Women over 50 are taking advantage of exercise classes offered at the Senior Activity Room at the Fulton Historic Grammar School. The room gives them a place to stretch and flex to tunes from the 50s and 60s. Oldies, but goodies.
Members of the Dixie Red Hats of Itawamba County have also added the room to their list of places to gather.
Families First for Mississippi Regional Coordinator Buddy Collins is excited to see groups using the recently opened space but hopes to see more join in.
“We’re eager to see our seniors citizens benefit from having the room available,” Collins told The Times. “There’s a schedule on the door that lists the days and times it’s open for use. We’d like to see that schedule filled up.”
There are free workout classes for women aged 50 and up offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Chair exercise workouts begin at 9:30 a.m. Stretch and flex workouts begin at 10 a.m. There is no charge to join.
“We’re glad to see these ladies taking advantage of the new room. The room is available to other senior individuals or groups to play games, have potluck gatherings or just get together with friends,” Collins said.
Families First for Mississippi opened the local Family Resource Center in February 2018 inside the Fulton Historic Grammar School. The organization leases the space from the City of Fulton, which owns the building.
The organization opened its Senior Activity Room in September.
The nonprofit organization uses what they describe as a “family-oriented” and “multi-generational” approach to helping meet needs in the area. The intent of the Senior Activity Room is to provide space for the county’s elderly population to meet and socialize, exercise and more.
“Our seniors are a very important part of our community,” Collins said. “We want to encourage them to take full advantage of the opportunity to have a place to get together.”
The local Family Resource Center is open from 8 a.m to 4 p.m Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. For information about the organization or using the Senior Activity Room, call 662-346-5454.