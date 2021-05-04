An elite field of community college softball teams will be in Fulton starting today – weather and field conditions permitting – to challenge No. 2-ranked Itawamba for the MACCC state tournament title.
Five top-20 teams are in the field for the four-day event, including four of the top seven. But the first challenge for ICC coach Andy Kirk and his Lady Indians, the MACCC regular-season champs, will be facing a team they lost to twice this season on the road.
ICC (33-5) will face Hinds (15-17) in today's third game, with a scheduled first pitch at 5 p.m. Coming off a home field sweep of then-No. 2 Jones in early March, the Lady Indians went to Hinds and lost 8-6 and 7-2.
They've won 23 of 24 since, and will bring a nine-game winning streak into their tourney opener.
"Hinds is the one my kids are most eager to play," Kirk said. "We celebrated beating Jones and followed that with the one day all year we did not play well. I don't need a motivational speech for this one."
Kirk led his 2019 ICC team to a 40-win campaign, reaching the NJCAA national tournament. Hopes were high for an encore in 2020, with 10 returning starters and two Division I transfers.
"And then the pandemic hit," Kirk said. "We call it the lost season."
Now, with four returning starters from that squad, ICC's roster is down to 14 players as some opted not to keep playing. "The ones who are here, they really love it," Kirk said. "What we have been able to do is miraculous."
In recent conversations with his team, Kirk said he realized he was the only one on the team with any state tourney experience. "No wonder they were asking so many questions," he said, laughing.
The current squad leans on the strengths that are typical of a Kirk-coached team – strong pitching, solid fielding and timely hitting.
ICC's team ERA (2.29) is among the national leaders and their fielding percentage is just outside the top 10. "And we like to run," Kirk said. "We'll steal a ton of bases."
Former Tupelo standout Ivy Watts leads the Lady Indians with 40 RBIs in 38 games. Corinth's McKenzie Patterson leads the team in steals (24) while hitting .385 with six homers and 27 RBIs.
No. 6 Jones (35-7) and Northeast (23-17) are set to get things started today at noon, followed by No. 3 Mississippi Gulf Coast (28-10) and Northwest (18-14) at 2:30 p.m. No. 9 Co-Lin (27-7) and Pearl River (27-13) will wrap things up with a 7:30 p.m. game.
Double-elimination play will continue Thursday and Friday, with the championship game – or games – on Saturday.