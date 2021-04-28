TUPELO, Miss.—North Mississippi Medical Center will host a free smoking cessation class for individuals who are trying to stop smoking or using other tobacco products.
The class will meet at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, June 7-July 12, in the NMMC Wellness Center Classroom, 1030 S. Madison St.
The first session involves discussion of health history, habits and smoking patterns. A baseline measurement of each participant’s carbon monoxide level will be done at the first session and monitored weekly for progress.
“We talk a lot about planning ahead, and we try to help wean people off tobacco. We set short-term goals and work toward them,” said nurse practitioner Rebecca Cagle, director of NMMC’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship, who leads the program. “We cannot provide nicotine replacement products or prescriptions for class participants, but we encourage everyone to talk with their health care provider about what would work best for them.”
Class instructors also follow up with class participants for one year following the class to offer encouragement. To register, call (662) 377-5787 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375). Class size is limited.