• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented the DAISY Award to Mackenzie Garner, RN, of 3 Central.
Garner cared for a patient whose wife stayed with him. He was admitted the night before his wife’s 99th birthday.
“Mackenzie was very touched by the couple’s love and devotion to one another and was saddened the wife could not appropriately celebrate her birthday in the hospital,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “When Mackenzie left her shift the next morning, she went to the store and bought the wife a birthday card, cupcakes and two ‘9’ candles.”
When Garner returned to work that night, she got her coworkers to sign the card, take the cupcakes with candles into the patient’s room and sing “Happy Birthday” to his wife.
“Thank you, Mackenzie, for going above and beyond to make this lady’s birthday a special day,” she wrote.
Garner, who lives in Tupelo, joined the 3 Central team as a registered nurse in 2021 after working a year as a nurse extern at NMMC. A 2018 graduate of Booneville High School, she earned her associate degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2021.
• Jordan Howe, manager of North Mississippi Medical Center’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program, has been elected as president-elect of the Southern Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
SACPR serves cardiopulmonary rehabilitation professionals from Alabama and Mississippi and is an affiliate society of the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
Howe, who lives in Pontotoc County, has been a member of the NMMC Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation team since 2018 and was named manager in January. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in exercise science from the University of Mississippi in Oxford and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
• Certified nursing assistant Marlana Eckford has been selected as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Star of the Month.
“Marlana stands out as an employee not just because of her quality and timely care of her residents, but because of her willingness to help and her kindness as a team member,” wrote a coworker in her nomination.
“Marlana is hard-working and always willing to help me, no matter how busy she is,” another wrote.
Eckford joined Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s staff in July 2018. A 1999 graduate of Aberdeen High School, she graduated from Ultimate Medical Academy in 2020.
• North Mississippi Medical Clinics recently named Diabetes Treatment Center Educator Shelley Gaggini, BSN, RD, as the Star of the Month.
Gaggini, who is a registered nurse, certified diabetes educator and registered dietitian, has been a health care professional since 1983. Most of her career has been focused on diabetes care. She joined the Diabetes Treatment Center in Tupelo in 2017
Gaggini, who previously served as Diabetes Treatment Center manager, has been a dedicated team member for years, according to her colleagues.
Gaggini earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.
• North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory recently welcomed Ronda Sweet, DNP, RN, CENP, as chief nursing officer.
Sweet comes to Amory from South Carolina, where she has served as chief nursing officer for Encompass Health hospitals in Charleston and Florence since 2019. She served in nursing leadership roles with HCA hospitals in Macon, Georgia, and Cartersville, Georgia, from 2013-2019. Previously, she worked in nursing at Community Health Network in Indianapolis and served as vice president of nursing at Rush Memorial Hospital in Rushville, Indiana, from 1995-2012.
Sweet earned her doctorate in nursing practice in 2016 from Walden University in Minneapolis. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She became a licensed practical nurse in 1995 and a registered nurse in 2004.
Sweet is certified in Executive Nursing Practice and as a TeamSTEPPS Trainer and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. She is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.
