NFL’s Leading Lefties

Boomer Esaison;1984-97;37,920

Steve Young;1984-99;33,124

Mark Brunell;1993-2011;32,072

Ken Stabler;1968-84;27,938

Michael Vick;2001-15;22,464

Jim Zorn;1975-87;21,115

Scott Mitchell;1990-2001;15,692

Frankie Albert;1946-52;10,795

