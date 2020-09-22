OXFORD – Ole Miss released its first game-week depth chart on Monday, with some interesting moves on defense.
First-year junior college transfer Daylen Gill will start at “Star,” the hybrid linebacker-defensive back position in the base 4-3 of co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge.
Gill works out with the linebackers. He led Jones College with 61 tackles and 17 tackles for loss last year.
The effort to replace productive tackles Josiah Coatney and Benito Jones from the 2019 team has Ryder Anderson, a career end, starting at one of the tackle spots. Anderson could also see time at end.
Senior Sam Williams, who was suspended for the first half of training camp, had a strong back half will share time at one end with Canadian transfer edge rusher Tavius Robinson.
Jaylon Jones played cornerback last season, appearing in 10 games and starting four. He gets the start at strong safety ahead of Jon Haynes, who started 10 games at the position last year.
Didn’t grow up a Gator
Growing up in Florida doesn’t mean you necessarily cheer for the Gators.
“I didn’t really watch them growing up,” said junior wide receiver Elijah Moore, a Fort Lauderdale native who was once a Georgia commit.
For Moore, it does mean that he knows a lot of guys on the Florida roster.
Four Florida players were high school teammates of Moore’s at St. Thomas Aquinas.
“But as soon as we step on that field we’re not really friends no more,” Moore said.
No Tupelo Friday’s for Rebels
The Kiffin Era marks the end of a long tradition of the Rebels staying in Tupelo on the Friday night’s before home games.
This season the team will spend Fridays at The Inn at Ole Miss on campus.
With respect to COVID-19 safety Kiffin said he’s making certain that meeting rooms are larger, and the team is taking more busses than usual.
Meeting room size was not the reason changing hotels.
Combined demonstration planned
After a summer of social unrest Ole Miss and Florida players will come together in a planned demonstration in Saturday’s 11 a.m. ESPN-televised game.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin did not say if the demonstration would be a protest or a display of unity. He offered no other specifics.
“We have an idea of what we’re going to do. I think it will be pretty neat when you guys see it. Both teams are on the same page,” Kiffin said.
Later Monday linebacker Lakia Henry said he was unaware of a planned demonstration.
No word on Otis Reese
Kiffin said there’s still no word from the NCAA on the status of a waiver that would allow Georgia transfer defensive back Otis Reese to play this season. Kiffin has said that Reese, if available, would be one of the Rebels’ best players.