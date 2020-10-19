Harold Gene Williamson
TUPELO – Harold Gene Williamson, 77, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Patricia Ann Dixon Murry
UNION COUNTY – Patricia Ann Dixon Murry, 71, passed away on October 18, 2020 at her residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Erma Mae Vance
BELDEN – Erma Mae Vance, 94, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home in Belden. Graveside services will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 11:00 at Redoak Grove Church Cemetery 1215 S. Veterans Blvd Tupelo. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Red Oak Grove Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Sue Mauney
DRY CREEK – Sue Mauney, 86, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2 pm at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Concord Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Opel Jean Thompson
POTTS CAMP – Opel Jean Thompson, 84, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday starting at 12 noon and going until the service.
Zeta Mae Adams Owen
ABERDEEN – Zeta Mae Adams Owen, 90, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 1:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on at 11:00 P.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
George Alford Lawrence
WATER VALLEY – George Alford Lawrence, 75, passed away on October 15, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Sara Benjamin
BALDWYN – Sara “Memmie” Benjamin, 89, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a seamstress, homemaker, former employee of Blue Bell Mfg. and had worked in the cafeteria at school. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Dr. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by a daughter, Mona Speck (Ronald) of Baldwyn; sons, Tim Benjamin (Mitzi) and David Benjamin (Janet) all of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Brandon Speck (Jessica) of Guntown, Alana Carpenter of Baldwyn, John Speck (Jessica)of Baldwyn, Jennifer Mims of Baldwyn, Josh Benjamin (Chastity) of Guntown, Tabitha Otto of Baldwyn and Jessica Austin (Ray) of Baldwyn; Great-grandchildren, Spencer Speck, Finley Speck, Eli Wallis, Madison Wallis, John Carpenter, Anna Mims, Jaxon Mims, Bryson Austin, Tyler Austin, Trace Benjamin, Kenzie Benjamin, Sophie Benjamin, Kimberly Otto, Dustin Otto and Braylan Morris; Great-great-grandchild, Lexi Hankins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bessie Murdock Morris; her husband, Howard Benjamin and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Speck, Eli Wallis, John Speck and Josh Benjamin.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30 – service time at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Tracy Blaylock
FULTON – Delbert Tracy Blaylock, 46, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 3, 1974 to Delbert C. Blaylock and Linda Abbott Oliver. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. He graduated in 1992 from I.A.H.S., He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and watching football.
Survivors include his mother, Linda (Jesse) Oliver of Fulton; wife, Sue Helen Blaylock of Fulton; sons: Nathaniel Lee Blaylock and Jacob Ellis Blaylock; step-daughters: Ashley Sims, Renea Miller, Kayla Miller, Amber Grace Pope; brother-in-law, Bobby Dill of Fulton.
Preceded in death by his father, Delbert C. Blaylock, sister, Rebecca Dianne Dill.
There will be no public service. Senter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Rev. James Isaac Worthington
OLIVE BRANCH – Rev. James Isaac Worthington, 83, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Bethel United Apostolic Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a visitation at the church Tuesday 5-7PM.
Malchom Ray Pounders
HAMILTON – Malchom Ray Pounders, 70, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home in Hamilton. Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 10:00 A.M. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McDuffa Cemetery.
Julia Brock
EGGVILLE – Julia Brock, 84, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at her residence in the Eggville Community. A private family service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. There will be no public visitation. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. A full obituary will follow.
Nell Naeger
TUPELO – Nell Naeger, 92, died on October 18, 2020 at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Helen Mayfield White
TUPELO – Helen Mayfield White, 91, passed away on October 19, 2020 at Samaritan Gardens Nursing Facility. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Kimberly Nicole Ross
SHANNON – Kimberly Nicole Ross, 45, passed away on October 18, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Modene Pannell Cissom
TIPPAH COUNTY – Modene Pannell Cissom, 83, passed away on October 19, 2020 at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Bonnie Johnson
TUPELO – Bonnie Johnson, 95, passed away on October 18, 2020 at Diversicare in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Kennith “Kenny” Judon
NEW ALBANY – Kennith “Kenny” Judon, 60, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 1:00 at Church of Act 1016 CR 326 New Albany. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 10:00 – 1:00 at The Church of Acts. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Linda Ridgeway
VERONA – Linda Ridgeway, 74, passed away on October 19, 2020 at her home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Jennie Cox
SALTILLO – Jennie Buskirk Cox, 82, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit. She was born in Tupelo on March 16, 1938, to Roy and Iva Arnold. She worked at the North MS Medical Center as an Operating Room Technician and later for Dr. Janice Burns. She was a longtime member of East Main Church of Christ. She enjoyed writing poetry, woodworking, making pottery and painting.
Due to the COVID pandemic, services are private to the family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Burney (James) and Brenda Beckner all of Saltillo; one brother, Vernon Arnold (Jean of Saltillo); one sister, Gale Oswalt (James) of Shannon; 6 grandchildren, Shelley Woods (Stuart), Adrian Bradley, Jill Schubert (Rob), Michael Beckner, Misty McMurry (Cody) and Adam Burney (Kim); 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald Buskirk, Jr., her husbands, Donald Buskirk and Robert Cox; her siblings, Mary Handley, Evadell Funderburk, Nadean Caldwell, Beverly Horton and Bill Arnold; her sons-in-law, Randy Bradley and Jeff Beckner.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Adrian Bradley, Michael Beckner, Adam Burney, Rob Schubert, Cody McMurry and Jacob Bradley.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Donna Bivens
THAXTON – Donna Bivens, 53, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home in Thaxton. Services will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.