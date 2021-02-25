TUPELO • If a classical music fan were stranded in a remote part of the world with only two pieces of music to listen to, Steve Byess believes he’d know their selections.
Byess’ picks would be Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
“Both of those pieces belong on the roster of desert island selections. If you were trapped on a desert island, what music would you like to hear,” said the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra conductor. “Both of those works are favorites of their listeners.”
A music fan doesn’t have to be stuck on an ocean island Saturday to hear the Vaughan Williams and Copland pieces. They can be enjoyed from the comfort of home.
To open its new season, the NMSO will perform them in a noon prerecorded concert on WTVA ABC. The hour-long production, titled “Sublime Masterpieces,” is part of the Tupelo-based orchestra’s effort to continue performing during the pandemic.
“During these times, we want to try and find a way to connect with the people in our community and provide what it is we do normally,” Byess said, “and that is to be a comfort and a source of strength and connection for music and arts to our patrons.”
The performance was recorded in January at the University of Mississippi’s Gertrude Ford Center for the Performing Arts. It will be posted on the NMSO website and social media following the broadcast.
Three more NMSO concerts, also recorded at Ole Miss, will be televised this spring.
Byess said the two pieces fit the definition of sublime: “Of such excellence, grandeur or beauty as to inspire great admiration or awe.”
“The Lark Ascending” is based on a George Meredith poem describing a skylark in flight. Originally composed for piano and violin in 1914, it wasn’t performed until 1920. Byess said Vaughan Williams reworked it for solo violin and orchestra in 1921.
“It’s one of the most sublime pieces written for a solo instrument in an orchestra,” he said. “It’s bucolic and pastoral. It was written on the eve of World War I, and in many ways it was intended to be a reflection of the beautiful, idyllic life of the English countryside contrasted by the very real horrors of the upcoming war.”
NMSO concertmaster Jenny Gregoire is the violin soloist. Gregoire is the orchestra’s first chair violin player and also a professor of violin at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
“It’s a gorgeous piece, and it features our concertmaster,” Byess said. “She has played it all over the United States.”
The Copland work was commissioned by dancer/choreographer Martha Graham and pianist Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge as a ballet for Graham, who danced the lead role when it premiered in 1944. Copland was awarded the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for Music for his achievement.
“Copland originally called it ‘Ballet For Martha’,” Byess said. “But after he had written the piece, Martha Graham read a Hart Crane poem that had the phrase ‘Appalachian Spring’ and she suggested it, and he said ‘fine’.
“Copland got a big kick out of it years later when people would say, ‘Oh my goodness, Mr. Copland, you captured the spirit of the Appalachians perfectly,’ not knowing the name was a complete afterthought.”
Like Vaughan Williams with “Lark Ascending,” Copland reworked the ballet into a orchestral piece. Byess said the original number had 13 instruments with ballet dancers, but it allows for extra strings to be involved. The NMSO will perform it with 16 instruments.
“In many ways, you use a great description of music – folk music, almost bluegrass tinged, melodies,” Byess said. “It’s a hoedown, square-dance kind of music. ... It’s maybe the most popular piece Copland ever wrote.”