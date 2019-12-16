TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Holland Directory Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Col. Larry M. Mims, U.S. Army, Retired
Plantersville
11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 18
Tupelo Chapel
McGaughy Family Plot, Plantersville Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 7 PM today
Remington Jayde Mulligan
Tupelo
2 PM Wednesday, Dec. 18
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 12 PM – service time
Mr. Carlos Lee Fowler, III
Saltillo
Services Private to Family
Mrs. Edna M. Robinson
Verona
2 PM Friday Graveside Service
Lee Memorial Park
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
December 17, 2019
MRS. BETTY JEAN HESTER
Tupelo
2 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Auburn Cemetery
Visitation: 3 until 7 p.m. Tuesday
at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. DANNY RAY RYAN
Tupelo
Graveside Service
11 a.m. Friday
Tupelo Memorial Park
MRS. ANN MCCULLOUGH
NANNEY
Tupelo
2 p.m. Saturday
Friendship United
Methodist Church
Friendship Cemetery
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Friday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
1 p.m. until service time
Saturday at the Church
James Thomas Easley
PONTOTOC - James Thomas Easley, 77, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 11:00 a.m. at McDonald U M Church Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Annie L McKinney
PONTOTOC - Annie L McKinney, 77, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 1:00 at New Salem MB Church 236 Salem Lane Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday 11:00 until 1:00 before service at the church. No Public Viewing on Tuesday. Burial will follow at church cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.
Ernestine Estes
NEW ALBANY - Ernestine Estes, 81, passed away on December 16, 2019, at her son's home in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Edna Robinson
TUPELO - Edna Robinson, 95, died Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2 PM at Lee Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Eddie Lucas Williams
UNION COUNTY - Eddie Lucas Williams, 85, passed away on December 12, 2019, in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care (662)-539-7000.
Tavante Polk
NEW ALBANY - Tavante Polk, 26, passed away on December 13, 2019, at Regional One Health - Regional Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
John Smith, Jr.
STARKVILLE - John Smith, Jr., 66, passed away on December 13, 2019, at Dallas VA Hospital in Dallas, TX. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Mr. Frank James Pettit
WEST POINT - Mr. Frank James Pettit, 65, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 12:00-1:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Bonnie Hall Brown
AMORY - Bonnie Hall Brown, 65, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019; 2:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:00 PM - 1:50 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Eleanor Beam
GOLDEN - Eleanor "Red" Beam, 85, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born September 7, 1934 to the late Wayne Clark and the late Esther Ralph Clark. She worked at Blue Bell for many years before her retirement. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved going to watch traveling baseball and ICC basketball..
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday December 18, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Adams, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughters; Linda Campbell, Linda (Steve) Motichek, Shirley (Doug) Timms, Bonnie (Allan) Harville, son; Danny Beam, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and a brother; Arthur Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Wilbert Teamon Beam, her parents, 2 sister, 4 brothers, and 2 sons in law, Jackie Campbell, and Curtiss Aldridge, and a grandson; Eric Aldridge.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Linda Matthews
POTTS CAMP - Linda Joyce Gullick Matthews, 78, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 2, 1941 in Union County to Hubbard and Lois Gullick. She was a homemaker and enjoyed Find-A-Word and Crossword Puzzles.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Christian Rest Cemetery in Lafayette County, MS. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Ferguson; her life-partnter, Earl Lawson; a brother, Wilburn Eugene Gullick; three grandchildren: Allan Priest, Whitney Holmes and Shaylin Sappington; and two great grandchildren: Addison Roberds and Isabella Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Clinton Gullick.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Billy King
TUPELO - Celebration of Life Service for Master Sergeant Billy Wayne King, US Air Force Retired, 83 are set for 1:00 pm Wednesday at Pontotoc Apostolic Church with Bro. Benny Randolph officiating.
Graveside service with Military Honors will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery at 4:00 PM Wednesday
Billy died December 16, 2019 at his residence in Tupelo. He was born September 2, 1936 in Corinth, MS. to the late Herbert and Lucille King. He was a member of Pontotoc Apostolic Church, he retired from the US Air Force after 23 years ending with the rank of Master Sergeant. After retirement in 1977 he moved to Tupelo, where he went to ICC and received as associate degrees in Civil Engineering and Industrial Maintenance, he went on the work at Tupelo Lumber Co. as a buyer for over 20 years. He enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, traveling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jess King and Jerry King.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lottie James King; son, Wayne (Rita) King; daughter, Sonya (Alan) Fisk; sister, Judy Lambert; grandchildren, Billy James King (Mindy), Corey Fisk (Stephanie), Justin Fisk; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Fisk, Jacob Fisk and Jayden Fisk, host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers, Ben Riley Eldridge, Jeremiah Eldridge, Quay Criddle, Corey Fisk, Justin Fisk, Billy J. King.
A receiving of friends for Billy will be held Tuesday, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McPeters Funeral Directors, 1951 East Third Street, Corinth, Mississippi 38834. A receiving of friends will occur Wednesday, from 11:00 AM to service time at Pontotoc Apostolic Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the King family.
Arrangements are under the care of McPeters Inc. Funeral Directors.
Carlos Lee Fowler, III
SALTILLO - Mr. Carlos Lee Fowler, III, age 55, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House following a long battle with cancer. He was born January 3, 1964 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Carlos Lee Fowler, II and Peggy Malone Rakestraw. He worked many years for Nolan Brothers and was self-employed the last 10 years in the Repo business. Carlos loved racing and being outdoors fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Rakestraw of Guntown; his two children, Zack Fowler and Autumn Fowler, both of Saltillo; brothers, Marty Fowler and Rick Fowler, both of Guntown, and Robert Rakestraw of Tupelo; sisters, Allison Parker of Marietta and Becky Winters and her husband, George of Guntown; the mother of his children, Renee Fowler of Saltillo.
A special thank you from the family of Carlos Fowler, III to Dr. Kellum and his team for the loving care they showed him during his illness.
All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Minister General Johnson
RIPLEY - Minister General Johnson, 88, was born on March 24, 1931 to the late Mandy and Joe Johnson. He departed this life on December 10, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Lula Mae Johnson; daughter, Lillie (Lonnel) Perry; sons, General Lee Johnson, Jr. of Walnut, MS and Billy (Bobbie) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI; two step-daughters: Essie Jackson and Helen Cox; three step-sons: Charley Jackson, John D. Jackson, and William Jackson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at House of Prayer and Deliverance in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Col. Larry Mims
PLANTERSVILLE - Colonel Larry McGaughy Mims, US Army, Retired, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. Larry was born in Lee County on Sept. 14, 1939 to the late Millard Mims and Bonna Jean McGaughy. He attended Lee County Public Schools, graduated from Shannon High School and attended Itawamba Junior College. Larry enjoyed a childhood spent on his grandparents, Ben and Emma Jean McGaughy's, farm south of Plantersville. Larry married Laverne Wilson of Shannon on May 30, 1958, a union of 61 years. They eventually made their home on the McGaughy land and became parents of 3 children, Terri, Kirk and Kelly. A strongly patriotic American, Mr. Mims entered the Mississippi National Guard in 1957, retiring with the rank of Colonel in 1993 after 37 years of military service. He was federalized in the 1962 riots at the University of Mississippi as well as during Hurricane Camille on the Coast in 1969. His career saw him command 4 Company size Units and a Battalion in the Mississippi Army National Guard including the 106th Forward Support Battalion, 155th Armored Brigade, 1st Calvary Division in 1991 during Desert Storm, in which his two sons were also deployed, and as the 2nd Army Division Chief, Artillery Engineering Battalion in the U.S. Army Reserves. A graduate of numerous Army Schools, COL Mims received the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Mississippi Magnolia Medal as well as numerous other Federal and State awards.
COL Mims was a life member of the American Legion and was deeply committed to Post 49 in Tupelo, where he served as Commander. He also commanded the North Mississippi area of the American Legion, the VFW and 40 and 8 Honor Society where he held a national office. COL Mims supported all Guard and Reserve missions.
His civilian life included several entrepreneurial ownerships including Swine Feeders, Inc., The Fashion Corner, M and M Farms, and La Rae Associates. A master at sales, Larry was a longtime salesman for Ralston Purina Company where he served as Director of Training at the St. Louis headquarters. He was district manager of Cargill, Inc.-headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and served as a consultant for Archer, Daniels, Midland, one of the world's largest agricultural enterprises. He also consulted with K and K Systems in Tupelo. The ever-engaged Mr. Mims held a Teacher's Certification for grades 7-12 in Social Studies and taught at Tupelo High School and served as Suspension Director. Larry loved people, great conversation, lively parties and spending time with his family at his beach condominium in Florida. A lifelong Methodist, he held membership in the Plantersville United Methodist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Shriner.
A service, with full military honors, will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with American Legion Chaplain William Shack officiating. His sons, Judge Kelly Mims and Major Kirk Mims, will deliver remarks as will his grandson, Parker Mims. A private family burial will be in the McGaughy family plot at Plantersville Cemetery, with masonic rites. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7 PM today and from 10 AM-service time Wednesday, all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their neighbors.
COL Mims is survived by his wife, Laverne Mims of Plantersville; two sons, Kirk Mims (Milli) of Benton, Ark, Judge Kelly Mims (Lynn) of Tupelo, and; his daughter, Terri Lee Mims Roberts preceded him in death on June 22, 2009. Granddaddy's grands include Dusty (Ashley), Wes, Will, Parker (Alyssa), Carson, and Jared, and granddaughters Nikki (Chad), Kaley (Jeffrey), Avery, and Addison. Great grandchildren Bailey, Jay, Trip, Cohen, Brody, Jackson, Jordan, Rylie and Jayla. His sister, Sandy McGaughy McFarling (Homan), and their boys and families.
The family requests that memorials be made to the American Legion Post 49 Building Fund, 1875 Legion Lake Road, Tupelo, MS. 38804.
Betty Jean Hester
TUPELO - Betty Jean McNeece Hester, 82, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born in Saltillo, August 14, 1937 to Douglas and Annie Bell Parmer McNeece. She worked at Day-Brite for over 20 years before her retirement. Betty loved being on the go shopping and eating at restaurants. When she wasn't spending time in town, she enjoyed working in her flower garden, watching television and tending to her animals. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy Hester of Tupelo; two sons, Joe and Randy Hester both of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Shawn Hester, Donna Hester and Jesse Holladay; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two daughters, Betty Heckman and Debbie Hester.
Visitation will be 2 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.