OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday he was glad his team found a way to win at Kentucky but wants to see more from his offense in the run game and from his defense all over.
The Rebels gained 459 yards in their 42-41 overtime win in Lexington but rushed for just 139 yards on 38 attempts, an average gain of 3.7 yards.
Kentucky controlled the ball and the clock. The Wildcats rushed for 408 yards and had an edge of 12 minutes, 10 seconds in possession time.
“They were really physical and had a couple of really good backs,” Kiffin said. “We don’t get off blocks and don’t play with good leverage up front. It makes for a record-breaking day like that.”
Kiffin said he expects a heavy dose of run game from Alabama even though he describes Nick Saban’s team as “pass first” in the Modern Era.
“We’ve got a challenge here. I’m sure they’re going to want to run the ball after seeing that film,” Kiffin said.
Kentucky ran seven more plays than Ole Miss. The week prior the Cats ran 21 more plays than Auburn.
Inconsistent offensive line
Kiffin called offensive line play “up and down” at Kentucky.
The Rebels have gotten more consistent play at the tackles and at center which is where the experience is. Starting guards Jeremy James and Reece McIntyre are redshirt freshmen.
James was beaten several times and Kentucky and was replaced on a couple of second-half series by Caleb Warren, another redshirt freshman.
James is listed first, Warren second on the depth chart for Alabama.
“We’ve got to block better. It’s hard to run when there are not big holes. If we were running more efficiently then we’d run,” Kiffin said.
Jerrion Ealy had 44 yards on 10 carries, Jarod “Snoop” Conner 25 yards on eight carries.
Each had a 1-yard touchdown run.
Roster notes
Nothing has changed in the on-going pursuit of an NCAA waiver for transfer safety Otis Reese.
Kiffin was asked about the status of defensive backs Jon Haynes and Marc Britt who did not get in the game in Lexington.
Kiffin said both players are in good health.
Haynes started 11 games at strong safety last year. Britt is a true freshman, a four-star recruit who was moved from wide receiver to safety early in camp.
Senior linebacker Donta Evans has opted out for the season. He had earlier requested a leave for personal reasons but has chosen not to return.