Obits for April 7
Has picture
Pauline Washington
Altus, Oklahoma
Pauline Oleta Moore Washington was born in Altus, Oklahoma, on December 26, 1921. At the age of 99, she passed away on March 27, 2021. At the age of 10, she was saved and baptized at First Baptist Church, Altus, Oklahoma. As a teenager, she moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, for one semester and then to Tupelo, Mississippi, where she graduated from Tupelo High School in June, 1941, and married her husband, Winfred Wilson Washington, on September 5, 1941, at First Baptist Church, Tupelo, Mississippi. Afterwards, she lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for 3 years where her first child was born, Charles Joseph Washington. While her husband served 2 years in Italy during World War II, she lived in Pontotoc, Mississippi. After her husband's service in World War II, they moved to Mobile, Alabama, where her second child was born, William Clark Washington. Afterwards, she returned to Pontotoc, Mississippi, for a while where her third child was born, Raymond Harold Washington. She then moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where her fourth and fifth children were born, Sara Jane Washington McDaniel and Anna Laura Washington Huggins.
In Memphis, she and her husband raised their family, became a part of the community, and enjoyed close relationships with friends and neighbors. Even the retirement of her husband did not slow either of them. She continued to mother and love her family, continued her many friendships, and continued her faithful service to the Lord, including her decades long membership and service at Frayser Baptist Church.
After 73 1/2 years of marriage, her husband passed away in 2015. Strengthened by God through everything, she continued to focus upon the future, her family and friends, and her service to the Lord.
Mother of 5, Grandmother of 14, Great Grandmother of 15, and Great Great Grandmother of 1, she was the inspiration to everyone and the love of everyone. A mother's love is limitless, and her love knew no bounds. Her life was a life well lived that will live on in others.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., Ecru Cemetery, Ecru, Mississippi.
In Memphis, she and her husband raised their family, became a part of the community, and enjoyed close relationships with friends and neighbors. Even the retirement of her husband did not slow either of them. She continued to mother and love her family, continued her many friendships, and continued her faithful service to the Lord, including her decades long membership and service at Frayser Baptist Church.
After 73 1/2 years of marriage, her husband passed away in 2015. Strengthened by God through everything, she continued to focus upon the future, her family and friends, and her service to the Lord.
Mother of 5, Grandmother of 14, Great Grandmother of 15, and Great Great Grandmother of 1, she was the inspiration to everyone and the love of everyone. A mother's love is limitless, and her love knew no bounds. Her life was a life well lived that will live on in others.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., Ecru Cemetery, Ecru, Mississippi.
browning
Garry Graham
Pontotoc
Garry Lynn Graham, age 71, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born November 11, 1949 to Ottis Herbert and Ruby Mae Hawkins Graham. Gary was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club, cat fishing, restoring show trucks and attending truck shows.
Services were Tuesday, April 6, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Ratliff and Rev. Tim Forman officiating; burial was in the In Good Faith Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessie Weeks (Jacob); two sons, Russell Graham (Regina) and David Blystone (Caitlyn Smith); two sisters, Joyce Forman and Loyce Forman (Jimmy); a brother, Burrell Graham and he was anxiously awaiting his first grandchild, Tallen Hayze Lynn Blystone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nona Graham; and two brothers, Arlie and Norris Graham.
Pallbearers were Daniel Forman, Bubba Thompson, Trey Graham, Joseph Forman, Neal Tackett and Jeremy Graham. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Coker.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Services were Tuesday, April 6, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Ratliff and Rev. Tim Forman officiating; burial was in the In Good Faith Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessie Weeks (Jacob); two sons, Russell Graham (Regina) and David Blystone (Caitlyn Smith); two sisters, Joyce Forman and Loyce Forman (Jimmy); a brother, Burrell Graham and he was anxiously awaiting his first grandchild, Tallen Hayze Lynn Blystone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nona Graham; and two brothers, Arlie and Norris Graham.
Pallbearers were Daniel Forman, Bubba Thompson, Trey Graham, Joseph Forman, Neal Tackett and Jeremy Graham. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Coker.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com