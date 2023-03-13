OBITS: TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023
Joyce Allen, Corinth
Brain Bailey, Pontotoc
Mavis Street Clemmer, Ripley
Sherry R. Collums, Pontotoc
Uland Cunningham, Okolona
Samuel A. Edgeston, Ripley
Christine E. Gill, Pontotoc
Billy Goff Jr., Mooreville
Margie Graham, Pontotoc
James Dewayne "Jimmy" Gullick, New Albany
Mary Hargett, Tremont
Amy Payne Kent, Plantersville
Audrey Earnell Kimmons, New Albany
Jo Mauveline Johnson, Booneville
Hattie Mae Martin, Tupelo
Lolita Miller, Tupelo
Dr. Marvin Murphy, Brewer Community
Rickey Reich, Peacefull Valley
Shelia Shepherd, Tupelo
Reid Smith, Fulton/Tupelo
Jessie Faye Stafford, Locust Hill Community
Ronald Yates, Saltillo
**************************************************************
HOLLAND BLOCK AD
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Mrs. Jessie Stafford
Tupelo
2 PM Today, (3/14)
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
Sherman Cemetery (Private)
Visit: 12 noon – service time
Mrs. Amy Payne Kent
Plantersville
6:30 PM Wednesday (3/15)
Union Community Church
Visit: 5PM-Service time
Burial: Church Cemetery
Hon. Clant Seay
Oxford
2 PM Thursday, (3/23)
The Overby Center Auditorium-Ole Miss Campus
555 Grove Loop, Suite 247
Oxford, MS
Mrs. Sheila Shepherd
Tupelo
Services Private to Family
Mrs. Lisa Hughes
Plantersvile
Private family services
Mr. John Hedges
Okolona
Arrangements Pending
**************************************************************
PEGUES BLOCK AD
DR. MARVIN MURPHY
Brewer Community
11 a.m. Tuesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Brewer Cemetery
**************************************************************
LEE MEMORIAL BLOCK AD
Mr. Billy Goff, Jr.
Mooreville
Funeral Service
1 pm Wednesday at
Skyline Church of Christ
Burial in Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 5-8 Tuesday at Church
**************************************************************
MEMO, HOLLAND LOGO, PHOTO
Shelia Shepherd
TUPELO- Sheila Windham Shepherd departed this life after 75 adventurous years in her earthly pilgrimage on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Sheila was born April 30,1947 in Marietta, Prentiss County, MS. to the late Clinton Windham and Anne Googe Windham. She grew up there, attended the public schools and later attended her beloved and revered Mississippi State University. She was completely devoted to any and all things Mississippi State University. Sheila spent much of her life as a Travel Agent with Global Travel in Tupelo. She endeared herself to thousands who respected her talents, gifts and perfect demeanor in planning countless memorable trips domestically and abroad. Sheila loved her family and was affectionately known by them as Sheila, Mumsy, Mom and Grammy. Sheila will be loved always and remembered forever. Per her request, the family has held a private service honoring her life, times and love. For those wishing to express their sympathy, please send your remarks via e mail to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored by the Shepherd family to assist in their time of need. Sheila is survived by her son, Roger Allen Shepherd and wife, Jamie of the Virgin Islands; her grandchildren, Shannon Kimbriel and husband, Jonathan of Hattiesburg and Sheila, Michael, and Connor. She was predeceased by her parents, Clinton and Anne; her daughter, Jacquie Wilemon; her brother, Buddy Windham and her sister, Marty Owens. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association,7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Tx. 75231 or to the Mississippi State University Foundation for Athletics, P. O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, Ms. 39762.
MEMO, W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL LOGO, PHOTO
Dr. Marvin Murphy
Brewer Community- Dr. Lindsey Marvin Murphy, age 78, went to his eternal home in heaven, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born May 1, 1944 in Lee County, the son of Lindsey Woodrow Murphy and Tempest Dewdrop Young Murphy. At a young age Marvin professed his faith in Christ and answered the call to ministry. Following his high school graduation, he attended Blue Mountain College and then went on to earn his master's degree at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He later earned his doctorate degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. On July 1, 1966 he married the love of his life, Charlotte Southerland Murphy and they enjoyed 58 years together. Bro. Marvin pastored churches all of the state of Mississippi and also in Alabama. Locally, he served at Old Union Baptist Church for 17 years, Doty Chapel Baptist Church for seven years, and lastly at Faith Baptist Church for five years. He always said he was most comfortable in the pulpit. Bro. Marvin's abiding faith and love of the scriptures saw him through many difficult days. He deeply loved and protected his family and cherished each moment spent with the grandkids and great-grandkids. Bro. Marvin was also known as a master carpenter and woodworker. He built everything from his own home to intricate pieces of furniture. He was an avid fan of Ole Miss Sports and John Deere tractors.
Dr. Murphy leaves behind his wife, Charlotte of the Brewer Community; his son, Bradley Murphy and his wife, Patricia, also of Brewer; five grandchildren, Ryan Murphy, Lukas Murphy, Amanda Robinson, Keri Murphy, and Lindsey Mark Murphy; seven great-grandchildren, Lindsey and Shelby Robinson, Logan, Emma, and Addy Beasley, and Emory and Georgia Murphy; and a sister, Dean Armstrong and her husband, Louis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lindsey Wade Murphy; his brother, Raymond Murphy; and an infant sister, Delma Jean Murphy.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023 at Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Dr. Murphy's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday with Dr. Joe McIntire, Rev. George Johnson, and Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Private family graveside services will follow in Brewer Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Ellis, James Sloan, and the deacons of Faith Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at PeguesFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Lolita Miller
Tupelo- Lolita Miller, 60, died March 12, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center Baldwyn Nursing facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
MEMO
Margie Graham
PONTOTOC- Margie Mask Graham, age 92, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Pontotoc Extended Care Nursing Home. She was born October 22, 1930 to Jesse Abner and Earlene Bramlitt Mask. Margie was a beautician and retired factory worker. She was a member of In Good Faith Baptist Church. Margie enjoyed working word puzzles and singing.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, March 13, 2023 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Whitley officiating; burial will follow in the Ecru Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Wanda White (Freddie) of Guntown, MS and Dianne McBrayer of Pontotoc, MS; one son, Lamon Graham (Shelia) of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren, Glenese Cross (Derek), Stephen McBrayer (Crystal), Brian Weatherly, Patrick McBrayer (Christi), Lesley Faulkner (Kim) and Lee Graham; five great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oliver Graham; a son, Gary F. Graham; a son-in-law, Stanley McBrayer; a sister, Dale Tutor and a brother, Billy Mask.
Pallbearers will be Stephen McBrayer, Brian Weatherly, Patrick McBrayer, Lee Graham, Cole Moorman and Bailey McBrayer.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO
Uland Cunningham
OKOLONA- Uland Cunningham, 44, died March 11, 2023, at his home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation service.
MEMO
James Dewayne "Jimmy" Gullick
NEW ALBANY- James Dewayne "Jimmy" Gullock, 80, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be at 3 p.m. until 4 p.m., Family hour, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Serenity Funeral Home Chapel, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany, MS Visitation will be at Serenity Funeral Home Chapel, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany, MS, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Arrangements Entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of New Albany, MS.
MEMO
Joyce Allen
CORINTH- Joyce Allen, 85, died March 11, 2023, at Ave Maria Nursing Home in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Sherry R. Collums
PONTOTOC- Sherry R. Collums, 74, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc Visitation will be at Wednesday, March 15th 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 16th 12 p.m. until service time Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
MEMO
Brian Bailey
PONTOTOC-
Brian Bailey, 51, died March 11, 2023, in Houston, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Hattie Mae Martin
TUPELO- Hettie Mae Martin, 70, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Spring Hill M.B. Church Visitation will be at 4 p.m. with family hour 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO
Samuel A. Edgestone
Ripley- Samuel A. Edgeston, 55, died March 12, 2023, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
PRIVATE PARTY, PHOTO
Mary Hargett
TREMONT- Mary Ellen (Davis) Hargett, 91, of Battle Creek passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Mary was born April 9, 1931, in Tremont, Mississippi to Euel Verter and Willie Mae (Maxey) Davis. Mary Ellen was second of eleven children. She was raised on a farm in northern Mississippi. She worked on the farm picking cotton and other crops, tending to her younger siblings and assisting with household chores. She married her high school sweetheart, Ross Edward Hargett on October 2, 1950. She moved north with Ross (as he had done previously with two of her brothers, Richard and Raymond), to find employment (during the northern migration years) in Adrian, MI. When Ross’s induction notice was served, they returned south. She lived with her in-laws, Ross and Thelma Hargett in Alabama. From there she would travel to the Camp Lejeune Marine Base, in North Carolina, to spend time with Ross prior to his deployment to Korea. When Ross left the military they returned to Michigan where Ross began his career in outdoor advertising. Mary Ellen and Ross eventually began their own successful outdoor sign business in 1981; she helped run the business with Ross, and later with her son Douglas. She was still working in the sign business until 2022. Mary Ellen took many trips, often to be with family. There were annual trips to bring her mother to visit Susan in Connecticut. Later there were “grandchildren tours” east to spend time with each of her grandchildren and then great grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to the South to see her sister, Nell. She wanted to see all of the US and traveled to the West Coast states, as well as Hawaii and Alaska. Mary Ellen loved gardening her entire life. Her yard was a showplace with many flower beds, a variety of blooming plants and hanging baskets each year. She was a devoted member of Victory Baptist Church, having joined the church when moving to Battle Creek circa 1965. She valued her many friends and fellowship in the church community. Mary Ellen was the ultimate caregiver. Over the years she cared for the children of many friends and neighbors. Many of those children became lifelong friends and part of the family. She also cared for her husband and her son during the last years of their lives. She assisted numerous family members when help was needed, as well her friends. In 2022, she was still driving, shopping for and generally assisting “the old people,” to allow them to continue living independently. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her and served as a role model for a life well-lived. She will be very greatly missed. Mary is survived by her daughter, Susan (David) Horner; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Megan) Horner, Sarah (Ryan) Elmy, Katherine (John) Domanski and great-grandchildren Layla and Isabelle Horner and eight out of ten siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Edward Hargett, May 23, 2012 and son, Ross Douglas “Doug” Hargett, September 6, 2022. A funeral service for Mary will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12 p.m. with family receiving friends an hour prior at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 105 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Interment will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery, with a gathering to follow at Clara’s, 44 N. McCamley, Battle Creek, MI 49017. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 17009 11 1/2 Mile Road, Battle Creek, MI 49014. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
MEMO
Audrey Earnell Kimmons
NEW ALBANY- Audrey Earnell Kimmons, 56, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at her residence in New Albany, MS. Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Zion Chapel M.B. Church, 1138 Highway 30, New Albany, MS 38652 Visitation will be at Serenity Funeral Home, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany, MS, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery, New Albany, MS. Arrangements Entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of New Albany, MS.
MEMO
Christine E. Gill
PONTOTOC- Christine E. Gill, 94, died March 13, 2023, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Reid Smith
FULTON/TUPELO- Reid Smith ,92, died March 12, 2023, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Visitation will be Saturday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
MEMO
Rickey Reich
PEACEFUL VALLEY- Rickey Reich, 65, died March 12, 2023, at his home in the Peaceful Valley community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
MEMO
Ronald Yates
SALTILLO- Ronald Yates, 72, died March 11, 2023, at his residence in Ripley, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, Lee Memorial Logo, Photo
Billy Goff Jr.
MOOREVILLE- Billy Gerald Goff, Jr., age 68, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at his home in Mooreville. He was born in Augusta, GA at Camp Gordon on August 22, 1954 to Billy Gerald Goff, Sr. and Mary Ruth Goff. He was a member of Skyline Church of Christ in Tupelo, MS. He retired from Wonder Bread after 20 years of service as a route salesman. After retirement he started Victory Auto Sales in Mooreville working alongside his son Caleb. He enjoyed classic cars, motorcycles, racing, and camping.
He is survived by his wife Pam Goff of Mooreville; four sons, Chas Goff (Missy), John Adam Goff (Alisha), Caleb Goff (Sarah), and Luke Goff (Erin); mother, Mary Ruth Goff; sister, Stephanie Goff Smith (Tony); brother, Nathan Goff (Katie); and six grandchildren, Cooper, Sam Tucker, Ann Hayden, Collins, Knox, and Garrett, due in May 2023.
He is preceded in death by father; Billy Goff, Sr.; grandparents, Leander and Lydda Anglin and Hurley and Estelle Goff.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Skyline Church of Christ and visitation one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Skyline Church of Christ with Minister Norman Maranto and Minister Troy McNutt officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Skyline Church of Christ Building Fund: 2865 MS-178, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Pallbearers will be Chas Goff, Caleb Goff, Nathan Goff, Sam Tucker Goff, John Adam Goff, Luke Goff, Cooper Goff, and Justin Cobb.
MEMO, McBride Funeral Home Logo, Photo, Border
Mavis Street Clemmer
RIPLEY- Laura Mavis Street Clemmer, (92) of Ripley, MS passed away March 11, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born September 8, 1930 at home in Tippah County, to the late William Elliott and Velma Davis Street. She married June 23, 1949 in Ripley, MS to W. L. Clemmer, who died May 27, 2015. She was a member of the Union Church of Christ, the Historical and Genealogical Society and the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). She graduated as valedictorian in her class of 25 from Shady Grove High School in 1947.
Visitation will be March 14, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the funeral starts at 2 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include two sons: William Rodney Clemmer, Sr. (Debbie) of Ripley, MS and David Alan Clemmer (Phyllis) of New Albany, MS; four grandchildren: Kelly Leigh Clemmer (David K.) of Ripley, MS, William Rodney Clemmer Jr. (Leslie) of Ripley, MS, Derek Alan Clemmer (Amber) of Blue Mountain, MS, Brittney Knighton (Daniel), New Albany, MS; ten great-grand children: Mason Clemmer (Alleigh) & Conner Clemmer (Emily) both of Ripley, MS, Ty, Braden, and Mazie Clemmer all of Ripley, MS, Maddox, Reece and Sadler Clemmer all of Blue Mountain, MS, Brooklyn and Preston Knighton all of New Albany, MS; a sister: Wilma Goodwin of Starkville, MS; one great-great-grandson: Kamp Brooks Clemmer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter: Jamie Lynne Clemmer; one son: Gregory Scott Clemmer; a sister: Maybelle Street McBride; two brothers: Troy Street, Buford Elliot Street (Rita).
Dr. Patrick Chapman and Jay Street will officiate. Pallbearers will be: Mason Clemmer, Conner Clemmer, Mitchell McBride, Neil McBride, Eddie Mauney, Chip Freeman. Honorary Pallbearers are: David K. Clemmer, Daniel Knighton, Derek Clemmer, Rodney Clemmer, Jr.
In Lieu of flowers please donate to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS.
MEMO, HOLLAND FUNERAL HOME LOGO, PHOTO
Jessie Faye Stafford
LOCUST HILL COMMUNITY- Jessie Fay Moore Horton Stafford, after a long, purpose filled life of 93 years, crossed over the River Jordan into eternity on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Born in the Dorsey area of Itawamba County to the late Charlie Moore and Tressie Morris Moore, she grew up there graduating from Dorsey High School. She was the mother of four sons, Danny, Kenny, Tim and Craig Horton, whom she loved dearly (most of the time). Not afraid of work, she provided for her family in several capacities and enjoyed the most being the Manager of Gateway Books in the old Downtown Mall in Tupelo. An avid reader, she was a long standing member of the Sherman Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and started the Church library. A woman always with an optimistic outlook and a smile on her face, she loved gardening, flowers, cooking up big meals especially holiday meals for her family and being the very best Mother and Mam-Maw anywhere.
A service celebrating her life will be held at p.m. Today (Tuesday, March 14, 2023) in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with her son, Bro. Danny Horton, officiating. Private burial will be in the Sherman Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today (Tue.) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, which is honored to be serving their friends.
She is survived by her four sons; Danny Horton (Cecelia) of Baldwyn, Kenny Horton (Carole) of Locust Hill, Tim Horton (Nelda) of Oxford and Craig Horton (Rhonda) of Blue Springs; her 11 grandchildren, Chris Horton (deceased), Josh Horton (Melek), Kimberly Brown (Rhea), Jennifer Lewis (March), Brock Smith , Madison Floyd (Chase), Margaret Ann Horton, Senior Airman Charlie Horton (Raven), Jake Horton, Brandon Herring (Jordan) and Kelsey Herring; 11 great grandchildren; her sister, Thelma Nevins of New Albany; her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Tressie Moore, , her husband, Gerald Stafford in 2021; her siblings, Buddy Moore, Berlene Leathers, Charlie Mae Leathers and Eunita Henderson and a grandson, Chris Horton.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO
Amy Payne Kent
PLANTERSVILLE- Amy Payne Kent, 58, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at her residence in Planterillesville. Services will be at Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at Union Community Church Visitation will be at 5 p.m. service time Wednesday only at the church.
MEMO
Jo Mauveline Johnson
BOONEVILLE- Jo Mauveline Johnson, 86, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel Visitation will be at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.