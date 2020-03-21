The R&A, which oversees golf worldwide except in North America, said Thursday it is not yet prepared to reschedule either the 149th (British) Open, July 16-19 at Royal St George’s or the AIG Women’s British Open, Aug. 20-23 at Royal Troon in Scotland.

“We are undertaking a comprehensive evaluation of our plans ... examining a range of scenarios for staging the championships, with our focus on proceeding as planned, as well as considering other contingency options available to us,” it said.

Associated Press

