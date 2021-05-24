Songs from the congregation on this lovely May 16 service were “Send the Light” and “He Hideth My Soul”. The Mathis Family offered up “He’ll Make A Way” and our children’s choir sang “Waymaker," with the congregation joining in. Bro. Don’s sermon came from John 18.
"Then Pilate entered the Praetorium again, called Jesus, and said to Him, ‘Are You the King of the Jews?’ Jesus answered him , ‘Are you speaking for yourself about this, or did others tell you this concerning Me?’ Pilate answered, ‘Am I a Jew? Your own nation and the chief priests have delivered You to me. What have You done?’ Jesus answered, ‘My Kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here.’ Pilate therefore said to Him, ‘Are You a King then? Jesus answered, ‘You say rightly that I am a king. For this cause I was born, and for this cause I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice.’ Pilate said to Him, ‘What is truth?’ And when he had said this, he went out again to the Jews, and said to them, ‘I find no fault in Him at all,” John 18:33-38.
Three statements of truth pulled from John 18.
1. Truth must be identified. It has to have an authority on which it is based. It has to be something that is believable. It is based on what God has said in His word is true. In John 14:6, Jesus answers Thomas' question as to how they will know the way to Him.
“ . . . I am the way, the truth, and the life,” John 14:6.
Truth identified as a person, Jesus.
2. Audio truth. Truth is a voice.
‘. . . Everyone who is of the truth hears My voice,” John 18:37.
We don’t like the truth all the time. But if we are of the truth, we will always hear the voice of Jesus; whether it condemns us or confirms us; whether it convicts us, or it releases us; whether it challenges us, or it relaxes us. If we are of the truth; when we hear the voice of Jesus, we always accept it as it is. That’s the power of truth.
3. Testified truth is a mission.
“. . . I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth,” John 18:37.
Jesus came to bear witness to the truth that He is. There is only one way to heaven. Anyone and everyone can go. But there is only one way. The Way, The Truth, and The Life.
Truth is identified. A Person.
Truth is audio. A voice.
Truth is testified. A mission.
Announcements
Christmas Shoe Box collections in May: We will be collecting personal hygiene items.
We are also planning to have VBS this year, July 15 – 17. We will need volunteers to help with the children.
Currently, we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page
