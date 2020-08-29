North Pontotoc Vikings
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-4A
2019 record: 7-5, 2-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Andy Crotwell (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Raquan Booth, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 1,001 yards and 5 TDs; averaged 6.9 yards a carry.
Reece Kentner, QB, So.
• Started final four games of 2019, passed for 418 yards.
Kaden Wilson, DB/WR, Sr.
• Made 46 tackles and recorded 3 INTs; also a key player on offense.
COACHING 'EM UP
The Vikings are 28-10 in three seasons under Andy Crotwell and had a solid campaign last year in their first season back in Class 4A.
OFFENSE
Quarterback Reece Kentner (So.) was thrown into a fire late last year and has significantly improved his grasp of the offense. The Vikings have a pair of explosive tailbacks in 1,000-yard rusher Raquan Booth (Sr.) and Tyler Hill (Sr.).
Top receiver Tyler Ford (Sr.) also returns. Kaden Wilson (Sr.), Winn Navarrete (Jr.), Aidan Tatum (Jr.), and Colton Moore (Jr.) will also be factors in the passing game.
North was very productive on the ground, but a big focus will be running better against a stacked box, and the coaching staff expects a veteran front to be able to do that. Kenyon Randle (So.), Bo Rainer (Sr.), Trent Hamblin (Sr.), Dalton Tutor (Sr.) and Richard Hernandez (Sr.) are slated to be starters along the offensive line.
DEFENSE
North brings back a ton of experience from a stout unit that should again keep it in most games. Five of six from last year's line rotation return.
Fourth-year starter Hunter Miles (Sr.), with 343 career tackles, anchors the linebacking corps. Leyton Walker (Jr.) and Gavin Dyer (Sr.) are also productive linebackers.
Wilson is a consistent playmaker at safety with nine career interceptions. Hill and Jordan Pitts (Jr.) and will also be key pieces in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dyer made 22 of 24 PATs and 4 of 6 field goals. Kentner will again handle punting. The return game is an ongoing competition.
X-FACTOR
Without spring practice and summer 7-on-7 against opposing teams, how quickly Kentner translates knowledge and improvement to the field will be key to reaching the offense's, and thus the team's, potential.
COACH SPEAK
"We feel good about all the guys we have coming back."– Andy Crotwell
Jonathan Wise