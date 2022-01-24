Has pic
Judith C. Bramlett
Orland Park, Illinois
Judith C. Bramlett, (nee Vallone), Age 78. Beloved wife of J.R Bramlett. Loving mother of Brian (Stephanie) Bramlett. Cherished grandmother of LayCee, Lyliah, and Lesley. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and Lillian Vallone. Dear sister of the late Frank Vallone.
She was a proud cosmetologist for 50 years and Owner/Accountant for their family business Airline Towing.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 10:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Please leave a memory for the family on Judith's Tribute Wall; your stories will bring comfort to her family. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Marco Agustin
Pontotoc
Marco Agustin, 68, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be, Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 29th 1 p.m. until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Victoria Darsey
Tupelo
Victoria Lynn Ard Darsey, 33, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, peacefully at home in Tupelo following a valiant fight with cancer. She was born May 17, 1988, in Tupelo. Though young, she lived a full life in service to others. She was a proud graduate of the University of Mississippi and University of Alabama's social work programs. She used her education and passion for helping others throughout her career. She began work for the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services as a case worker in Union County and later advanced to a supervisory role in Lee County. After leaving MDCPS, she worked at Lifecore Health Group as an alcohol and drug addictions counselor until her death. Whether working with children or adults, she impacted many lives along the way. Above all, her greatest love was her family and friends, particularly her nephews and goddaughters. Her love was fierce and never in doubt, which was a gift to all who had the privilege of being close to her, and will be sorely missed. She was a woman of deep faith, never afraid to ask the hard questions or lead with Christ's love.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11:00 am at Valley Grove Baptist Church in Pontotoc County with Bro. Steve Quarles as the officiant.
Visitation will continue 10:00-11:00 am, Wednesday, January 26, at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Tori is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Riley Darsey of Tupelo; her parents, Brother Rex and Jeannie Ard; one brother, Brian Ard (Whitney); and two nephews, Brayden and Paxton Ard, all of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Doris Robinson; her paternal grandparents, Voalus and Agnes Ard; her uncle, Mike Robinson; her aunt, Darla Robinson Pennington; and her child lost in miscarriage, "Birdie".
Memorials may be made to Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Dr., Tupelo, MS, 38801.
Pallbearers will be: Clint Camp, Corey Jackson, Justin Robinson, Tyler Robinson, Josh Robinson, and Joshua Hester. Honorary Pallbearers: Tyler Darsey, Rusty Clark, and Crew Cornelius.
Dennis Wayne Jumper
Pontotoc
Dennis Wayne Jumper, 59, resident of Pontotoc, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Jumper were Monday, January 24, in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial followed in Enterprise Cemetery.
Mr. Jumper was born on September 21, 1962 in Union County the son of Mildred Lois and Frank Pete West. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was a valued employee at Gilly's Tire and ATV. He also worked in the plumbing and electrical industry.
A Christian, Mr. Jumper was known as an avid "pool shark" and handyman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family that truly adored him.
Visitation will be from 10AM to 12 Noon Monday, January 24, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Those left to cherish his memories include two sons, Benton Jumper of Pontotoc and Zak Jumper (Kandace) of Myrtle, one sister, Dolly Robbins (Herman) of Ingomar, three brothers, David Jumper (Rhonda) of Ingomar, Randy Jumper (Lisa) of Lonestar, Allen Jumper (Deb) of Myrtle and four grandchildren Cotton, Maverick, McKinley, and Natalee Jumper.
He is preceeded in death by three brothers, James, Ray and Charlie Jumper.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jumper family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Peggy Matkins Adler
Louisville, Kentucky
Peggy Lane Matkins Adler went home to meet her Father on January 14, 2022. Her passing was sudden and unexpected due to complications from pneumonia. She was 71 years old. Peggy was a long-time resident of Louisville, KY. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Matkins and Grace Moore Matkins and a sister, Linda Matkins. She is survived by her husband and love of 50 years, Carl C. Adler of Louisville, KY; three daughters, April Adler (Alan Beam) of Louisville KY; Pricilla Crawford of Pensacola Beach FL; Madelyn Childress (James) of Pontotoc MS; one son Daniel Beckovich (Denise) of Louisville KY; niece, Eva Peel (John) of Memphis TN; a brother, David Matkins of Los Vegas NV; and several other nieces and nephews. Peggy has been a lifelong lover of animals and water. She supported local and national organizations in the protection and care of animals. Her current beloved dog, a Pomeranian named Brutus, got his spunky attitude from her, and was very protective. He is already lost without her. On warm summer days, Peggy would be found near the water. She loved water parks and sunshine. There she would spend quality time with her daughter April and fiancé Alan. She had a celebrity following at Hurricane Bay at 71 years old! She was also in charge of feeding the local squirrels a quality diet of walnuts, almonds, and peanuts. Her squirrels were the largest and healthiest in the neighborhood! She liked Chinese food, ice cream and had recently developed a fondness for painting. She enjoyed sermons by Dr. Charles Stanley and his daily devotional. Reading it to others brought her great pleasure. These moments will be extremely missed. Peggy was also a welcomed site by her husband's coworkers at Kroger. They enjoyed her visits, jokes, and fun-loving personality. She will be grieved by many.
Baldwin Memorial Funeral home in Pontotoc MS is in care of arrangements.
Funeral services were Thursday, January 20, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Maudie Roberts
Pontotoc
Maudie Louise Roberts, 87, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were Saturday, January 22 at Charity Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Visitation was on Friday January 19th 2022 from 5 to 8pm at the church. Associated Family Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Roberts family. For more information log onto associatedfuneral.com. Burial was inJernigan Cemetery.
Bro. Malcom Brock
Thaxton
On Sunday evening, January 16, 2022, Bro. Malcom Leon Brock, 85, resident of Thaxton, departed this life peacefully surrounded by loving family in the comfort of his home.
Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Bro. Brock were Friday, January 21 at Hurricane Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Burial followed at Temprance Hill Cemetery near Potts Camp.
Bro. Brock was born October 11, 1936 in Union County, the son of the late Sidney and Ellie Childs Brock. He was a graduate of the Macedonia Public School System and proudly served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Alaska. He returned home to a career in Sales with the Lance Corporation and along with his wife, operated the Bargain Outlet Furniture Store in New Albany for almost 20 years.
In 1981, Bro. Brock entered the ministry and enjoyed serving until his retirement in 1999. After retiring, he served as interim minister for many churches around the Union County area. He will be remembered as a patriotic person, enjoyed watching boxing on television, dabbled in his family heritage and nature walks, which inspired many of his sermons.
After many years of remaining faithful and fighting the good fight, God took him home to his true place of citizenship-Heaven. We can only imagine the glories his eyes have seen. We are certain he heard the words, "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Jane Whipple Brock, a daughter, Rachel Hutchings (Scott) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, three sons, Mike Brock (Regina) of Walls, Stepehen Brock (Jessica) of Oxford and Philip Brock (Perri) of Pontotoc and eleven wonderful grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Daniel, Ira Dee, James and Lavaughn.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Brock family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Wallis York
Pontotoc
Wallis Edward York, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Pontotoc Extended Care. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc and was the former owner of Pacific Heat and Air. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah McGee York; two daughters, Kathy York and Mitty York; 3 granddaughters; 4 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Bill York; and 2 sisters, Carol Sosa(Carlos) and Sandra Winger.
He was preceded in death by his father, H. Wallis York; mother, Edna York; and sister, Patti Walker Sowle.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Montgomery, Mike Montgomery, Lynn McGee, Bobby McGee, and Tommy McGee.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Montgomery, A.M. Norwood, and Glenn McGee.
Services were Monday, January 24, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. Ken Hester officiating. Burial followed in Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Houston, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Jacky Smith
Ingomar
Jacky Wayne Smith, 54, resident of the Ingomar Community, and well known diesel mechanic passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at The Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County.
A Service of Remembrance for Family and Friends of Mr. Smith was Sunday, January 23, in the Ingomar Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
A native of Pontotoc County, Jacky was born June 18, 1967, the son of Beverly Joyce Allen and the late Troy Smith.
Mr. Smith was known throughout the area as owner of Smiths 6.0 Diesel Repair located in Ingomar.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Bobbi Smith, his children, Jorden Franklin, Kymberlee Smith, Amanda Thompson, Dalton Smith and Brent Smith, his mother Beverly Joyce Allen, one sister, Sherry Fair, one brother, Clinton Smith and ten grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son Trent Smith.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Smith family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Diann Powell
Pontotoc
Diann Powell was born July 13, 1956 to the late Etoy Pulliam and Willie Buck Crawford, but she was raised as a daughter by her maternal grandparents Sammie Pulliam and Katie Isbell Pulliam in Houlka, MS. She professed her faith and hope in Christ at an early age and united with Thompson Chapel CME Church where she remained a member until her death. Diann received her education in the Chickasaw County School System, where she received a high school diploma certification. Later in life, Diann united in matrimony to John Henry Powell, Jr. on December 28, 1990. They were married for 31 long years. In that reunion two daughters were born, Lamesha Brooks and Marquitia Pulliam.
Diann worked at Action Industries in Pontotoc, MS as a sewer for 20 years, and continued to work as a sewer at HM Richard Manufacturing from 2012 until her death.
Diann loved to dance and sing as she had a voice of an angel. She loved to spend time with her granddaughters and family. She was also a huge supporter of her granddaughter and the Pontotoc Lady Warrior basketball team. You could always find her surrounded by her family sitting on the front row in the stands cheering on the team.
Diann was so special to be a part of a huge extended family. She was preceded in death by her mother Etoy Pulliam, her maternal grandparents Sammie and Katie Pulliam, two sisters Mary Pulliam and Shirley Davis, three brothers Sammy Otis Isbell, William Ray Crawford, and Curtis Gates, and two brother in laws, Alton Thomas and George Garrett.
To lovingly remember and to cherish her loving memory is her husband John Powell; her father Willie (Betty) Crawford; two daughters Lamesha (Michael) Brooks and Marquitia Pulliam; fourteen sisters, Louise Thomas, Delois Garrett, Gracie Terrell all of Pontotoc, MS, Martha Crawford, Joyce Bailey, Michelle (Horace) Smart, Yvonne (Kenneth) Rogers, Paulette Clay, Latonya Gates, Franchella Miller, Avis (Will) Sims, Gaylon (Perez) Figuera, Tammy (Tom) Watson, Tango (Jesse) Miller all of Illinois; eleven brothers, Charles (Iris) Pulliam, Leroy Pulliam, Melvin (Levada) Pulliam, Willie Van Pulliam all of Houlka, MS, Roy (Sondra) Crawford, Jimmy Crawford, David (Julie) Gates, William (Catherine) Gates, Willie Paul Clay, Jeremiah (Sheree) Crawford, and Joshua Miller all of Illinois; two grandchildren that her life revolved around, Samya Brooks and Daniah Cruise; one bonus grandchild Nariyah Thomas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, January 22, at Thompson Chapel CME Church in Houlka, MS. Interment will followed at Thompson Chapel CME Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.