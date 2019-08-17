Vitals: 5-11, 190
2018 stats: 228 carries, 1,951 yards, 18 TDs
Base offense: Single-wing
When his opportunity came, Nick Washington didn’t waste it.
During his sophomore season, Hatley’s starting tailback went down with an injury. Coach Ken Adams inserted Washington, a linebacker who had always wanted to be a running back.
“We had a starting tailback, but he came in and did some things, and we were like, we need to give this guy the ball some more,” Adams said.
Now a senior, Washington has a lot of carries under his belt. He’s entering his second year as the starting tailback in Adams’ single-wing offense.
Washington said it took the team about halfway through the 2017 season – Adams’ first – to feel comfortable in the single-wing. Having seen the scheme from a defensive perspective helped Washington’s learning curve.
“I know kind of how the linebackers will treat things,” he said. “That on the flip side has helped me to break down the defense.”
Last year, Washington was nearly impossible to stop.
In a 46-45 loss to Aberdeen, he rushed for 420 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries. With Hatley’s first- and second-string quarterbacks injured, everyone knew Washington was getting the ball nearly every play. Didn’t matter.
“The load fell on him. He willed it,” Adams said.
The offense itself deserves some credit. The single-wing’s success is predicated on precise timing and can easily confuse a defense.
“In what we do, everything is pretty tight, until there’s that one moment that it hits that you’ve got your down blocks and you’ve got your kicks, and you can’t be late at that moment,” Adams said.
“When it hits, all of a sudden the hole’s there. I tell him all the time, ‘If you’re looking for it, you’re not going to see it.’”
Washington has good vision, and he’s working to become even better at hitting the correct angles. He’s also trying to find that “next gear” in the open field.
“Coach says, ‘Hit your line, and you have a gear that you don’t know you have.’ I’m still trying to find that gear.”