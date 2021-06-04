OXFORD – Southern Miss cruised for five innings in Thursday’s Oxford Regional opener, but eventually fell 5-2 to Florida State.
The Golden Eagles (37-20) will take a three-game losing streak into today’s elimination game against Thursday night’s Ole Miss-SE Missouri State loser.
First pitch is set for 11 a.m.
Southern Miss out-hit Florida State (31-22) 9-7 but stranded 10 runners. The Golden Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first as their first four batters reached base.
Also Friday
South Florida 5, Florida 3: The Gainesville Regional game was delayed in the top of the sixth, with USF leading 3-2, for two-plus hours due to lightning in the area.
When it resumed, the 14th-ranked Gators were left thunderstruck.
Riley Hogan went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead South Florida (29-27). Hogan cleared the wall with a solo homer in the third, and he added an RBI single in the seventh.
Gulakowski hits 2 3-run HRs, Liberty snaps Duke's win streak
Liberty 11, Duke 6: Brady Gulakowski hit three-run homers in back-to-back innings as the Flames (40-14) snapped Duke's 12-game winning streak to open the Knoxville Regional.
Gulakowski's six RBIs are the most by a Liberty player in a regional since Trey Wimmer in 2013. Gulakowski gave Liberty a 5-1 lead in the third and his homer in the fourth capped a six-run inning to make it 11-1.
Trevor Delaite (12-1), the ASUN pitcher of the year, set a program record with his 12th win.
Notre Dame 10, Central Michigan 0: Niko Kavadas connected on two of Notre Dame's four home runs to open the South Bend Regional.
Kavadas hit a two-run homer in a three-run fourth and then did the same to spark a six-run sixth. Ryan Cole and David LaManna also homered for Notre Dame (31-11).
South Carolina 4, Virginia 3: Wes Clarke hit his nation-leading 23rd home run of the season as the Gamecocks (34-21) won to open the Columbia Regional.
Clarke homered in the first to break a tie with Florida State’s Mat Nelson for the NCAA lead.