OXFORD • Reeling with depth issues before, because of COVID-19 and injuries, the Ole Miss defense was forced to absorb another blow on Saturday.
It was announced in pre-game that Chucky Mullins Award winner Jaylon Jones, a starter at free safety, would not play because of an unspecified injury.
Sophomore AJ Finley started in place of Jones, who was the team’s second-leading tackler with 27.
Jones has already had surgery for what coach Lane Kiffin described as an upper body injury. He’s out for the season.
Finley had eight tackles and broke up a pass.
Knight, Battle MOVE
The Ole Miss defense was already affected by depth issues because of COVID-19 and other injuries before the Jones injury became known.
Kiffin said during the week that two players had moved from offense to defense to help with depth and said that at least one of the movers would play against Auburn.
Turns out Tylan Knight and Miles Battle both played and contributed.
Knight, a running back, played some safety in the first half and registered a tackle late in the second quarter.
It was not a hard move for Knight who played defense earlier in his career at Ole Miss.
Knight had seen action at running back earlier this season and had gained 17 yards on four carries.
Battle, once a four-star recruit, has not cracked the rotation at receiver. He played cornerback against Auburn and had a key third-down pass break-up to get the ball to the Ole Miss offense with 4 minutes, 50 seconds to play.
Knight finished with four tackles, Battle with one.
Key Drive
Normally methodical, Auburn covered 80 yards in six plays and 1:14 of clock to get the winning points on a 42-yard pass from Bo Nix to Seth Williams.
Key Number – 3
For the third time in two games Ole Miss reached the opponent’s 3-yard line – or closer – but failed to score because of a turnover.
Saturday it happened when Matt Corral was intercepted by Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary.
At least once in the last four Ole Miss games one team has turned it over inside the 5.
Next Game
Ole Miss plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday at 3 on the SEC Network.
Quotable
“We’re playing Auburn trying to win an SEC game, and it’s like high school. We’ve got two players on offense going over (to defense) at the start of the week, and we’re trying to tell them what to do during the game.” – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss’ 283 rushing yards were a season-high. … Elijah Moore had five catches, his fewest of the season. … Tight end Kenny Yeboah, after being held without a catch at Arkansas, had four catches for 83 yards. … Cornerback Keidron Smith tied a career-high with 12 tackles, and linebacker Sam Williams set a career-high with 12 tackles. … Kicker Luke Logan came up short on a rush attempt on a fake field goal in the third quarter.