior Services is pleased to announce that Jennifer McClanahand has been selected to serve as the new Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo.
McClanahand began her non-profit service career with the Muscular Dystrophy Association in 2006 and over time, was named the Executive Director for the chapter which serves more than 40 counties in Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.
In 2012, Jenn accepted a role in marketing and sales with Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America where she has most recently served as the Senior Director of Sales and Marketing.
McClanahand holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Southeast Missouri State University. While attending college, she was awarded an internship with the American Lung Association in St. Louis, Missouri.
McClanahand’s responsibilities at MSS will include the development and implementation of sales and marketing strategies in accordance with the MSS Sales, Marketing and Public Relations plans. She will be working with each campus and ancillary service to develop best practices to promote and sell MSS services and support for all communities in Mississippi.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented the DAISY Award to Jennifer Griffith of Labor and Delivery at Women’s Hospital.
Because of extenuating circumstances, a maternity patient’s husband was unable to stay at the hospital with her for the birth of their first baby. Griffith booked the husband a hotel room in Tupelo because they live an hour away. “The husband was able to stay in the hotel room and be close when the baby was born. The patient cried tears of joy when Jennifer offered this,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “Jennifer is a phenomenal nurse with a big heart!”
Griffith lives in Winfield, Alabama, and has worked at NMMC Women’s Hospital since 2017. A native of Eldridge, Alabama, she graduated from Lynn High School in Lynn, Alabama, in 1996. In 2011, Griffith earned her associate degree in nursing from Central Carolina Community College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2016.
Griffith is certified by the National Certification Corporation in external fetal monitoring and teaches Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses Intermediate Fetal Monitoring. She has also worked as a nursing team leader in Tuscaloosa and as a travel nurse.
• Certified nursing assistant Patricia Eaton has been selected as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Star of the Month.
Eaton has worked as a night shift CNA at Baldwyn Nursing Facility for 20 years. She graduated from Saltillo High School in 1975 and resides in Guntown. In her nomination, a nursing home resident wrote that Eaton is nice, professional and goes beyond her duties to help others.
• Family physician Cliff Story, M.D., and North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point have teamed up to open Starkville Medical Clinic.
The clinic will opened March 14 and offers services for adults and children age 5 and up, including sick care, well visits and chronic condition management. Same-day appointments are available, and walk-ins are welcome. The clinic hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon, Friday.
Starkville Medical Clinic is located the same building as North Mississippi Urology at 100 Wilburn Way. The phone number is (662) 465-2050.
Dr. Story, who saw patients at West Point Medical Clinic from 2005 to 2008, spent more than a decade caring for the Mississippi State University family through University Health Services. He joined the Mississippi State University health team in 2008, serving as a Longest Student Health Center staff physician, head team physician for MSU athletics and an adjunct faculty member. From 2013 to 2021, he served as executive director for University Health Services.
Since mid-January, Dr. Story has served in an interim capacity at West Point Internal Medicine, collaborating with Rebecca Stanford, CFNP, and Sara Cox, AGNP, in the wake of the retirement of Andrzej Wartak, M.D., and the death of Ed Miller, M.D.
Dr. Story is a graduate of Mississippi State University and University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He completed his family medicine residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and is board certified by the American Board of Family Physicians.