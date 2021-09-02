Northeast Mississippi begins its 2021 football season by visiting Jones tonight. Kickoff for the first of three consecutive non-division games for the Tigers is at 7 p.m. in Ellisville.
In the preseason, both teams were ranked by JCGridiron – Jones 13th and Northeast 15th.
The Tigers, under seventh-year head coach Greg Davis, are coming off an abbreviated campaign in which they finished with a 5-1 record and as the MACCC North Division runner-up. Jones went 3-2 last fall.
Northeast will debut a new starting quarterback this evening in either Jacksonville State transfer AC Graham or returner JT Moore, who threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns during his first year with the Tigers.
Thirteen total starters and eight All-MACCC selections return for the Tigers, including wide receiver Dallas Payne. He was second on the team behind only Tennessee signee Andison Coby with 23 catches for 314 yards with three touchdowns.
Northeast boasts three local running backs who will rotate throughout the game – Corinth’s Tam Patterson and Cayden Betts and Biggersville’s Goldman Butler.
Five of the Tigers’ top six tacklers are back. That group is led by linebackers Jamarcus Smith (Saltillo) and Carter Bonds (Corinth), who combined for 110 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2020.
All Northeast games will be broadcast on NEMCCTV.com and on the radio at WOWL-FM (91.9).