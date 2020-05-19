NFL’s Leading Lefties
Boomer Esaison;1984-97;37,920
Steve Young;1984-99;33,124
Mark Brunell;1993-2011;32,072
Ken Stabler;1968-84;27,938
Michael Vick;2001-15;22,464
Jim Zorn;1975-87;21,115
Scott Mitchell;1990-2001;15,692
Frankie Albert;1946-52;10,795
