Darlene Edwards
MYRTLE – Darlene Edwards, 50, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Zion Chapel MB Church 1138 Hwy 30 West New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday July 20, 2019 9:00 a.m.- until time of service at Zion Chapel Church. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Ruby Johnson
NETTLETON – Ruby Johnson, 81, passed away on July 16, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Donnie Lee Livingston
BOONEVILLE – Donnie Lee Livingston, 65, passed away on July 16, 2019, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Louie Wages
BLUE SPRINGS – Louie Wages, 85, passed away on July 16, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Martha Jane Dodson Agee
UNION COUNTY – Martha Jane Dodson Agee, 70, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Rest Haven Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Friday July 19 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W Bankhead. Visitation will be on July 19 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Olivia Mae Colston
HOLLY SPRINGS – Olivia Mae Colston, 95, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 10:00 am until service.
Easel Littlejohn
BLUE SPRINGS – Easel Littlejohn, 95, died at her residence on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born in Dora, Alabama, on June 16, 1924, the daughter of Charles Thomas Whisenant and Addie Lena Webb Whisenant. Mrs. Littlejohn was a homemaker and a member of Wallerville Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and working in her flower beds.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Reid Littlejohn (Vivian) of Scaly Mountain, NC, and Larry Liddell Littlejohn (Rita) of Blue Springs; brother, Redus Whisenant of Oxford; twelve grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of seventy five years, Reid Littlejohn; her son, Luther Charles Littlejohn; six brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P. M., Wednesday, at Glenfield Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A. M. on Thursday at the funeral home with Brother Johnny Rakestraw officiating. Burial will follow at Wallerville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ruby Hall
BLUE SPRINGS – Ruby Nell Timmons Hall, 84, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1935, in Saltillo to Sam and Myrtle Gibson Timmons and grew up in the Birmingham Ridge Community. She married Carlton E. Hall on July 11, 1954. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary July 11, 2019. She was a member of Parks Baptist Church. She was a retired factory worker. She loved her Lord and her family and always had a heart of love and giving for others.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Scott Duley and Bro. Frank Wilder officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband: Carlton Hall; 2 daughters: Nellie Tate (Curtis) of Saltillo and Tammie Stevens of New Albany; 2 sons: Steve Hall (Connie) and Scotty Hall, both of Blue Springs; a daughter-in-law: Margaret Hall of Blue Springs; 11 grandchildren: Jesse Hall (Paula) and Amanda Thomas (Eddie), both of Blue Springs, Rhonda Pate (Jeremy) of Saltillo, Logan Tate (Heather) of Guntown, Kelly Stevens of New Albany, Aaron Hall, Stephen Hall, Lena Hall, Allie Hall, Anna Hall, and Wesley Hall, all of Blue Springs; 8 great-grandchildren: Gavin and Caden Hall and Sam and Carson Thomas of Blue Springs, Rain Judson and Corey Pate of Saltillo, and London and Christian Tate of Guntown; 4 sisters: Patsy Wilkerson of Ripley, and Doris Wilber, Shirley Berguson, and Mary Evans (Robert) of the Birmingham Ridge Community; and 1 brother: Donnie Timmons (Diane) of Eggville, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son: Kenneth Hall; 1 grandson: Kurt Stevens; 1 brother: Gerald Timmons; and 1 sister: Pauline Smith.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at United.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Samuel Dewey Hill
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Samuel Dewey Hill, 59, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Wednesday July 17, 2019 5:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 17, 2019 4:00 PM until service time at 5:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home.
Phillip Edwin Herring
TUPELO – It was a Monday, August 29, 1955, when Phillip was born to Edward (Boots) Herring and Jean Roberts Herring, their second of three children. The doctor said that the baby would grow to be a big man and Phillip grew to prove it a correct statement.
Announcing his impending demise on Facebook, he accepted his insurmountable odds of recovery. Phillip’s struggle ended in NMMC July 15, 2019. He now celebrates a new whole and complete body with our Lord and Savior. He was a long time member of Harrisburg Baptist Church.
Phillip graduated from Tupelo High School in 1973, Itawamba Community College in 1975, and proceeded to continue his education at Mississippi State.
He was co-owner of Magnolia X-Ray before selling to Diagnostic Imaging. He installed, maintained and repaired Radiology equipment prior to his declining health. Phillip was a voracious reader, life-long Mississippi State fan and a lover of baseball and music. Phillip was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and target shooting with friends. Phillip loved his family and his furry friends. He was a gentle, mild mannered and talented man. Phillip could write a song or a wonderful short story and never lost his wonderful sense of humor.
Left behind are two daughters, Katharine Campagna (Brendon) of Hamilton, AL, and Megan Victoria Herring of Saltillo, MS. Two grandsons, Clark Herring and Harrison Campagna. One sister, Vonda Peters (Jerry). One sister-in-law Merritt Lee Herring Bishop of Tupelo. Nephews, Mark Peters, Troy Peters, Skyler Herring, and Wyatt Herring as well as one niece, Elizabeth Hope Herring and Karen Hamilton, mother of Katie whom resides in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, Morris Herring and Amanda Hicks, mother of Megan.
Per Phillip’s request, there will be no formal service. However, family and friends will gather in the Reception Room of Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo from 5 PM-6:30 PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 to enjoy a meal of BBQ and all the trimmings and recall their many wonderful memories of a really great guy. Please do not send flowers but, instead, make a donation to Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Gideon’s International, P. O. Box 1073, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Amos Puebla
NEW ALBANY – Amos Puebla, 66, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 7:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 5:00 – 7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of Services.
Cary Palmertree
TUPELO – Cary Palmertree, 70, died on July 16, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Sue Baker
FULTON – Sue Steele Baker, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She was born July 21, 1938, in Lee County to Ervin Elmo and Thelma Marie Fowler Winchester. She was a homemaker and a member of Itawamba Christian Church. She enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Roger Wood officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky Steele (Kim) of Fulton and Jackie Steele of Blue Springs; her caregiver and former daughter-in-law, Teresa Steele of Fulton; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Winchester of Kenosha, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Baker; two daughters, Linda Spencer Stewart and Patti Mutter; one sister, Ella Mae Carroll; and one brother, Will B. “Buddy” Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Landon Spencer, Brandon Steele, Doice Dulaney, Larry Guntharp, Adam Spencer, and Alex Spencer.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with Sue’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Brian Kent Dimos
BOONEVILLE – Brian Kent Dimos (57) passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was first and foremost a faithful servant of the Lord. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, and he loved to be outside, working in his yard. He never hesitated to serve others. He never got enough of playing with his grandsons. He recently retired as the operations controller at Plumrose USA, where he worked for 30 years.
Services will be 6 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hope Church in Tupelo with Bro. Jerry Parsley, Bro. Scooter Noland, and Rollie Dimos officiating. Burial will be in the Pratts Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18 from 4 pm until service time at 6 pm. He is survived by his wife, Robin Jones Dimos of Booneville; his daughters, Katy Clark (Charles) of Germantown, TN, Kelly Anderson (Tim) of New Fairfield, CT and Kristy Dimos of Booneville; his parents, Roland and Kay Dimos of Springfield, MO; his brothers, John Dimos (Sheri) of Fishers, IN, Rollie Dimos (Tammy) of Ozark, MO and Randy Dimos (Elizabeth) of Grapevine, TX; his father-in-law, David Jones of Smithfield, VA and his grandchildren, Ben Clark, Eli Clark, Lincoln Anderson and London Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joanne Jones. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his Men’s Discipleship Group. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Autism Speaks. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com