Oak Hill Academy Raiders
FAST FACTS
District: MAIS 1-3A
2018 record: 6-6, 2-4 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Chris Craven (5th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jaden Craven, MLB/OL, Sr.
• Returning starter on both sides of the ball and part of experienced offensive line
Cameron Dill, QB, So.
• Dual-threat quarterback entering first season on the varsity level
Jonah Caskey, RB/WR/DB, Sr.
• Played various skill positions on offense a year ago, including quarterback and running back
COACHING ‘EM UP
Entering his fifth year as head coach, Chris Craven and his staff have reached the postseason in back-to-back seasons. Craven returns last year's staff intact.
OFFENSE
The Raiders posted 10 points or less in seven games last season and are looking for more consistency on the ground.
That all starts up front, and Oak Hill returns four starters on the line. Seniors Aiden McClain and Jaden Craven are back at the guard positions. Kip Aple (Jr.) is at right tackle this season, and Alex Powell (Sr.) returns at right tackle.
Cameron Dill (So.) takes over the quarterback duties and is described as a "mobile quarterback.” Tight end Daniel Harrington (Sr.) will be one of Dill's top targets along with receiver Manning Huffman (Jr.). In the backfield, Jonah Caskey (Sr.) and Jake Gluesenkamp (So.) give the Raiders a good 1-2 combo.
DEFENSE
Like always, the Raiders will ask several players to pull double duty.
Nose guard Tyler Oswalt (Sr.) brings size and experience in the middle of the line, while Caskey is a returning starter at end. Harrington and Craven also start at linebacker spots, while Collin Coggins (Sr.) paces an experienced secondary at safety.
The Raiders also welcome in a pair of new faces in the secondary in cornerback Jamarcus Lloyd and safety Tyler Poler.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Dalton Magers will handle placekicking and punting duties. Jaden Craven is the longsnapper while Coggins and Lloyd will factor in the return game.
X-FACTOR
How much the Raiders' offensive attack improves will set the tone for the season.
COACH SPEAK
"We’ve got a big senior group and in this league, we need them to be tough, in shape and stay the course." – Chris Craven