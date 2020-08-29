OAK HILL ACADEMY RAIDERS
AT A GLANCE
Division: MAIS 1-3A
2019 record: 2-8, 1-2 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Bill Rosenthal (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cameron Dill, QB, Jr.
• Returning starter and gives Raiders a solid running threat under center.
Manning Huffman, WR, Sr.
• Most experienced offensive player for Oak Hill as a three-year starter.
Kip Alpe, OL, Sr.
• Returning starter that will anchor the offensive line at the center position.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Once again, Oak Hill Academy will enter a new coaching era. But first-year head coach Bill Rosenthal is no stranger to the Raiders' gridiron program. He is familiar with his roster due to being the Raiders' defensive coordinator the previous two seasons.
OFFENSE
Oak Hill Academy does return several skill players and that starts with the Raiders' backfield.
Quarterback Cameron Dill (Jr.) is a returning starter. Jake Glusenkamp (Jr.) also returns in the backfield and resumes his duties at running back. The Raiders also have experience returning within the receivers' group, led by three-year starter Manning Huffman (Sr.).
The Oak Hill Academy line is anchored by center Kip Alpe (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Graduation hit the Raiders' line hard with three starters departing. The lone returning starter on the line is end Joseph Golson (Sr.).
The linebacking group will be led by John Ross Craven (So.), who started last year as a freshman.
The Raiders will exhibit an experienced secondary, however. Jamarcus Lloyd (Sr.) returns at cornerback, while Manning Huffman (Sr.) and Cameron Dill (Jr.) return as starting safeties.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Oak Hill Academy has a big hole to fill with the graduation loss of Grayson Easterling, who is now at North Alabama. His younger brother – Jack Easterling (So.) – is expected to fill that void and handle the placekicking and punting duties for the Raiders.
Alpe is expected to be the longsnapper.
X-FACTOR
As always, staying healthy is a key factor for Oak Hill Academy. The Raiders will have 25-26 players on the roster, so avoiding major injuries is a must.
COACH SPEAK
"We were 2-8 last year and a lot of that had to do with not taking care of the ball. So we have to take care of the ball better. Depth will also be an issue, especially with our linemen. So depth will again be a key for us." – Bill Rosenthal
Paul Jones