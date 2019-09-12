TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Mary Lou Brooks Adams, Houston
Angie Armstrong, Amory
Nettie Ruth "Bobo" Barnes, Tippah County
Jeffery Scott Boren, Kirkville
Tammy Carruthers, Tupelo
Mrs. Lucy Coleman, West Point
Sandra Pickens Ford, Benton County
"NUTE" Johnny Lee Gardner, Aberdeen
Mack Gunn, Ripley
Dianne Davis Hodges, Tippah County
Charles Holland, Rienzi
Charles “Larry” Huggins, Houston
Terrell Elmer Mercer, Tippah County
Gery Don Michael, Ripley
Doris Modjeski, Edwards
Shawn Pettit, Pontotoc
Jean Rodgers, Pontotoc
Jimmy Roser, Byhalia
Len Shelton, Tupelo
Gilbert Stokes, New Albany
Lowell A. Walker Sr., Tupelo
Holland Directory for Friday, September 13, 2019
Mr. Billy Wayne McCullough
Tupelo
Noon today
Tupelo Chapel
Private Family Burial (LMP)
Visit: 930 AM – service time
Mrs. Terri Burleson
Shannon
9:30 AM today
Graveside Services
Tishomingo Cemetery
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Friday
September 13, 2019
MR. LEN SHELTON
Tupelo
4 p.m. Saturday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Chesterville Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Saturday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. SHELBY UPCHURCH
Tupelo
Private Family Services
MRS. TAMMY CARRUTHERS
Tupelo
Private Family Services
Mack Gunn
RIPLEY - Mack Gunn, age 68, passed away on September 11, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
"NUTE" Johnny Lee Gardner
ABERDEEN - Johnny Lee Gardner, 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus.
Johnny Lee Gardner "NUTE" was born to his late parents, Henry Gardner and Julia King on July 24, 1947 in Chickasaw Co. He retired from United Furniture, and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
"NUTE" is survived by his wife, Arvalla Gardner; One daughter, Bridgette Brandon (Tony); Two sons, Jonny Lee Gardner, Jr. (Gussie) and Jasper Gardner; One sister, Doris McDaniel; Two brothers, Charles Gardner and Lou Thomas Gardner; Eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, Genora Johnson, Annie Ruth Sims, Bertha Mae Tumblin, Henry Gardner, Willie Gardner, and Ambrose Gardner.
The visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Zion Springs MBC with Rev. Nolan Elzie officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs MBC Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Lowell A. Walker Sr.
TUPELO - Lowell A. Walker Sr., 86, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt Sinai Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 4:30-6:30 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant cemetery in Chesterville, MS.
Gilbert Stokes
NEW ALBANY - Gilbert Harold Stokes, 92, passed away September 3,2019 at his residence in the Keownville Community. He was born December 10,1926 in New Albany to Wallace and Vera West Stokes. He was a member of Mount Olivet Methodist Church. He retired from Home Insurance Company where he was a safety engineer, and after retirement he worked for his brother at Stokes Supermarket. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and in Korea. He was a past Commander in the American Legion at post 72. He was a member of the Civitan International from August of 1991 to January,2018 where he served on the Presidents Council.
Gilbert was a community minded man who loved the New Albany area. He loved to travel, loved animals and loved the outdoors.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15,2019, from Noon until 2pm at United Funeral Service. A Memorial Service honoring his life will be at 2 pm, Sunday, September 15,2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Creighton White and Bro. Daniel Hawthorne officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. American Legion Post 72 will provide military honors.
He is survived by his two daughters; Suzie Stokes Gibson (Michael) of New Albany, Mary Christina Stokes (Michael) of Jacksonville, FL; one son, John Lafayette Stokes (Dale) of Chattanooga, TN; two step daughters, Pam Dunlap (Bobby) of New Albany and Tracy Hodges (Rodney) of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Johnathan Cocks and Lendi Trautman; One special friend, Elsie Morrisette.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, the mother of his children, Maria Lopez Stokes; his second wife, Barbara Hodges Stokes; one sister, three brothers and one grandchild, Michael Hodges.
In honor of his service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to ASPCA, the Alzheimer's Association or the ALS Association.
For online condolences and guest registry visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Doris Modjeski
EDWARDS - Doris Fay Modjeski, 78, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Edwards, MS. She was born in Cumberland, MS, on April 2, 1941 to Jack and Essie Mae Earley. Doris graduated from Cumberland High School. She attended Wood Junior College and completed her education at the University of Southern Mississippi. After teaching high school speech for a year in McComb, MS, Doris moved to New York City where she was an airline stewardess for Eastern Airlines for three years. She then taught self-improvement and modeling for John Robert Powers School in New York while also modeling professionally during this time. In 1971, Doris moved back to MS where she later met and married Bill Modjeski. During her years back in Mississippi, she taught modeling for Jackson Public Schools, served as Executive Director to Top Models of America, worked as a bridal consultant for the Wedding Belle, and started her own teaching business, "The Winners." In 1980, Doris was crowned Mrs. Mississippi. She served as State Director for the Mrs. Mississippi America Pageant for 18 years and was named national "Director of the Year" in 1999. Doris was a member of Edwards United Methodist Church. She loved her church, family, friends, and her pets. Family and friends enjoyed her wonderful sense of humor. She was loved and will be missed.
Doris is survived by two sisters, Josephine Avent of Clarkson, MS, and Mary Edna Montgomery of Flint, MI; two stepsons, Daryl and Paul Modjeski, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Essie Mae Earley; her husband, Bill Modjeski; brothers, Thomas Allen Earley and Kenneth Wayne Earley; and her sister, Janice Earley Jackson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th, at 11:30 at Edwards United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest in Clarkson Cemetery, Clarkson, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edwards United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Lucy Coleman
WEST POINT - Mrs. Lucy Coleman, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at West Point Community Living Center in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Bluff Cemetery in Mantee.
Charles “Larry” Huggins
HOUSTON - Charles "Larry" Huggins, 66, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Floy Dyer Nursing Home in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.
Mary Lou Brooks Adams
HOUSTON - Mary Lou Brooks Adams, 72, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at home in Houston. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14 from 12:00 until 2:00 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Arbor Grove Cemetery.
Angie Armstrong
AMORY - Angie Armstrong, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Monroe County. Services will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
Sandra Pickens Ford
BENTON COUNTY - Sandra Pickens Ford, 63, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday September 14 at 3 PM at Ashland Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday September 14 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Ashland Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Ashland Church of Christ Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ford family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Roser
BYHALIA - Jimmy Roser, 65, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home in Byhalia. Services will be on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Dianne Davis Hodges
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Monday evening September 9, 2019, Dianne Davis Hodges, 71, resident of the Dry Creek Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home following an extended illness.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Hodges will be at 1 PM Friday September 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Bro. Jerry Kelly will officiate and Personal Reflections will be given by long time friend, Linda Monroe. Burial will follow in Boxs Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Hodges was born July 30, 1948 in Ripley , the daughter of the late Ellis and Eula Hughey Davis. She was a 1966 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was married July 8, 1966 to her beloved husband, Charles Hodges who survives.
A member of Bethel United Methodist Church near Rienzi, Mrs. Hodges was employed as secretary for the Pine Grove School System for over 20 years before retiring.
Mrs. Hodges will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. The love for her family was unending and she enjoyed every opportunity shared with them. Her interests included gospel music, playing the piano and visits to the mountains. Yard sales were her passion, always calling her name and wherever she traveled, the trailer was ready to go.
Mrs. Hodges touched many lives by her gentle way, generous smile and loving spirit. She leaves behind many memories and her family finds comfort in knowing they will meet again.
Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to her husband of 53 years, memories will be cherished by her children, Karen Isbell and Justin Hodges (Nicole) , both of the Dry Creek Community and Shaundra Spires (David) of Ripley, one sister, Lana Richardson (Harry) of the Spout Springs Community, one brother, Ronnie Davis (Mona) of Dry Creek, six grandchildren, Jimmy, Marleigh and Berlin Spires, Tyler and Sarah Isbell and Broc Hodges.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Davis.
The family request that memorials be directed to the Gideon's, PO Box 4, Ripley, MS 38663.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hodges family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Tammy Carruthers
TUPELO - Tammy Darlene Carruthers, 55, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Itawamba County February 16, 1964 to James Oye and Ruby Lillian Bobo Gray. Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Nichole Odom and Noel Carruthers both of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Zackary Austin Jones, Joe Eddie Morsell Flemings, III, Dakota Grace Hazel Flemings, Lexi Abbigail Suski, Laci Taylor Suski and Kaden Wayne Gray Suski; best friend, Robert Hugh Carruthers of Tupelo; two sisters, Kathy McMillen and Lisha Lewis; and two brothers, Jamie Gray and Steve Gray.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Gray.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Gery Don Michael
RIPLEY - Gery Don Michael, 58, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019,at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on December 1, 1960, to Eulane and Rachel Akins Michael in Ripley, MS. Gery was a construction worker for G & M Contractors from 2008 to 2019. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 13, 2019, in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Sweeney officiating and Mattie Ruth Michael reading the obituary. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Tippah County.
Visitation will continue on Friday Morning , September 13, 2019, from 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home.
Gery is survived by his wife: Franke Joann Michael of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Sarah Ann Michael of Ripley, MS; his mother: Rachel Akins Michael Hodges (Roy) of Ripley, MS; one brother: Glen Michael (Lori) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Penny Elaine Michael of Memphis, TN.
He was preceded in death by his father: Eulane Michael.
Pallbearers will be William Buffer Burks, Gary Don Lewellen, Jackie Harris, Warren Mills, Mark McClarty, Robert Parks.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Michael family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Terrell Elmer Mercer
TIPPAH COUNTY - Mr. Terrell Mercer was born in Falkner, Mississippi on August 7, 1934 and entered his Heavenly home on September 10, 2019.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Mercer will be at 11 AM Saturday, September 14, in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Friday, September 13, and will continue from 9 AM to 11 AM Saturday, September 14, at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Canaan Cemetery near Ashland.
Mr. Mercer is survived by his three sons: Terry Mercer (Loretta) of Rockford, IL, Ted Mercer (Torri) of Atoka, TN and Tom Mercer (Dorothy) of Rockford, IL, his brother, Wesley (Blond) Mercer of Lamar, MS, ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.
Mr. Mercer married the love of his life Martha Garrett Mercer on July 14, 1956. He retired from Twin Disc, Inc. in 1984 in Rockford, IL. He continued to work at Reg Ellen Corporation until 1989 when he moved South to Mississippi. He loved his family, music and fishing. He was a master carpenter and an excellent teacher of all the skills he possessed.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha, his parents, James Elmer and Glennie Mae South Mercer, his three siblings, Clifford Mercer, Larry Mercer and Joyce Allen.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mercer family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Shawn Pettit
PONTOTOC - David Shawn Pettit, 45, passed away September 11, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born in Pontotoc, MS and was a lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS. He was a 1992 graduate of South Pontotoc High School. He worked in the automotive parts industry for 30+ years. He enjoyed tinkering with old Chevy trucks, WWE wrestling, MS State, Dallas Cowboys, and anything sports related. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Shawn's laughter, smile, and larger than life personality will be greatly missed by so many.
He is survived by his mother, Cathy Pettit; brothers, Erick Pettit (Sundra), and Cain Pettit (Eulaine); sister, Angela Johnson (Jeremy); nieces and nephews, Karson and Kase Pettit, Brennen and Austin Taylor, and Mazie Mae Johnson; he will also be greatly missed by many other, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James "JW" Windham and Doris Russell Ard, Adrain and Ruby Doss Pettit, and his father, William David "Hank" Pettit, all of Pontotoc County.
Services will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Pete Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Ryan Harrington, Casey Poyner, Lynn Bland, Mike Kelly, Danny Murphree, and Cody Holladay.
Honorary Pallbearers: Blake McCoy and Peter Vance.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 5-8 PM and Sunday, September 15, 2019 1 PM until service time.
Len Shelton
TUPELO - Len Shelton, 74, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Cesterville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Jeffery Scott Boren
KIRKVILLE - Jeffery Scott Boren, 46, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1973 to Diane Taylor Knight and the late John Boren. Jeff was an active member of the Ozark Baptist Church where he recently became an ordained Deacon. Jeff loved his church and his church family and loved teaching his Wednesday night boy's class. Jeff loved life and being with his family. He loved dirt track racing and traveling with the guys to watch a race. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his nephew Luke.He was always aggravating his niece, Emma Joy and loved it. Jeff absolutely loved to hear his daughter, Alisha sing, it always made him smile. If you had the honor to know Jeff, you have a story.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. Dempsey Rowland, Bro. James Young and Bro. Jamie Terry officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 20 years, Candace; daughter, Alisha; brother, Gary and Mary Beth of Mantachie; his mother, Diane Knight and Norman of Mantachie; father-in-law, Terry Kitchens; sister-in-law, Stephanie Kitchens of Baldwyn; nephew, Luke Boren of Mantachie; nieces, Emma Joy of Mantachie and Erin Kitchens of Baldwyn; uncles and aunts, Bud Taylor and Betty of Ozark, Sam Boren and Karen of Mantachie, Lois Kennedy and Mike of Aberdeen, Cathy Terry and Winford of Becker, Nell Franks and Johnny of Mantachie, Judy Hutcheson of Fairview, Nancy Archie and Timmy of Fairview and Mave Browing and Gene of Tishomingo; (18) first cousins and a host of 2nd and 3rd cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Boren; paternal grandparents, Ted and Leona Boren; maternal grandparents, Deck and Lorraine Taylor; mother-in-law, Cheryl Kitchens; uncle, Paul David Hutchenson; nephew, Adam Scott Boren and cousin, Shelia Kennedy.
Pallbearers will be Don Fleming, Mike Black, Will Davis, Winford Terry, Shannon Johnson, Bo Boren, Andy Spradling, Thomas Spradling, Luke Boren and Jeff Holt.
Honorary pallbearers will be MDOT employees and members of Ozark Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday at the Ozark Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jean Rodgers
PONTOTOC - Sallie Jean Rodgers, age 88, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born to George Marion Biffle and Lila Ferguson Biffle. Jean married Whitson Fay Rodgers on October 7, 1947 and they were members of West Heights Baptist Church, since 1948, where she was involved with the GA's, taught Sunday school and worked with VBS for over 50 years. She was an active member of the Choir. Jean worked at the Rivera Shirt Factory for many years, setting pockets. She was an excellent seamstress and worked with the local 4-H Club for many years. Jean enjoyed her flowers, and took pride in her beautiful yard, collecting rocks and stamps from around the World.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home with Rev. David Hamilton and Rev. Bill Rambo officiating and Bill Rutledge will share reflections, and music will be provided by Rev. James Francis and Bobby Forman. Burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Linnette McAnally of McComb, MS, two sons; Michael Rodgers of Belden, MS and Joseph Rodgers of Pontotoc, MS; one sister, Thelma Biffle Morrison of Dallas, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Lena Biffle Shackleton and Mavis Biffle Sappington; and four brothers, Dean Biffle, Sidney Biffle, Raymond (Jack) Biffle and William Biffle.
Pallbearers will be Carter Biffle, Jack Biffle, William Thomas Biffle, Roger Bland, Ken Rodgers, David Rodgers and Bill Rutledge.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Saturday and from 1 to 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, and Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.alz.org
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Charles Holland
RIENZI - Charles Holland, 70, passed away on September 12, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Nettie Ruth "Bobo" Barnes
TIPPAH COUNTY - Nettie Ruth "Bobo" Barnes, 81, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Whitfield Nursing Facility in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, at 2:00 PM at Souls Harbor Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13 from 6:00 PM til 9:00 PM at Souls Harbor Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery.