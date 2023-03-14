OBITS: WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, 2023
Carolyn Lee Bryant, Pontotoc
Colton Chandler, Baldwyn
Sherry Ruth Collums, Pontotoc
Mother Audrey Lee Cook, Taylor
Connie Keenum, New Albany
Donnie King, Plantersville
Joyce Ann Randle, Okolona
Mrs. Alameda G. Smith, Byhalia
Reid Smith, Fulton/Tupelo
Timothy Wright, Tishomingo
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Mrs. Amy Payne Kent
Plantersville
6:30 PM Today
Union Community Church
Visit: 5PM-Service time
Burial: Church Cemetery
Hon. Clant Seay
Oxford
2 PM Thursday, (3/23)
The Overby Center Auditorium
Ole Miss Campus
555 Grove Loop, Suite 247
Oxford, MS
Mrs. Patricia Jacobson
Private Family Services
Mr. Elliot Gaston
Arrangements Incomplete
Mr. John Hedges
Okolona
Arrangements Incomplete
Mrs. Alameda G. Smith
BYHALIA- Mrs. Alameda G. Smith, 70, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries, 535 Neely Avenue, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be at Serenity Funeral Home Chapel, Friday, March 17, 2023, 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., 140 N. Memphis Street, Holly Springs, MS 38635. Burial will take place at Mt. Pisgah C.M. E. Church Cemetery, 321 W. Cox Road, Byhalia, MS 38611. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS.
Mother Audrey Lee Cook
TAYLOR- Mother Audrey Lee Cook, 91, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her residence in Taylor, MS. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at North Hopewell M.B. Church, 11 County Road 349, Oxford, MS 38673. Visitation will be at Serenity Funeral Home Chapel, 294 Highway 7 North, Oxford, MS 38655, Friday, March 17, 2023, 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Burial will take place at Yocona Cemetery, Taylor, MS. Arrangements Entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford, MS 38655.
Donnie King
PLANTERSVILLE- Donnie King, 70, died March 13, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Sherry Ruth Collums
PONTOTOC- Sherry Ruth Collums, 74, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday March 16, 2023 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc Visitation will be at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday March 15, 2023 and 12 p.m. until service time on Thursday March 16, 2023 Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Carolyn Lee Bryant
PONTOTOC- Carolyn Lee Bryant, 65, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday March 17, 2023 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be at 5 P.M. until 8 p.m. Thursday March 16th and 1 p.m. until service time Friday March 17, 2023 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Timothy Wright
TISHOMINGO- Timothy Wright, 61, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, March 17, 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, March 17, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Joyce Ann Randle
OKOLONA- Joyce Ann Randle, 60, died March 12, 2023, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Reid Smith
FUTLON/TUPELO- Wallace Reid Smith, 92, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born November 28, 1930, in the Houston community of Itawamba County to Aubrey Hiett and Ozell George Smith. Reid was a graduate of the University of Mississippi and spent his 30-year career as an instructor in the math and science departments at Itawamba Junior College, now known as ICC. He also owned and operated the Fulton Shoe Store for a number of years. A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Reid faithfully attended the Fulton United Methodist Church for most of his life. He served as a member of the administrative board and the pastor-parish relations committee, a teacher of the disciple bible studies, a Sunday school class teacher, and in various other capacities. He and his wife Jane enjoyed going on several mission trips with the church.
Reid was a man of many talents and a variety of interests. He loved golf. His goal of shooting his age was surpassed a couple of times when he shot one below his age. He loved bridge, having attained the rank of Life Master. He loved genealogy and spent countless days and miles tracing his roots and sharing his findings with anyone willing to listen. He loved gardening and spending time outdoors. Reid was an avid conversationalist who never met a stranger and delighted in visiting his family and friends.
Services will be at 12 P.M. Saturday, March 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Don Bishop officiating. Private burial will follow in the Ozark Cemetery.
Survivors include his companion, Shirley Neuhaus, of Tupelo; his son, Mark Smith (Wanda) of Saltillo; his daughters, Terry Rutledge (Mark) of Guntown, Robin Burleson (Bob) of Georgetown, TX, and Carol Harper (Bobby) of Smithville; 13 grandchildren, Michael Smith, Carrie Sebring, John Daniel, Scott Daniel, Keith Rutledge, Amy Floyd, Will Burleson, Chip Burleson, Jake Burleson, Nicole Benjamin, Dustin Harper, Megan Becker, and Jennifer Bost; 27 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Ann Turner (Delbert) of Searcy, AR; a brother-in-law, Tommy Weatherford (Martha) of Fulton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Jane Weatherford Smith, on May 15, 1999; and his parents.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Smith family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Connie Keenum
NEW ALBANY- Connie Bryson McMillin Keenum, 66, of New Albany, MS passed away March 13, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at New Albany Presbyterian Church followed immediately by a funeral service at 2 p.m. The Reverends Stephen Ewing and Bill Everett will officiate.
Born in New Albany on March 29, 1956, to Boyce Thomas and Mable Poynor Bryson, Connie was proud to call this town her home throughout her entire life. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend to many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Connie was a woman of great character and strong Christian faith, always putting the needs of her family and friends before her own. She had a kind and gentle spirit, and her warm smile and infectious laughter could light up any room. Being a cheerleader for her grandchildren in whatever activity they participated in was where she found her greatest joy. Her family will tell you that "Nonnie's" Christmas traditions will be something they will miss the most, as well as how she never failed to let them know that she loved them "so good."
Her favorite Bible verse was Ephesians 3:20 which reads "Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us." She found great comfort in this scripture throughout her courageous battle with cancer and was quick to share it with anyone who needed encouragement.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Keenum is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James Leroy McMillin and a sister, Kay Bryson Wright.
She is survived by her husband Collins Keenum; daughters Emily Manning Owen (Sean) of Starkville, MS; Natalie McMillin Jones (Brad) of Starkville, MS; and Morgan McMillin Littlejohn (Bradley) of New Albany; stepdaughters Jenny McMillin Boone (Greg) of Atlanta, GA; Andrea Mosby Finch (Chris) of Memphis, TN; and Jennifer Mosby Benjamin (Brady) of Memphis, TN; grandchildren Jackson Owen, Julianne Littlejohn, Sutton Boone, Ethan Finch, Caroline Reed, Carson Finch, Brody Jones, Archer Jones, Gray Littlejohn, and Ivy Littlejohn; a sister, Ann Bryson Harkins (Keith) of Madison, MS; and brother in law, Jerry Wright of Flat Rock, NC. Her family would also like to acknowledge her two very dear friends, Margaret Cousar and Charlotte Grisham, who provided loving and comforting care as Connie endured the last few months of her battle with cancer, and the team at Home Care Hospice, specifically Farrah Hawkins, Ashley Shackelford, Annie Lesueur, and Brandon Beck.
Pallbearers will be her classmates from the WP Daniel High School class of 1974: Bill Daniel, Gary Dodds, Don Evans, Charles Kitchens, Terry Hill, Tommy Humphries, Bill McAlilly, Roger Rakestraw, Ray Spencer, Jerry Tate, and Tommy Snyder.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The Humane Society, or any charity of the donor's choice.
Colton Chandler
BALDWYN- Colton Chandler, 7, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
