Mary K. Cothern
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mary Kathleen Cothern, 68, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 12:00 Noon at Allen and Autry Cemetery 1389 Allen Corner Road, Lamar. Visitation will be Thursday 11:00 – 11:45 at Allan and Autry Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Trevor Manley
LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – Trevor Manley, 29, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Virginia Dare Miller Parish
AMORY – Virginia Dare Miller Parish, 94, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2020 at Bethesda Gardens Memory Care Nursing Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 1:30 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
Brenda Vardaman
TUPELO – Brenda Vardaman, 71, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date and time at the family’s choice.
Rex Ford
TREMONT – Rex Allen Ford, 71, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his home in Tremont. He was born September 12, 1949 to the late Elsie Ford and the late Lucille Davis Ford. He retired from Sunshine Mills after many years of service. He loved being outdoors. He liked tending to his garden.
Services will be 3:00 Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with visitation beginning at 2:00 all at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Richard Ford; granddaughters: Heather (Austin) Fountain of Tremont and Kimberly (Jeffrey) Hammons of Mooreville; grandson, Tyler Ford of Tremont; great-grandsons: Bentley Fountain, Eastyn Hammons; great-granddaughters: Charleigh Fountain and Layluh Hammons; step-grandson, Dalton Langford.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Edward Ford and Jimmie Earl Ford.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Elaine Crump McGee
BALDWYN – Elaine Crump McGee, 60, passed away on October 31, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Maggie Lean Tucker
TUPELO – Maggie Lean Tucker, 88, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. Graveside services will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2 pm at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Verona, MS. Walk through visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at NL. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Franklin Wayne Honeycutt
CALEDONIA – Franklin Wayne Honeycutt, 56, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in Steens, MS. Services will be on November 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be 11:00 until 12:45 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sullivan Cemetery.
Steven Alan Wilson
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Steven Alan Wilson, 73, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
John Wayne Lindsey
BYHALIA – John Wayne Lindsey, 69, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home in Byhalia. Services will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Red Banks Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Wednesday 5-9 PM.
Tommie Lewis Smith
BELDEN – Tommie Lewis Smith, 73, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at home in Belden. Services will be on Thursday, November 5, 1:00 pm at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Please visit our website for additional information – associatedfuneral.com. Associated Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center would like to thank the Smith Family and offer our condolences to the entire family.
Ruth Edell Irwin Brotherton
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Ruth Edell Irwin Brotherton, 92, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Thursday November 5, 2020 2:00 PM at Tippah Memorial Gardens. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of services.
Alice Ann Loyd
SHANNON – Alice Ann Cordell Loyd crossed the chilling waters of Jordan at the age of 77 on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A lady of quick wit, a contagious laugher and all around jovial personality, Alice Ann left this world a better place because of her gusto for life and her strong love of her family and countless friends. She loved a good practical joke, spoke her mind and issued opinions no matter the circumstances, and her strong will allowed her the privilege of giving orders like a drill sergeant. Alice Ann loved the outdoors, gardening, fishing, and reading. Through all, she had the sweetest disposition of most anyone and shared that joy gleefully with family and friends. Born on July 18, 1938 to the late Grover T. Cordell and Minnie Guin Cordell west of Shannon, she lived her entire life within 400 yards of her birthplace. She attended the public schools in Shannon and Shannon High School. She and Cecil Wayne Loyd married on Sept. 17, 1955; he died on Feb. 2, 2013. Other than spending a great deal of time with Cecil on the Loyd Family Farm, she worked many years as an Echo Technician for Cardiology Associates of Tupelo. She loved her children and grandchildren but was crazy about her great-grandchildren. Alice Ann was a much beloved, longtime member of the Shannon United Methodist Church.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Rev. Ed Temple, and former pastor, Rev. Chad Bowen, officiating. Private burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery west of Shannon. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Thursday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving lifelong friends.
Alice Ann is survived by her daughter, Jeanie Loyd Dale and husband, David of the Wren Community in Monroe County; six grandchildren, David B. Dale, III (Sarah), Charlotte June Dale, Ivy Louise Dale, Alice Jordan Dale, McKenzie Lee McMullen (Andy) and Will Hampton (Laine Dulaney Hampton); her great-grandchildren, Carley Madison Barnes, Braden Lee Barnes and Ashton Jolee Barnes, Cecil Loyd Hampton, Coty Ray Hampton, Mollie Jo-Lynn Hampton and another little Hampton on the way expected June 7, 2021; and a sister, Sherry Mitchell and her daughter, Kim Fannon. She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Pam Loyd Hampton in 2007; a brother, Jerry Cordell; and her in laws, Cecil C. Loyd and Addie P. Loyd.
Memorials may be made to Shannon United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1, Shannon, MS 38868. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Thursday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Mahon Elton Jones, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mahon Elton Jones, Jr., 72, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home in Holly Springs. Graveside services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.