Northeast 19, Southwest 13 (OT)

Freshman Shawn Dalton Weatherbee, from Thrasher, had a memorable debut as the host Tigers snapped an six-game losing streak.

Weatherbee scored on a 72-yard run the first time he touched the football and then added a 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Northeast.

Visiting Southwest had missed a 26-yard field goal to open the OT.

Northeast sent the game to overtime on a 31-yard field goal by Michael Baugus (Corinth) with six seconds remaining.

The Tigers visit Copiah-Lincoln next Thursday.

