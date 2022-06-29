George Winford Jones
Randolph
George Winford Jones, 95, passed away June 24, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. George was a member of Randolph Church of Christ. He served in the United States Army for 3 years during WWII European Occupation. He was a hard worker during his 33 years with Hunter Fan-Memphis, TN and 35 years with his commercial and residential paint company. He loved being outdoors, gardening, and fishing. He loved all animals and they loved him. George loved people and making friends.
George is survived by his wife of 63 years, Celestine T. Jones; his 3 children, George Ronald Jones(Kathleen), William Wayne Jones(Cynthia), and Lynda Dianne Jones Carrell(Mark); 5 grandchildren, Katelyn Johnston(Joshua), Anastasia Jones, Natalie Jones, Benjamin Carrell, and Kimberly Hix(Drew); 3 step-grandchildren, Teresa Gage, George Merritt, and Kevin Merritt(Erin); 2 great-granddaughters, Hadley Johnston and Sophia Johnston; 4 step great-grandchildren, Traey Gage, Destinee Garon(Deigo), Ales Merritt, and Rylie Merritt; 1 step great great-grandson, Theigo Garon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Napoleon Jones and Sarah Elizabeth Brown; 4 sisters, Artileen Tutor(Alvin), Lotus Lantrip(Theo), Margie White(Garney), and Pearl Jones; 7 brothers, Leslie Jones(Evelyn), Jessie Jones(Elaine), Paul Jones, Cortez Jones(Delores), James Jones(Billie), Cecil Jones(Linda), and Delaine Jones.
Services will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Buster Tutor, Bro. Greg Stewart, and Bro. Lee Tutor officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Larry White, Winston Jones, Alan Jones, David Thompson, Jeremy Patton, and William Thompson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Lamar Tutor.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 29th 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, June 30th 1 p.m. until service time.
Vilma Gamarro
Pontotoc
Vilma Guisseth Montes Castaneda Gamarro, 61, passed away June 22, 2022, in Corinth, MS. Vilma was born in Guatemala in 1961 and came to the states when she was 14. She lived in NY until the late 1990s when she moved to Mississippi. She touched many lives with her generosity and compassion. She lived her life to the fullest doing what she loved most, spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She loved sharing her stories and memories of her life growing up, sharing her wisdom with everyone. Nothing brought her more joy than the company of people. She became a mother figure and grandmother to so many. She gave all of her without expecting anything in return. We will miss her everyday of our lives.
She is survived by her children, Lidia Bobb, Alex Montes, and Stephanie Montes; son-in-law, Dale Bobb; grandchildren, Dominique Bobb, Manny Bobb, Jaxon Gomez, Ayden Montes, Delilan Bobb, and Emmalynn Montes; siblings, Henry Montes(Rhonda Baskin), Martha Deleon(Ariel), Maria Rivera(Juan), and Carlos Montes, Jr.(Shirley); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Vilma was preceded in death by her mother, Maria del Rosario Cantaneda Flores Montes and her father, Carlos Alberto Montes Barrios, Sr.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
Willie Clay Souter
Pontotoc
Willie Clay Souter, also known as "Tiny", was born March 23, 1959 to Mary Souter and Carroll Hardin. Willie professed his hope in Christ at an early age and joined Springville Chapel Church. He attended 3 schools: Pontotoc Attendance Center, Thaxton, and North Pontotoc High School. He started in the workforce by owning his own pulpwood trucks and cutting logs. He later obtained a CDL and became an OTR driver. His CB handle was "Troublemaker". Although, he drove for several companies, Massengill Trucking was his favorite. He received several awards throughout his trucking career. He was known for never using a GPS. He only used a "Road Map" (Atlas) to get where he was going. He was united in holy matrimony to Mamie McShan Souter and to this union 2 children were born, Clayton Souter and Leslie Souter Ferguson. In 2020, he was forced to retire off the road after 42 years when his health started to decline. He left this earth and entered his Heavenly home on June 23, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mamie McShan Souter; four sons, Clayton Souter, Mario Souter, and Aaron Souter all of Pontotoc, MS and Michael Souter of Portland, OR; two daughters, Leslie Ferguson of Pontotoc, MS and Kimberly Sharp of Hickory Flat, MS; one sister, Linda McEwen of Algoma, MS; 9 grandchildren; one nephew, James Souter of Oxford, MS; sister in law, Sharon White of Water Valley, MS, and a host of other relatives and friends. He also leaves special friends, Willie B. Pearson, Ricky Harris, and Randall White (freebird).
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Charles and Rex, brother in law Andrew Donaldson (Sonny), and many other relatives and trucking friends.
Visitation were Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Payton Mortuary. Family hour was from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ in Pontotoc, MS. Interment will be at Springville Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Ricky McCain
Ecru
Thurman Ricky McCain, Age 61, passed away Sunday, June 26,2022 after a 2-year battle with cancer. He was born in Oxford, Mississippi to Yvonia Thompson(Bonnie)and Thurman Leroy McCain.
Preceding him in death was his father Thurman Leroy McCain, his grandparents, Wallace and Mattie Mae Hamilton, Jack and Carrie McCain, stepmother, Betty Lou McCain; son Richard Williams; father-in-law, Ferrell Seale; stepbrother, Dan Thompson Jr.; brother-in-law Sidney Cruse; niece-Angel Faith King; uncle "Red Bishop"; and brother-in-law, Jackie Heatherly.
Ricky was one of the sweetest, caring, and loving husband, father, and grandfather who adored and loved his family. His wife Shelia Gail McCain was his heart, and he would always say, "Gail is my Heart". He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years to Gail McCain; mother, Bonnie Thompson(Dan); a very special, Aunt Katherine Bishop; daughter, Miranda Bomar(Tim); sons, Kenneth McCain, Jeremy Robbins(Jesse), Jason Robbins(Anita); grandchildren, Audra Bomar, Hunter Bomar, Livi Robbins, Raylee Robbins, Layne Robbins, Jayden McCain, Starla McCullough, Jayson Robbins, Wesley Robbins, Gabe Robbins, Wyatt Robbins, Victoria Robbins, Samantha Ferguson, Brandy Ferguson, and Jonathan Ferguson; great grandchild, Aisley Marie Watson; sister, Twanda Britt(Phillip), Vivian Skidmore(Dale), Karen King(Bart), and Rose Navarrete(Winston); half-sisters, Lisa McCain and Sherry Self(BJ); brother, George Thompson; a very special Mother-in-law, Elizabeth Seale; sisters-in-law, LaJean Mayo(Freddie) and Gloria Deanie Williams; and brothers-in-law, Jr Seale (Robin) and Scott Seale(Jennifer).
Pallbearers: Freddie Mayo, Austin Henson, Junior Seale, Scott Seale, Chris Alexander, Jonathan Ferguson, and Colten Robbins. Honorary Pallbearers: Peanut Kenneth Gaines, Jason Robbins, Jeremy Robbins Jay Robbins. Rhondal Smith, Rex Smith, Kevin McBrayer, James Gabel, and Terry Dillard.
Funeral Services will be at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. Visitation were Tuesday, June 28th, 5-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, June 29th, 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Ecru, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.