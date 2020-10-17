Norma Fields never darkened the door of a journalism school. Self-taught, she plunged through official papers, cajoled sources, and wrote poetic prose right up there with the likes of Dorothy Parker.
Many folks up here in North Mississippi knew her well. I met her once in the elevator at the Capitol. I was working my way through the weekly newspaper gamut to get to a daily job as a reporter. She had the credentials – tough, brassy, fair. We stood shoulder-to-shoulder. I introduced myself. She looked at me, nodded and snorted. The elevator doors opened, and she strode down to the Senate chambers.
She paved the way for all reporters.
For women, she showed we could survive in a man’s world. Women reporters didn’t have to remain on the so-called Living pages, if they didn’t fit there. She started in 1964 as a general assignment reporter at the Daily Journal, covering a variety of stories all over Northeast Mississippi for 12 years.
In 1975, they sent Fields down to Jackson as the newspaper’s first Capitol Bureau correspondent. A woman in a boy’s club. She maintained the same skills she had used at home in Tupelo. Good, solid, fair reporting. The boy’s club, so impressed by her ability, that they accepted her into Sigma Delta Chi, the professional journalism society, as its first woman member.
More than paving the way for women, Fields cut a wide swath for openness in government. She and other members of SDX worked diligently on an open records, open meetings bill that would help those pounding away on computer keys in Mississippi newsrooms even today.
And when the bill looked like it would fail under the leadership of Speaker Buddy Newman. Fields cornered a couple of House members. Through a series of meetings, Newman received word that the bill would pass and go over to the Senate.
Fields birddogged the bill in the Senate, writing of a “weird, wonderful day.” As senators debated the open meetings measure, they attempted to wax eloquent, many of them messing up passages spoken or written earlier by Voltaire, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, which didn’t escape Fields’ notebook or her story later. She also wrote about late in the day, as the Senate voted on this bill, the public address system fizzled out, literally in “a quick cloud of smoke,” she wrote. Senators started shouting to get then-Lt. Gov. William Winter’s attention. He banged the gavel so hard on the podium that the heard flew off the gavel and hit the wall behind his head. Fields’ readers had that detail the next morning, too.
She wrote columns after her retirement in 1988. She wrote them up to the year she died. Her prose at age 86 was as crisp as it was at age 36. She could tell a story.
Leesha Faulkner is the curator of the Orenn Dunn City Museum. In a previous career as a journalist, Faulkner worked for papers including the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and The Clarion Ledger. This column originally appeared in the Daily Journal on March 6, 2020.