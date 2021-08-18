Peggy Campbell
Pontotoc
Celebration of life services for Peggy Herrington Campbell, age 97, were Monday, August 16 at Pontotoc First United Methodist Church with Rev. Brad Hodges, officiating. Interment was in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Mrs. Campbell died August 13, 2021, at NMMC, Tupelo. Born in 1924 to Leonard Herrington, Sr. and Delle Berry Herrington. She completed Elementary and High School in New Albany, finished at MSCW and Ohio University. She also attended Blue Mountain College and taught in the speech dept. for one year. She worked at Helen’s of Memphis. At Ole Miss, she was a secretary to the Dean of Commerce and Business Administration. She met Dr. Campbell on the Sugar Bowl Special going to New Orleans in 1952. They were married October 18, 1953 in New Albany, MS and moved to Pontotoc. She taught mission groups and Sunday School at First United Methodist Church.
She was the first President of the Pontotoc Auxiliary, served in several offices of Pontotoc PTA. While in that position, she arranged to have the eyes, hearing and teeth of every child checked in Pontotoc City Schools. She was the first woman in Mississippi to serve on the Selective Service Board, was a secretary to Dr. Theodore H. Rayburn, served as assistant manager of a jewelry store, was secretary for a local construction company and State Farm Insurance Agency. She served on the Pontotoc County Jury Commission for many years. She was an avid bridge player belonging to two local bridge clubs and three duplicate bridge clubs in Tupelo. She loved family, church and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dr. John P. Campbell, young son, George Herrington Campbell, daughter, Carolyn Campbell McKie, sister, Anne H. Barker, brother, Leonard Herrington, Jr., mother-in-law, Verdie Waldrop Campbell and aunt, Bill Berry Purnell. She was survived by daughter, Susan Campbell Wann (Bert)), sons, Preston (Melissa), Tom Campbell, brother, Jack Herrington (Mary Ann), sister-in-law, Mary Katherine Herrington. Grandchildren, Nate McKie (Kelli), Laura Baker (Jeff), James McKie, Georgia Claire Campbell, Megan Reeves (Bradley), Zachary Campbell, Emily Campbell, eleven great-grandhildren.
Serving as pallbearers were Jackie Cruse, Van Ray, Ricky Hodge, Al Duff, Jim Johnstone and Perry Sewell. Honorary pallbearers were L. Wadelo Waldrop, Danny Weatherly, Toby Winston, Fred Wicker, Billy Montgomery, Phillip Tutor and James L. Roberts.
Browning Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Pontotoc First United Methodist Church and Palmer Home for Children, Columbus, MS.
Sue McLauglin
Pontotoc
Sue Frances McLaughlin, age 89, of Pontotoc, MS., passed away, August 12, 2021, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN.
Sue was born April 2, 1932, in Pontotoc, MS, to the late Clifford Ted Swords and Annie O’Dean Mask.
Those left to cherish her memory are, two sons, Marshall (Martha) McLaughlin of New Albany, MS, and Karol (Freda) McLaughlin of Pontotoc, MS; two daughters, Deborah (Chet) Zuchowski of Redford, MI, and Rita (Chris) Mayberry of Franklin, TN; five brothers, Derryle Lawrence Swords, Charles Henry Swords, Harry Lynn Swords, Dannie Murriel Swords, and Herbert Lynn Swords, all of Pontotoc County, MS; four sisters, Doris D. Huey, Mary Alice McCullough, Rosie Nell Bramlitt, and Sherrie Lane Snider, all of Pontotoc County, MS; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, husband, Travis Lenoy McLaughlin; daughter, Charlotte McLaughlin; and daughter-in-law, Pam McLaughlin.
Funeral services were Sunday, August 15, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church in Pontotoc, with Bro. J.W. Owen and Bro. Troy Montgomery officiating. Interment followed in Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS.
Deborah K. White
Sherman
Deborah Kay White, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Deborah was born December 17, 1951 to Earl and Mary White in Hot Springs, AR. She enjoyed her time being a homemaker to not only her 4 children, but also helped to raise 3 of her nieces and granddaughter. She loved quilting with her mother, painting, watching Fox News, crocheting, and was known for her famous shrimp creole. Deborah had a kindred spirit that drew people in, a smile that would light a room, she touched the hearts of all who knew her. Mom was a cheerful spirited woman with a positive way of thinking and always had a good outlook on life. She was strong in her beliefs and was always pleasant to be around. A wonderful mother, wife, nana, sister, and aunt, she will always be in our hearts and greatly missed.
Deborah is survived by her siblings, David and Earnie White of AR, Arliss Friddle of San Francisco, Bill White, and Cathy Staten of Pontotoc; 3 daughters, Angela Walls, Lisa Walls McGloflin (David), and Ayme Walls Paul; 1 son, Richard Walls of Pontotoc; 13 grandchildren, Danielle, D J, Dakota, Skylar, Desmond, Austin, Donovan, Lathan, Dailen, Adam, Dylan, Madison, and Savannah; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many other special friends and other loved ones whom loved her.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Earle White; mother, Mary Lola White; 2 brothers, Ralph White and Richard “Dicky” White; and her dog, Lillian “Lilly” White.
Services were Saturday, August 14, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jody Riddle officiated.
Timothy Holcomb
Cairo
Timothy Delane Holcomb, age 69, of Ecru, MS passed away on August 12, 2021. He was born on September 17, 1951 to Loy and Pauline Holcomb in Pontotoc, MS. He graduated from Ecru High School in 1969. Tim worked as a purchasing clerk at Pontotoc County for 29 years. He was a faithful and lifelong member of Cairo Baptist Church and shared his talents in church callings that shaped and defined him, including serving as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for over 40 years. Tim loved sports and could be found traveling across North Mississippi watching his children, grandchildren, and their teammates play ball. Tim was blessed as being a conversationalist second to none. He will be remembered for his entertaining stories, well timed jokes, unfailing work-ethic, and generous use of time for his community and church family. He was a member of the Cattlemen’s Association of 30 years. Tim appreciated a well kept garden, and was always ready to offer a useful tip or trick.
In addition to his wife of 48 years Patricia, Mr. Holcomb leaves behind his two daughters, Jennifer Hudson of Dumas, MS and Julie Eaton (John) of Tiplersville, MS; and one son, Jacob Holcomb of Ecru, MS; 6 grandchildren, Ethan, Will, and Jack Hudson of Dumas, MS and Rory, Ruby, and Ellis Eaton of Tiplersville, MS; and his siblings, Lois Smith, Rachael Sommers, and Clinton Holcomb.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loy and Pauline; two sisters, Wilma Jean Berryhill and Willa Dean Horton; and two brothers, Hoyle and Sam Holcomb.
Services were Sunday, August 15, at Cairo Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Owen and Bro. Matt Parker officiating. Burial followed in Cairo Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Will Tutor, Wayne Stokes, Dennis Foster, Sam Anderson, James Matthews, and Shane Long.
Honorary pallbearers were be Tim McCarver, Mike Reeder, Keith Herring, Reggie Collums, Dyerl Foster, and Travis Little.
Taffy Bradford
Pontotoc
Taffy Hurd Bradford was born in Pontotoc, MS on January 5, 1968 to Robbie Hurd and Walter “Bruh” Golden. She departed this life August 6, 2021.
She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined McDonald United Methodist Church where she remained a member until her demise. “Red”, as she was affectionately known, worked at the Playmates Daycare for many years. She loved to tend to her rose bushes and spend time with her two sons and grandchild. She also loved to go and spend time at her local Dollar General and Walmart to just pass time and get away from home.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Robert Anthony Bradford of Pontotoc, MS, two sons: Anthony “Devon” Bradford (Carlee Graham) and Robert “Woo” Hurd (Miyah Montgomery) of Pontotoc, MS, grandson: Ashton Carter Bradford “Phooda”, one sister: Charlene “Pooh” Davis of Pontotoc, MS, brothers: the late Charles “Slick” Hurd of Algoma, MS, Bobby “Yank” Hurd of Pontotoc, MS, and Mark Hurd of Pontotoc, MS, niece: Charity Hale (Joshua Hale) of Pontotoc, MS, nephew: Kedrick Davis of Pontotoc, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, grandmother, grandfather, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services were Saturday, August 14, at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Interment followed at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Charlie C. Barnes
Pontotoc
Charlie C. Barnes was born to Charlie C Barnes and Margie Boose Barnes September 30, 1936. He departed his life Monday, August 9, 2021 at North MS Medical Center Tupelo, MS. He accepted Christ at an early age and joined Red Oak M. B. Church in Saltillo, MS. He was faithful in attending Bible Study, Sunday School and Worship Service. He graduated from Carver High School, MS in 1956. He served in the Army Reserve, worked at Seal’s Grocery for 35 years and worked at Legget and Platt until his health failed. He united in Holy Matrimony to Violet Jean Allen on September 29, 1956 and to this union ten children were born. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of sixty-four years, Violet Jean Barnes; (7) children: Margie Bowdry, Mary (James) Tolbert , Vasser (Floyd) Caruthers, Patrick Barnes all of Saltillo, MS; Rev. Dr. Charlie F. (Dovie) Barnes of Starkville, MS, Dee Arthur (Sherrie) Barnes of Red Bay, Al and Cynithis (Ray) Thompson of Baldwyn, MS: 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren: a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gerther Mae Shelly, Ethylene Harris, Charlene Hill and Grace Penson: children, Carl S. Barnes and Patsye Barnes Harris; grandchidren, Charlie F. Barnes, Jr., Craig L. Tolbert, Michael S. Young Jr., and Larry B. Whiteside; great grands, Malcolm Cowley and Emileigh Davis. Graveside service was Friday, August 13, at Porter Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS were in charge of arrangements.
Beverly Jones
Pontotoc
Beverly Ann Jones, 65, passed away August 11, 2021 in Pontotoc, MS. Beverly enjoyed boating and caring for children and the elderly. She attended Pontotoc High School and loved spending time with her family.
Beverly is survived by her son, Anthony Jones (Mattie) of Pontotoc; grandson, Reid Jones of Pontotoc; 3 sisters, Wanda Dodd of Ingomar, Jamie Sappington of Pontotoc, and Rhonda Mills of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Jones; father of her children, Glenn Jones; parents, Myron and Mattie Owen; and her brother, Raymond Owen.
Services were Friday, August 13, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial was in Jernigan Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Reid Jones, Brad Owen, Chad Mills, Kyle Dodd, Jolan Mills, and Stewart Owen.