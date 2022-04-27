TODAY'S OBITUARIES
David Yates
BOONEVILLE - David Yates, 51, passed away on February 27, 2022, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Martavius Pegues
HOLLY SPRINGS - Infant Martavius Pegues, 10 months old, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, April 29, 2022 1:00 with viewing starting at 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Smith Grove MB Church Cemetery 5735 Smith Grove Road Holly Springs, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Wayne Brigance
HOULKA - Timothy Wayne Brigance, 60, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Friday April 29, 2022 1:00 p. m. with viewing starting at 11:00 a.m. at The Family Home 2301 Clear Creek Road Lamar, MS. Burial will follow at Skelton Cemetery next to the family ' s home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Dennis Ray Minga
AMORY - Dennis Ray Minga, 75, passed away on April 12, 2022, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
James H. Taylor
BOONEVILLE - James H. Taylor, 78, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Roger Dozier
Roger Dozier
CAROLINA COMMUNITY - Patriot, gardener, outdoorsman, and family man, Roger Dozier, 78, passed from this life into eternity Monday, April 25, at North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. With much laughter and tears, his children gathered by his beside and shared stories and remembrances of their father, the myth, the man, the legend. His life ended intimately, with only he and his wife, Linda together as they had been for many years.
Born October 30, 1943, to Crafton and Lenora Dozier, he was a lifelong resident of Itawamba County. He attended Friendship School and Itawamba Agricultural High School. He joined the Mississippi Army National Guard as a teenager, serving during the Battle of Oxford (Ole Miss riots) in 1962. He left Pennsylvania Tire in 1970 and began a 36-year employment with True Temper Sports retiring in 2006.
A founding member of Peaceful Valley Hunting Club he was an avid deer hunter and wild hog slayer. His CB radio handle was "Goober" to which he was commonly called by hunting buddies, friends, and co-workers. His pastime earned him the name "Hog Paw" to his grandchildren.
An old soul and early riser, he was often awake before the chickens that supplied his breakfast eggs. His barn and pasture were rarely without critters of all kinds, mules, goats, and a pet skunk have taken up residency under his watch.
An expert gardener, his Dozier Road neighbors followed his lead when it was "time to plant" and often stopped by for pointers on growing vegetables.
A staunch Democrat, his blood ran blue and never wavered. We all benefited from his wisdom, knowledge, and insight, whether we asked for it or not.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Bethay Dozier, his daughters; Teresa (Tommy) Blake, Tanya (Tommy) Todd of the Carolina Community and Tina Dozier of Fulton; his sons Scotty (Heidi) Dozier and John (Joyce) Dozier of the Carolina Community; brother Charles "Charlie" Dozier; sister-in-law Laura Dozier; brother-in-law Mike Bethay; grandchildren Chassidy Blake, Brandi Maxwell, Levi Blake, Catherine Flurry, Solomon Ring, Gunnar Dozier, Lydia Walton, Hannah Walton, Caleb Walton, Shannon Gray, Austin Hudnall, Anna Hudnall, Nathan Ledlow, Chastity Ledlow, and Dalton Hudnall; 16 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many hunting friends including his longtime neighbor, Ceburn Gray and his hog hunting partner, Sut Sheffield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mickey Dozier, and his nephew Mike Dozier and his grandmother that he loved dearly, Emma Dozier.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Services will be held Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In true Roger fashion, his service will include a politician, a judge, and a preacher. The opening prayer and statements will be brought by Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley. His eulogy will be brought by Honorable U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills Sr.; and longtime friend Bro. Jackie Gray will bring the message.
Burial will follow at Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandson-in-laws: Levi Blake, Solomon Ring, Caleb Walton, Gunnar Dozier, Jake Smith, Nate Ledlow, Austin Hudnall, Dalton Hudnall, Cory Maxwell, Jacob Payne, and Ethan Flurry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Walter Franklin Johnson
NEW ALBANY/FORMERLY OF TIPLERSVILLE - Walter Franklin Johnson, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, April 29 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church, New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, April 29 from 10 AM to 2 PM at First Baptist Church, New Albany. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery in Tippah County. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Leon McClung Bailey, Jr.
Leon McClung Bailey, Jr.
RIPLEY - The communities of Ripley and Meridian, Miss. lost a beloved member on April 25, 2022, when Leon Bailey, Jr. passed from this Earth at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Miss. surrounded by his family at the age of 74.
People never wondered what Leon's opinion was about anything. He was known for his extreme candor wrapped in Southern charm. He kept a room laughing and never met a stranger. To know him was to love him and it could mean you were given a nickname. He cared deeply about his community and loved his family fiercely. Before his retirement from the cable company in 2017, Leon could often be found in their office on Main Street helping customers and troubleshooting television and Internet connections. One of Leon's favorite work activities was meeting with "sales" people but truth be told, he gave them more than they ever sold him in the way of wisdom and entertainment. After his and Diane's retirement, full time babysitting occupied their time giving them many memories with their two adored grandsons, Bailey and Sam.
Leon was born in Meridian, Miss. to Prue and Leon Bailey. He graduated from Meridian High School where he lettered in football and baseball and was elected class favorite, a title that would follow him throughout life. He excelled on and off the field, earning the Ben F. Cameron Award, an annual award given to an athlete whose characteristics most closely exemplify the "fighting Wildcat Spirit" of hard work, good sportsmanship and desire. Leon attended Mississippi State University his freshman year and played baseball. He transferred and graduated from Millsaps College where he played both football and baseball.
After college, Leon moved back home to Bailey, Miss., outside of Meridian, where he worked for the family business and would later open Bailey Realty. But his move back home would also introduce him to his future wife, Diane Elliott. Leon moved to Ripley in 1987 to take over his father-in-law's business, Ripley Video Cable where he served as President and CEO. He served for many years on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Cable Telecommunications Association where he mentored many cable operators bringing humor and honesty to the quarterly meetings and countless meetings with legislators.
Leon served as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee of Ripley Presbyterian Church and was a faithful member and served as President of the Seekers Sunday School class.
Leon is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Diane Elliott Bailey of Ripley; son Leon "Elliott" Bailey of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter Lauren Bailey Steverson (Jody) of Ripley and two grandchildren, Bailey and Sam Steverson; and his mother Prue Bailey of Meridian. Leon is preceded in death by his father, Leon Bailey and brothers, David Alison and Robert Preston Bailey.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Ripley Presbyterian Church and from 11 am until 1 pm on Friday, April 29. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 pm also at Ripley Presbyterian Church. Fond memories and funny stories may be shared at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Honorary pallbearers are Judge Robert Elliott, Dr. Charles Elliott, Dr. Norris Howell, Steven Parr, John Pollman, Richard Todd, Hollis Wigington and the Elders of Ripley Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Ripley Presbyterian Church, PO Box 556, Ripley, MS 38663 and the Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, PO Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Julia Savage
HAMILTON - Julia Savage, 82, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home in Hamilton. Services will be on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Dorothy June Siddell
NEW ALBANY - Dorothy June Burrow Siddell was born to Fate and Ethel Burrow, she was the fourth child of five. they were a closely-knit siblings. Dorothy accepted Christ at an early age and joined the New Era Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. Dorothy married Deury Siddell on April 14, 1978 and to this union one child David was born. She later joined the Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Memphis, TN with her husband where she remained until they moved to New Albany, MS December 2019. Dorothy graduated from Melrose High School in 1965 and Lemoyne Owen College in 1975. She was employed by Bellsouth and AT & T for thirty years before retiring in 1997. She later worked eight years for the Memphis City School System. Survivors: her husband Deury Siddell of New Albany, MS, one son David of New Albany, MS., one brother Oscar Burrow (Sharon) of Kansas City, MO., one sister Lindell Burrow, three nieces, two nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church with Services to follow at 12:00 Noon and burial to follow Friday Morning at Elm Wood Cemetery. Beasley Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
Jo Anne Sheffield
Jo Anne Sheffield
TUPELO - Jo Anne Mann Sheffield went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. Jo Anne was born on October 22, 1931, to John and Evie Smith Mann in the Palmetto community. Upon the death of her mother two weeks after she was born, Jo Anne went to live with her grandparents, Jim and Lula Smith. She attended Itawamba County schools where she met her future husband, Charles Thomas Sheffield.
Soon after she married, she attended cosmetology school and opened a beauty salon in her home in Mooreville while her children were young. Later she went to nursing school and worked for Dr. Charles Wikle, Oral Surgeon, and then for North Mississippi Medical Center surgical department for 25 years.
In her earlier years Jo Anne loved working with children in Sunday school and choir. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and her passion for entertaining was unmatched. Christmases at "Grandmother's" house were memory-making events. Her excellent culinary skills were also on display during her Christmas festivities. Her table held many desserts including several of her grandsons' favorites. Her flower gardens were dazzling with beautiful plants, which she was quick to share and exchange flower cuttings with her friends and neighbors.
Jo Anne was an active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church where she was a member of the Merry Makers, Heritage Singers, and the Walter Scott Sunday School Class. She loved her Lord and her family fiercely. Some of her favorite times were spent with her grandsons and great-grandsons, who always brought a smile to her face.
She and her husband had been residents at Mitchell Center Assisted Living at Traceway before her husband's death. She continued to remain there where she received excellent care.
A service celebrating Jo Anne's life will be held at 3PM, Saturday, April 30th, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, with Dr. Forrest Sheffield and Rev. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Tupelo Memorial Park. There will be no graveside service.
Jo Anne is survived by two daughters, Judy Loden (Jerry) and Joan Dozier Weathers (Larry) all of Tupelo; four grandsons, Jason Patrick Loden (Beth), Plano, Texas; Justin Samuel Loden (Stacey), Tupelo; Evan Charles Dozier (Chara), Austin, Texas; and Jordan Sheffield Dozier, Tupelo; five great-grandsons, Connor Patrick Loden, Ethan Thomas Loden, Charles Michael Loden, William Craig Dozier, and Noah Eddie Dozier; six half-sisters; Laura Mae Harris, Shirley Williams, Carolyn Wyley, Katherine Timms, Linda Broom, and Judy Newell; one sister-in-law, Cissy Sheffield; several nieces and nephews; Jo Anne's two sitters who lovingly cared for her, Michelle Doss and Theresa Garmon.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, Charles Thomas Sheffield, who died on December 27, 2021; a son-in-law, Eddie Craig Dozier; two sisters, Elaine Wilburn and Hazel Sheffield; one brother, Rex Mann; one niece, Martha Morris; and her parents and grandparents.
Pallbearers will be her four grandsons and Johnny Mann, Thomas Jennings, and Meredith Walker, M.D. Honorary Pallbearers will be great-grandsons, the Walter Scott Sunday School Class, and employees of Mitchell Center Assisted Living.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Saturday at 3PM or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Terry Van Reese
TUPELO - Terry Van Reese, 68, passed away on April 27, 2022, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Raybric D. Mims
TUPELO - Raybric D. Mims, 21, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 29, 2022 @ 1:30 p.m. at Red Hill Cemetery (Graveside). Visitation will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022 3 - 5 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS. family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.