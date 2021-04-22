TUPELO - Steven Byess marvels at the brilliance of Felix Mendelssohn's "Symphony No. 5 in D Major" and the historical event it celebrates.
But what also blows away Byess about the piece is this fact: Mendelssohn was only 20 years old when he wrote it.
"Honestly," said Byess, the maestro of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, "when I was 20 years old, I didn't have the acumen to even think about how a piece like this is constructed."
Mendelssohn's "Reformation Symphony" highlights the NMSO's third televised concert of the 2021 season. The hour-long program, which includes music featuring two NMSO performers who also teach at the University of Mississippi, will be shown at noon Saturday at WTVA ABC.
The concert, recorded March 26 at the Gertrude Ford Center on the Ole Miss campus, will be posted on the NMSO and WTVA websites and social media platforms following the broadcast.
The "Reformation Symphony" (1830) celebrates the 300th anniversary of the Augsburg Confession, the primary confession of faith of the Lutheran Church and one of the most important documents of the Protestant Reformation.
"It has themes in it that we know in modern church today," Byess said of the Confession.
Mendelssohn, a German prodigy, composed the four-part symphony but it wasn't published until 1868 - 21 years after his death at age 37.
"It's an exciting, wonderful vehicle for the orchestra," Byess said. "The last movement of the symphony uses 'Mighty Fortress of Our God' (Martin Luther's hymn). That scene starts with a flute and is passed around the orchestra. It's a brilliant composition."
The concert opens with Reynaldo Hahn's "A Chloris" (1913). Austin Smith, the NMSO's principal oboist and oboe instructor at Ole Miss, is featured on French horn.
"It's an expression of love from a man to a woman," Byess said of Hayhn's work. "It's a lovely, beautiful song and a good way to feature this exotic instrument called the English horn."
Dr. Micah Everett, associate professor of music at Ole Miss and NMSO principal trombone, is featured in Lark-Erik Larsson's "Concertino for Trombone and String Orchestra" (1955). Byess praised Everett for keeping music alive during the pandemic with performance videos on social media.
"I thought 'Gosh, what wonderful devotion. We should feature him'," Byess said. "So we chose Larsson's piece, which is about 11 minutes long but it runs the gamut on the expressive qualities of the trombone.
"It's a real pleasure to hear both the English horn and the trombone featured with the orchestra," Byess added.
The final concert of the NMSO's virtual season, "Beautiful Beginnings," will be scheduled for broadcast in late May.