As concerns about the pandemic are easing, the area’s community colleges have each scheduled a series of youth sports camps for July.
Early registration is recommended because of limited camp spots in order to observe social distancing guidelines.
At Northeast Mississippi CC, a Softball Summer Showcase – for unsigned seniors and rising juniors – is scheduled for July 7 in Booneville.
Several boys basketball camps are also planned at Northeast, grades PK-5 (July 6-9), 5-12 (July 20-23) and a high school prospect showcase (July 20).
Visit the camps page online at www.nemccathletics.com for more information.
At Itawamba CC, a volleyball camp is planned for the first time, with multiple day camp dates beginning on July 1 for players in fifth through 12th grades. A two-day skills camp for eighth through 12th grades is set for July 24-25. Visit iccvolleyballcamps.com to learn more.
Also at ICC, a girls basketball camp for ages 8-16 is set for July 9-11, along with soccer youth camp (July 21-23) for boys and girls ages 5-12 and team soccer camps for girls (July 16) and boys (July 20). For more information on those camps, visit LetsGoICC.com.