TUPELO, Miss.–North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Chelsea Coker of North Mississippi Surgery Center.
Coker was working as charge nurse on 6 South on Christmas Day as a patient was at end of life. “The patient did not have any family. Chelsea spent time, in between taking care of her patients, with this patient so he would not be alone,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “She played him music, and she was with him during his final moments. Chelsea is a great nurse with a servant’s heart.”
Coker, who lives in Fulton, joined the NMMC staff on 6 South in June 2018 and became a charge nurse the following year. She transferred to North Mississippi Surgery Center in February. A 2013 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2018.
Coker received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day.