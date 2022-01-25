Kylan Blackmon

Northeast Mississippi guard Kylan Blackmon, from Oxford, powers his way to the goal during Monday night's home victory. He led at scorers with 18 points.

BOONEVILLE – Northeast Mississippi's basketball win over No. 7 East Mississippi's men on Monday night was big in a number of ways.

The 72-67 victory by the No. 20 Tigers was their first of the season over a nationally ranked team.

It also set the modern-day program record for most consecutive wins inside legendary Bonner Arnold Coliseum. That mark now stands at 30 in a row dating back to the start of the 2019-20 season.

The previous mark of 29 straight wins was set in 1998-90. Ironically, the last team to beat the Tigers inside their home venue was East Mississippi on Feb. 21, 2019.

Kylan Blackmon made sure that history did not repeat itself. He led all scorers with 18 points and approached a triple-double with six rebounds and six assists as well.

Keithean Brooks and Hobert Grayson combined for 22 huge points off the bench. Zeke Cook was the only other starter to reach double figures for Northeast with 10 points.

The Tigers (15-2, 7-1) only committed five turnovers compared to 13 for the visitors. Northeast had 10 steals compared to only one for East Mississippi (12-3, 5-1).

At Scooba, East Mississippi scored 25 or more points for three consecutive quarters to pull away from the Lady Tigers (3-14, 1-7) by a final score of 92-71 in the women's contest.

Calysia Phillips and JaQuasia Dorrough were the bright spots for the Lady Tigers. Phillips had a game-high 25 points on 10 of 16 shooting while Dorrough had 17 points plus eight rebounds.

Danyjhia Williams topped five Lady Lions (8-7, 5-2) in double figures with 19 points. Both teams shot more than 50 percent from the field, but East Mississippi had nine fewer turnovers.

Conference play continues for both Northeast basketball teams on Thursday against Holmes. Women's action is in Booneville while the men's game is in Goodman.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. from both locations.

