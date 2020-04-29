TUPELO — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC,) a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted Three-Year Accreditation to North Mississippi Medical Center's breast care program.
To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with 28 NAPBC standards that look at a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.
As a NAPBC-accredited center, NMMC is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivor’s quality of life.
"We are proud of this achievement, because it demonstrates a committment to excellence from many disciplines," said Kyle Fallin, NMMC Radiology executive director. "This accreditation take a whole team of people — surgeons, radiologists, oncologists, support staff, pathologists, and several others. They work together to make sure our patients are receiving the best care possible."
For more information on the NMMC breast care program, visit https://www.nmhs.net/medical-services/breast-care/.