Dorothy Ann Whitfield
HAMILTON – Dorothy Ann Whitfield, 69, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be noon, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Bethel M.B. Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service, at Bethel M.B. Church. Burial will follow at Bethel. Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements.
Steve Lee Brooks Sr.
COFFEEVILLE – Steve Brooks Sr., 64, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Oxford. Services will be Sunday. November 3, 2019, 3 p.m., at Daniel Temple in Derma. Visitation will be November 3, 2019, from, 2 until 3 p.m., at Daniel Temple in Derma. Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce has been entrusted with arrangements.
Marvin Lloyd Lemar
UNION COUNTY – Marvin Loyd Lemar, 29, resident of New Albany, passed away November 2, 2019, at his residence, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
George A. Simmons
BOONEVILLE – George A Simmons, 61, passed away November 2, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center, in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Carlie Jean Cagle
REFORM/TREMONT – Carlie Jean Cagle, 84, of Reform, Alabama, died November 1, 2019, at Arbor Woods Health and Rehab Center.
Jean was born October 16,1935 in Tremont, to the late Clem Wheeler and Noreen Todd Wheeler. She was a member of Turon United Methodist Church in Smithville, and was a retired waitress.
She is survived by her daughter, Lecia Cagle, Reform, Alabama; son, Jeff Cagle (Kathryn), New Albany; sister, Maggie Sue Cagle, Reform, Alabama; grandchildren, Sarah Kathryn Cagle, Athens, Georgia, Sam Cagle, Starkville; special friends, Stephanie Stephens and Carol Fisher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arvis Cagle; and her sister, Mary Jo Stanley.
Jean’s funeral services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Smithville Chapel of E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, with Bro. Ray Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Tremont.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 1 until the service hour, at the funeral home in Smithville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
John Henry “Hank” Funderburk
CALEDONIA – John Henry “Hank” Funderburk, 46, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at UAB in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be Monday, November 4, 2019, 2:30 p.m., at Fig Hill Church in Hamilton. Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019, from 12:30 until the service hour, at Fig Hill Church in Hamilton. Burial will follow at Fig Hill Cemetery.
Teresa Lane
Katherine Barrett
MOOREVILLE – Katherine Barrett, 77, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home, in Mooreville. She was born April 28, 1942, to the late Alvin Blaylock and the late Annie Steward Blaylock. She worked at Stanley Manufacturing. She was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching TV, shopping, and being with her family, and taking care of her grandkids. She also enjoyed going out to eat with her sister.
Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, where she will lie in state, from noon until 1 p.m. Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday November 3, 2019, and Monday morning, from 7 until 11 a.m., at Senter Funeral Home. Ministers offciating will be Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Bro. Lloyd Minor. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela (Brendan) Norris of Guntown, Donna (Terry) Slade of Hatley, Melissa (Marty) Tolleson of Eggville; grandchildren, Chad (Maranda) Hutcheson, Malorie (Jake) Moore, Megan (Michael) Kelley, Eric (Hayley) Hutcheson, Morgan (Tyler) Bullock, Kara Beth Slade, Emilee Slade; six great-grandchildren; sister, Shelby Davis of Fulton; host of nieces.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Barrett; sister, Shirley Geers
Pallbearers are Chad Hutcheson, Eric Hutcheson, Jake Moore, Mark Long, Tyler Phillips, Tyler Bullock and Michael Kelly
Dorries Jean McKinney
NEW ALBANY – Dorries Jean McKinney, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Oxford. Services will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 11 a.m., at Oak Grove M.B. Church 1356 CR 121 New Albany, MS 38652. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November, 5, 2019, from 10 until service time, at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Patricia Sawyer
ABERDEEN – Patricia Sawyer, 71, passed away November 1, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Glenda C. Curtis
MANTACHIE – Glenda Carolyn Curtis, 73, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Aberdeen, she was born May 17, 1946, to Oliver Earl and Gladys Roebuck Guthrie, and called Itawamba County home, for most of her life. She had a natural artistic talent, and enjoyed creating oil paintings. She loved her family and doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Glenda enjoyed traveling and telling stories, about her trip to Scotland, with her sister. Glenda was a lady of great faith.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Curtis Barrett and her husband, Kevin of Mantachie and Kathy Hodges and her husband, Charles of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Misty Farley, Bob Hodges, III and his wife, Brandi and Kristen Adams and her husband, Matt Richardson, all of Mantachie; four great-grandchildren, Bobby Charles Hodges, IV, Addy Farley, Ty Farley and Anastyn Richardson; and sister, Lois Fennell of Sebring, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sue Hamn and brother, Earl Guthrie.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
