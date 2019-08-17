North Pontotoc Vikings
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-4A
2018 Record: 11-2, 4-1 (lost in 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Andy Crotwell (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Hunter Bolin, DE, Sr.
• Recorded 99 tackles, 22 TFL, 3 sacks.
Kaden Wilson, S/WR, Jr.
• Had 75 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 pick-six and 1 punt return TD.
Raquan Booth, RB, Jr.
• Ran for 333 yards on 29 carries, 11.5 yards per carry, with 3 TDs.
COACHING 'EM UP
The Vikings are 21-5 in two seasons under Andy Crotwell and will move up to highly-competitive Class 4A this season.
OFFENSE
T.J. Polk (So.) and Reece Kentner (Fr.) are in a battle for the quarterback position. Raquan Booth (Jr.) and Tyler Hill (Jr.) will get the majority of the carries at running back.
An offensive line that was key to the team's success last season remains mostly intact with four returning starters in Bo Rainer (Jr.), Dalton Tutor (Jr.), Dylan Bell (Sr.) and Trent Hamblin (Jr.)
The Vikings must replace a great deal of production at the receiver spots. Jacoree Westmoreland (Sr.), Tyler Ford (Jr.), West Sutton (Sr.), Hayes Malone (Sr.) and Kaden Wilson (Jr.) will play significant roles.
DEFENSE
Hunter Bolin (Sr.) will anchor the defensive front. At linebacker, Hunter Miles (Jr.) has 261 tackles over the past two seasons and is a reliable playmaker. Leyton Walker (So.) looks to make a big impact at linebacker as well.
Wilson and Malone bring experience and playmaking ability at the safety slots. Westmoreland looks set to anchor one corner position, while Booth and Hill are in the mix at the other.
SPECIAL TEAMS
All of the specialist positions are ongoing competitions. The Vikings have to replace consistent players at punter and kicker.
X-FACTOR
Establishing a consistent running game behind a veteran offensive front will be critical while the quarterback position gets settled.
COACH SPEAK
"I think having having some guys step forward at those (open positions) and show they can be productive players is going to be key if we are going to continue the success we've had." – Andy Crotwell