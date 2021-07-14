James Souter
Pontotoc
James Robert “Bobby” Souter was born to the late Earl Souter, Sr. and Mary (Shelton) Souter on August 23, 1942 in Pontotoc, MS. He passed from this life on July 4, 2021.
James was a member of Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. He later moved his membership to Springville Chapel M.B. Church where he served faithfully as a Deacon until his health no longer allowed.
James graduated from Pontotoc Attendance Center in May of 1962. Shortly after high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served twenty-nine years of meritorious service. As a Purple Heart recipient, he served in Germany, Spain, South Korea and Vietnam. His service awards included Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal Second Award, Vietnam Service Medal with Four Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Overseas Service Ribbon with Number 2, a Purple Heart, Marksmanship Badge Rifle – M-16.
On January 2, 1968, he married his wife of fifty-three years, Mae Opal (Thomas) Souter. They were the parents of seven children, four grandchildren and one special niece.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Mae Opal of Pontotoc, MS, sons; William Stephens of Tupelo, MS and Richard Stephens of Pontotoc, MS, daughters; Pamala Rogers of Chicago, IL, Helen Souter of Dallas, TX, and Maria Souter of Pontotoc, MS, four grandchildren raised in the home; Brian Thomas of Seattle, WA, Gloria Thomas of Las Colinas, TX, Joshua Thomas-Fox of Elgin, IL and Jamia Souter of Pontotoc, MS, a special niece; Ester Souter Dabney of Pontotoc, MS, twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends, one sister; Marilyn Ivy of Pontotoc, MS, two brothers; Wilson and David Souter both of Pontotoc, MS, and his beloved in-laws: Clemmie Davidson of Florissant, MO, Ruby Finley of Murfreesboro, TN, Gloria Brown of Tupelo, MS, Cindy Souter of Pontotoc, MS and Charlie Wilson of Pontotoc, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter: Barber F. Finley, his son: James S. Souter and his siblings: Betty Jean, Neal, Archie, Walter, Roy, Earl, Jr., Don and Sarah.
Funeral services were Friday, July 9, at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, was in charge of arrangements. For condolences, please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
Larkin Conlee, Jr.
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Larkin Foster Conlee, Jr. of Fayetteville, formerly from Little Rock was born June 3, 1923 in Etta, Mississippi to Larkin Foster and Annie Bell Hale Conlee. He died peacefully on June 29, 2021 in Fayetteville. Larkin retired from the US Department of Agriculture after years of service as a liaison between dairy farmers and the USDA. At 18 years of age, he joined the Army Air Corp achieving the status of Staff Sergeant. After his service, he attended Northwest Junior College in Senatobia, MS, and graduated from Mississippi State University. On October 14, 1949, Larkin married Martha Jean Mason, who preceded him in death on April 29, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Eloise and his brothers, Buzz and Bobby. Larkin is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Maxwell and her husband, Mike, his granddaughter, Marty Maxwell Lane and her husband, Patrick and great-grandchildren, Arlo and Astrid Lane. Larkin will be remembered as a kind man, who cared for his family, his wonderful cooking, his quick wit and his amazing memory of political history and many other topics. Private burial was held for Larkin and Martha at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Ernest White
Pontotoc
Ernest “Buddy” White, 63, passed away Monday, July 05, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. He was born November 22, 1957. Services were Friday, July 9, at Thaxton Cemetery.
Alan Smith
Pontotoc
Terry Allan Smith, 58, passed away July 6, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a graduate of Pontotoc High School and Memphis State University. While living in Memphis, he worked as a paralegal and a chef for Huey’s catering. He returned to Pontotoc to help manage the family business. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. Survivors include his husband, Jon Smith; mother, Patricia Smith; sisters, Darlene Smothers(Chris), Memphis, TN, Laura Orr(Chris), Memphis, TN, Samantha Rose Reynolds(Craig), Pontotoc, MS; and nieces and nephews, Neil Wright(Tabatha), Olivia, Kailan, and Rosalynn Reynolds, Jceylee, Christopher “Pete”, Hollis Miller, Hollie Miller, and Logan Orr. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Smith; his mother, Genola Tallant Smith; and his brother, Bryson Smith. A memorial service was Tuesday, July 13, at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, MS. Rev. Dr. Olin W. McBride and Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiated Interment followed in Stuart Gardens, Tupelo, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.