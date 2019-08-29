Northeast 19, Southwest 13 (OT)
Freshman Shawn Dalton Weatherbee, from Thrasher, had a memorable debut as the host Tigers snapped an six-game losing streak.
Weatherbee scored on a 72-yard run the first time he touched the football and then added a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Northeast.
Visiting Southwest had missed a 26-yard field goal to open the OT.
Northeast sent the game to overtime on a 31-yard field goal by Michael Baugus (Corinth) with six seconds remaining.
The Tigers visit Copiah-Lincoln next Thursday.