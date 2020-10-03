Derek DeVaughn was a sophomore on the last Northeast Mississippi Community College golf team to win a tournament championship, back in 2008.
Until this past week, that is, when DeVaughn – now the Tigers’ head coach – guided them to victory in the season’s first Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference tourney, held at Shiloh Ridge Athletic Club in Corinth.
Northeast had four team golfers in the top 10 and scored an 18-stroke victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“Everybody played great,” said DeVaughn. “It’s real stressful out there when you’re on an island by yourself. I’ve been there and I know what it’s about, so I’m just so happy to get the win.”
It was the first championship for Northeast since the 2008 NJCAA Region 23 Tournament at Forest Country Club, when DeVaughn played for the Tigers.
Jake Kilcrease shot a career-best round of 68 to finish second by a stroke at 5 under behind medalist Ethan Dyess of Meridian, while Carson Wilder (Kossuth) fired back-to-back 71s for a fourth-place finish at 2 under.
Northeast’s Austin Shaw (Kossuth), playing as an individual, finished sixth at 3 over. Austin Lauderdale (Booneville) finished eighth at 4 over.
“He’s worked to get here,” DeVaughn said of Kilcrease. “I tell my guys a lot of times you can just hit it anywhere as long as it’s in play and just hit it again and that’s the thing he did. He focused on his shots and hit some great putts.”
Tate Dickerson (Booneville) tied for 12th, Taylor Dean (Water Valley) tied for 18th and Garrett Gray (Baldwyn) tied for 23rd.
Kilcrease and Wilder were named to the all-tournament team – the second-consecutive such honor for Wilder this season, who tied for third at the NJCAA District D Tournament Preview.