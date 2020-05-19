TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Allen Armstrong, Pittsboro
Alan M. Bank, Tupelo
Murl Berry, Vina, Alabama
Baby Brasfield, Saltillo
Dr. Douglas E. Clark, Tupelo
Donald Curtiss, Marietta
Mrs. Lilah J. Eaton, Montpelier
Ronnie Lynn Fortune, Tippah County
William Pad "Pete" Gates, Tippah County
James Rueben Gill, Amory
Latasha Harris, Columbus
Timothy "Timmy" Mike Hurt, Ripley
David Hurtt, Jr., Tupelo
Clifton Curtis Morrow, Sr., Tupelo
Donna Myatt, Becker
Inez Payne, Tupelo
John Sheely, Athens
Ellenter Stout, New Albany
Donna Sullivan, Saltillo
William Walker, Tupelo
Annie Lee Warren, Pontotoc
Freddie Williams, Meridian
----------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
May 20, 2020
MR. KENNY LANGSTON
Tupelo
Graveside Services
1 p.m. Wednesday
Lee Memorial Park
MRS. BARBARA ANN
EDWARDS COGGIN
Nettleton
2 p.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Liberty Cemetery, Nettleton
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Thursday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. ALAN M. BANK
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
DR. DOUGLAS E. CLARK
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
----------------------------------
MEMO
David Hurtt, Jr.
TUPELO - David Hurtt, Jr., 51, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services were Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Gloster Street Church of Christ. Memorial services on line. Visit associatedfuneral.com to leave condolences and memories. Arrangements were handled by Associated Family Funeral Home, Tupelo, MS.
MEMO
Baby Brasfield
SALTILLO - Baby Brasfield, infant, passed away on April 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, UNITED LOGO
Inez Payne
TUPELO - Inez Mathis Payne, 87, died Saturday, May 16 at her residence. She was born July 12, 1932 in Pontotoc County to the late Belvie Hicks Mathis and Willie Brown Mathis.
Inez was a faithful member of the Belden Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the Sunshine Sunday School Class. She was the former owner, alongside her late husband Marion M. Payne, of Payne's Fish and Steak House of Sherman, MS. She was also a faithful pastor's wife, being widowed to Rev. Marion M. Payne, who served as pastor of several area Baptist churches before his death in 1999. Mrs. Payne loved and enjoyed her family, and spending time with them. She loved going fishing and was a wonderful cook and gardener, and skilled at sewing, painting, and crocheting.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery located at 109 County Road 196, or at the corner of CR 196 and CR 1948 in Lee County. Rev. Jim Holcomb and Dr. Donald Payne will be officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Matthews of Tupelo and Kathy Lee (Rev. Terry) of Mantachie; two sons, Dr. Donald Payne (Charlotte) of Northport, AL, David Payne (Ann) of Sherman, MS; ten grandchildren, Dina Brown, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Tosha Matthews, Christie Hutcheson, Benji Foster, Tommy Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Suzanne Cockrell, Lauren Cobb; twenty two great grandchildren, April Brown, Adam Brown, Amber Brown, Aaron Brown, Shelby Payne Moody, Brittney Payne, Kayla Hester, Trey Matthews, Rob Parker, Jessica Knighton, Zachery Hutcheson, Aubrianna Hutcheson, Rebecca Foster, Terra Wood, Deanna Foster, Luke Foster, Hayden Cockrell, Caleb Cockrell, Payne Cockrell, Allie Grace Cockrell, and Hendrix Cobb; fifteen great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; great grandchild, Macie Atkinson.
Pallbearers will be, Robbie Payne, Allen Matthews, Trey Matthews, Tommy Foster, Jimmy Hutcheson, Daniel Cobb, Caleb Cockrell, Zach Hutcheson. Honorary pallbearers will be, Benji Foster, Gary Wayne Foster, Jarrett Knighton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite local church in memory of Inez M. Payne.
For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Donna Sullivan
SALTILLO - Donna Sullivan, 63, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and owned the A1 Cab Co. in Tupelo. She loved to travel and was a member of First General Baptist Church in Milan, TN.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Donnie White officiating. Burial will be in McNeil Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Frankie Sullivan of Saltillo; daughter, Angela Gillentine (Rodney) of Saltillo; son, Christopher Sanders (Faye) of Utah; (11) grandchildren, Lacey Hindo, John Hindo, Derrick Hindo, Christopher Hindo, Angela Sanders, Jennifer Adair, T.J. Sanders, Lillian Sanders, Gabriel Sanders, Michael Sanders and Kate Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, T. J. Miller and Lacy Garner Miller.
Visitation will be Thursday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at wwwatersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, CALVERT FH LOGO
Mrs. Lilah J. Eaton
MONTPELIER - Mrs. Lilah J. Eaton, 90, passed away on May 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Eupora. Mrs. Lilah was born on December 20, 1929, in Center Square, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late F. W. and Edna Swartz Harpel. She worked as a Department Head for Sunset Manufacturing for 15 years. She was a member of Palestine United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She was an avid quilter. Being a very hands on person, she enjoyed playing games with her family and working word puzzles. She loved being outdoors and growing lots of flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She married A. J. Eaton on December 11, 1954 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and he predeceased her on March 25, 2016.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryll Sullivan and a son, Allen J. Eaton. The family will hold a private Memorial Service at a later date with Reverend Harold Robinson officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her son-in-law: John Sullivan of Mantee, four grandchildren, five great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Health Care Foundation, 1016 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. The family asks that you designate your gifts to the NICU Patient Fund. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Ellenter Stout
NEW ALBANY - Ellenter Stout, 64, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County in New Albany. Services will be on May 21, 2020, Thursday, at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.
MEMO
Ronnie Lynn Fortune
TIPPAH COUNTY - Ronnie Lynn Fortune, 57, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Clifton Curtis Morrow, Sr.
TUPELO - Clifton Curtis Morrow, Sr., 83, passed away on May 15, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
William Walker
TUPELO - William Walker, 22, passed away on May 19, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO, WILLIAMS MEMORIAL LOGO
Latasha Harris
COLUMBUS - Latasha Harris, 36, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Baptist Memorial in Tennessee.
Latasha Harris was born to James Outlaw and Pamma Lynn Harris on April 18, 1984 in Starkville, MS.
Ms. Latasha Harris is survived by her parents, James Outlaw of Columbus and Pamma Lynn Harris Harris of Columbus; one daughter, Audrionna Harris of Columbus; one son, Lajerrion Harris of Columbus; one sister, Nekkisha Harris of Columbus; two brothers, Maurice Harris of Columbus and Michael Harris, Sr. of Jackson; and one grandchild, Jamorris Harris.
The service will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at 16th Section Cemetery in Starkville, MS.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
MEMO
Donald Curtiss
MARIETTA - Donald Curtiss, 79, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Marietta. Services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery.
MEMO
Freddie Williams
MERIDIAN - Freddie Williams, 63, passed away on May 19, 2020, at Meridian Regency Hospital in Meridian. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO, FLAG, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
James Rueben Gill
AMORY - James Rueben Gill, 95, died Sunday May 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 9, 1924 in Arkansas to Dewey Gill and Delphia English Gill. He was a life long resident of Monroe County. Mr. Gill was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended Business College and he worked for the Highway Dept., Raley Construction, Walker Mfg. and for Sam Jaynes at Continental Engineering. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory.
There will be a Graveside Service Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen with Bro. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Helon Gilmore Gill of Amory; one daughter Barbara Byrd (Darryl) of Smithville, MS; three sons James R. Gill, Jr. of Michigan, David Gill of Atlanta, GA and Thomas Gill of Michigan; one sister Genie Bolle of Texas; two brothers Edward Gill of Birmingham, AL and Robert Gill of Hamilton, MS; ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother William Gill and three sisters Myrtle Darnell, Dorothy North and Faye Gill. Pallbearers will be family.
Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO
Annie Lee Warren
PONTOTOC - Annie Lee Warren, age 94, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born August 2, 1925 to Herman and Lorena Jackson Prater. Annie Lee was a member of Toxish Baptist Church, where she was active in WMU and teaching Sunday school. She was retired from the Dixie Regional Library where she worked as the "Book Mobile" librarian, and was a member of the Beckham Homemakers Club. Annie Lee enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and cross stitching. She loved her family and neighbors, especially her grandchildren, who had a special place in her heart.
Due to COVID 19 and the CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Paul Childress officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sue Ann McKnight (Leonard) and Paula Gillen (Mike); one son, Kevin Warren (Donna); six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William David Warren, two sisters, Dorothy McKnight and Omelia White and three brothers, Sammy Ray Prater, Daniel Prater and Jack Prater.
Pallbearers will be Joey McKnight, Danny McKnight, Mickey McKnight, Dan McKnight, Lynn Wilson and Johnny White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Toxish Baptist Church Music Fund, 512 Beckham Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Donna Myatt
BECKER - Donna Evelyn Bright Myatt, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. "Dynamite," as she was lovingly known in the community, was born on September 20, 1934 in Monroe County to Byron Russell Bright and Madonna Reece Ashcraft. A lifelong resident of Becker, she attended Becker School and later reared four children from her marriage to Edgar Hobert Camp. She later married P.C. Myatt. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a dietary assistant at Gilmore Memorial Hospital and was the owner/operator of Amory BBQ. One of her favorite activities was painting. Preferring oil painting, she was quick to tune-in to "The Joy of Painting" with Bob Ross and she also enjoyed camping and fishing. She could often be found enjoying a good cup of coffee while watching the Hallmark Channel or Unity Broadcasting, TV 39. A lady with great faith, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and she loved to study her Bible. To expand her artistic capabilities, she was an exceptional cake decorator and could sew anything. Above all else, she was an excellent cook her joy was made complete when she could have Sunday lunch and get together with her family. She lived life for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Rodney Waycaster and Bro. Justin Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
Survivors include two daughters, Doris Camp Mitchell of Becker and Debra Ann Taylor (John) of Pollock, TX; two stepdaughters, Marcia Hill of Becker and Lisa Redden of Amory; two sons, Eddie Camp (Beverly) of Tipton, MI and Rickey Camp (Sylvia) of Becker; grandchildren, Jinny Mitchell, Anita Manning (Scott), Courtney Evans (Michael), Stanley Camp (Angel), Cindy Sanders (Brad), Rusty Camp (Susan), Regina Sims (Smiley), Jullie Doyle (Mike), Shawn Robertson (Heather), Chris Robertson (Silviaana), Kristy Keeton (Jason), Jason Camp (Sara); step grandsons, Doyle, Jamie, and Dewayne Fowlkes; step granddaughter, Kristen Plunkett; great grandchildren, Caitlyn James (Austin), Anthony Minor (Lauren), Jonathan Cheney (Bethanne), Ethan and Eric Gafford, Peyton and Cannon Camp, Lindsey Jones (Stephen), Ashley Camp, Taylor Sanders, Faith Simmons (Justin), Hope Manasco, Eddie Wengerter (Maria), Byron Werngerter, Genevieve Doyle, Caleb Robertson, Tara Robertson, Abbie Grace Robertson, Nathan Robertson, Chris Robertson, Jr., Carter Camp, Caleb Rollins Camp, Jace Camp, Elizabeth, Emily, and Eryck Slores, Eli and Tyler Taylor; great-great grandchildren, Easton and Zaylee Kate James, John Brantley and Gunnar Holt Cheney, Kenna Beth and Camp Jones, and Joshua and Gracelyn Simmons; nephew, Dave Cheney; great nephew, Donny Cheney; and great niece, Patty Hernandez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Hobert Camp and P.C. Myatt; granddaughter, Tiffany Mitchell; step grandson, Matt Plunkett; son-in-law, Charles Mitchell; sister, Mary Ellis Chaney; nephew, Don Chaney; and stepson, James Connie Myatt.
Pallbearers will be Jason Camp, Stanley Camp, Rusty Camp, Shawn Robertson, Chris Robertson, Austin James, Jonathan Cheney, and Michael Evans.
Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church or to Calvary Cemetery.
MEMO, MCBRIDE LOGO
Timothy "Timmy" Mike Hurt
RIPLEY - Timothy "Timmy" Mike Hurt, 72, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Ripley. He was born on May 5, 1948, to Otis Wayne and Valcie Rue Chapman Hurt in Booneville, MS. He was a self-employed Carpenter and Builder and loved to garden. He was a member of Dumas Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years: Rita Dawkins Hurt of Ripley, MS; two daughters: Carissa Hopkins (Bobby) of Ripley, MS, Hanna H. Jones (Brandon) of Ripley, MS; two sons: Michael Hurt (Patti Wilburn) of Ripley, MS, Preston Hurt (Leanne) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Tammy Rue Hurt of Ripley, MS; one brother; A. W. Hurt (Dorothy) of MO; fourteen grandchildren: Cody Hurt (Chandra), Lori H. Miller (Kevin), Kinley Howell, Kolby Howell, Dylan Hurt (Stacy), Presley Hurt, Mary Ellis Hurt, Leslie Salts (Pat-Rue), Joshua Hopkins, Jacob Hopkins, McKenzie Mauney, Peyton Mauney, Caleigh Jones, Madelyn Jones; five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Timmy's grandsons will service as pallbearers.
A private graveside service honoring his life will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hurt Family Cemetery with Bro. Clay Stegall officiating and remarks by Joshua Hopkins.
Expressions of sympathy for the Hurt family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
John Sheely
ATHENS - John "Deer" Sheely, 73, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born on January 14, 1947, to the late John William and Patsy Dilworth Sheely. John attended Aberdeen High School where he played baseball until his senior year when he started driving a school bus. He used money from his route to buy an engagement ring for the love of his life, Martha (Head) Sheely. Married August 13, 1965, John and Martha would have been married 55 years this August. There is nobody John loved and adored more than "Mot."
John worked at Tenneco Automotive for 35 years and an additional 12 years at Holley Performance Products until his retirement. He was a hard worker with a great sense of humor and made lifelong friends at Tenneco and Holley.
John and Martha welcomed a daughter, Brandy, in 1977. He was a proud, loving father. John's work ethic, patience, and laid back personality are reflected in Brandy.
John loved country music, especially the Statler Brothers and Garth Brooks, and going to concerts. He was an Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints fan, as well as a long time Dodgers fan (Brooklyn and Los Angeles). He and Martha loved to travel, and he especially enjoyed trips where Brandy would join.
John was a member of Paine Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. Burial will be in the Durrett Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Martha, his daughter, Brandy (New Orleans), and his sister, Patsilu Sheely Reeves. However, he will be deeply missed by his entire extended family and countless friends. John Deer never met a stranger, and he was never too busy to share a smile, a joke, or a kind word.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Bo Hill, Clinton Sykes, Charles Lee Smith, Steve Taylor, Bobby Harper, and Scott Wright for his father, Poochie. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Valsamakis, Ray Warren, Ricky Gault, Jimmy Dahlem, George King, and Gary Johnson.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Paine Memorial United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be shared online with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
William Pad "Pete" Gates
TIPPAH COUNTY - William Pad "Pete" Gates, 74, passed away on May 19, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Alan M. Bank
TUPELO - Alan M. Bank, 91, passed away on May 18, 2020, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Murl Berry
VINA, ALABAMA - Murl Berry, 92, passed away on May 19, 2020, at Generations of Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
MEMO
James Allen Armstrong
PITTSBORO - James Allen Armstrong, 61, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. There will be no services. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce.
MEMO
Dr. Douglas E. Clark
TUPELO - Dr. Douglas E. Clark, 74, passed away on May 19, 2020, at Pickwick Lake in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.