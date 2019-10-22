TODAY'S OBITS
David Earl Anderson, Tippah County
William "Bill" Beasley, Tupelo
Deborah Diane King Canada, Union/ Tippah Counties
Laverne Clayton, Mooreville
Ida Mae Collier, Shannon
Darlene Moses Davis, Baldwyn
Willie Lee French, Tupelo
Martha Sue Gunter, Peaceful Valley
Maye Johnsey, Booneville
Niles Hugh Jones, Ripley
Lisa Dawn Kitchens, Guntown
James A. Ledet, Potts Camp
Lynn Walls McCord, Okolona
Roy Meredith, Saltillo
Sally Meredith, Saltillo
Stephanie Putnam, Booneville
Baby Boy Samarappulige, Hernando
Baby Girl Samarappulige, Hernando
Domonique Samarappulige, Hernando
Dorothy Thomas, Chicago, Illinois
Joy L. Tomlinson, Tupelo
William Edward Wallace, Tippah County
Jason Bradford Wheat, Tupelo
-------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
October 23, 2019
MRS. BONNIE D. GREEN
Tupelo
11 a.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
MRS. LAVERNE CLAYTON
Mooreville
3 p.m. Thursday
Eggville Free Will Baptist Church
Eggville Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until
service time Thursday
at the Church
MRS. LISA KITCHENS
Guntown
Memorial Service
2 p.m. Sunday
Saltillo Chapel
MR. OMAR GAMEZ
Tupelo
Visitation: 3 until 8 p.m. Sunday at
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MISS JOY L. TOMLINSON
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
-------------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Roy & Sally Meredith
Saltillo
Joint Memorial Service
2 PM Thursday
Lee Memorial Chapel
Visitation to follow
-------------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Mr. Jason Wheat
Auburn Community
1 PM today
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 11 AM – Service Time today
Ms. Lynn Walls McCord
Okolona
11 AM Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Okolona Chapel
East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens
Visit: 4 PM – 7 PM today, Oct. 23, 2019
Mr. William “Bill” Beasley
Tupelo
1 PM Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 11 AM – 1 PM Saturday only
-------------------------------------------
MEMO
Domonique Samarappulige
HERNANDO - Domonique Samarappulige, 32, passed away on October 21, 2019, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Baby Boy Samarappulige
HERNANDO - Baby Boy Samarappulige, 1 day, passed away on October 21, 2019, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Baby Girl Samarappulige
HERNANDO - Baby Girl Samarappulige, 1 day, passed away on October 21, 2019, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Darlene Moses Davis
BALDWYN - Darlene Moses Davis, 54, passed away on October 21, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
David Earl Anderson
TIPPAH COUNTY - David Earl Anderson, 55, passed away on October 22, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Dorothy Thomas
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - Dorothy Thomas, 44, passed away on October 18, 2019, at Mt Sinai Hospital in Chicago, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Ida Mae Collier
SHANNON - Ida Mae Collier, 87, passed away on October 22, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
James A. Ledet
POTTS CAMP - James A. Ledet, 69, passed away on October 22, 2019, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
MEMO
Joy L. Tomlinson
TUPELO - Joy L. Tomlinson, 62, passed away on October 22, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Inpatient Hospice unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Stephanie Putnam
BOONEVILLE - Stephanie Putnam, 67, passed away on October 21, 2019, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
Willie Lee French
TUPELO - Willie Lee French, 78, passed away on October 21, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Deborah Diane King Canada
UNION/ TIPPAH COUNTIES - Deborah Diane King Canada, 62, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, October 25 at 2 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be on Friday, October 25 from 1 PM to 2 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Canada family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO
Jason Bradford Wheat
TUPELO - Jason Bradford Wheat, 46, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Tupelo Chapel - Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. - service time at Holland - Tupelo Chapel.
MEMO
Niles Hugh Jones
RIPLEY - Niles Hugh Jones, 75, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 2:00 PM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Wesley Congregational Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
McBride Funeral Home of Ripley Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
William "Bill" Beasley
TUPELO - William "Bill" Beasley, 61, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11 AM to service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
William Edward Wallace
TIPPAH COUNTY - William Edward Wallace, 82, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence in Ripley. Private Services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Wallace family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, Photo, Logo
Lisa Dawn Kitchens
GUNTOWN - Lisa Dawn Kitchens, 58, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in California, June 17, 1961 to Joseph Ferdinand Scheidbach Jr. and Wanda Eunice Nail Stanker. Lisa was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her two sons, Travis Kitchens III with his wife Jodi and Ronnie Joseph Kitchens with his wife Amanda. Lisa had six grandchildren, Lexi, Maci, Rowdy, Nathan, Addie and Garrett.
A memorial service honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Shannon Blower officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, Logo
Martha Sue Gunter
PEACEFUL VALLEY - Martha Sue Gunter, 75, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home. She was born May 8, 1944, to Lester and Mary Wilma Barber Johnson. She was a member of the Enon Primitive Baptist Church. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Evergreen Chapter #399, where she was a Worthy Matron three times. She was a homemaker, enjoyed watching the Food Network, cooking, traveling with her husband, and being around her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a. m. Thursday, October 24, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Bourland Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Tim Gunter (Mary) of Holly, Michigan; one daughter, Melonie Campbell (Daniel) of Fulton; two grandchildren, India Lucas (Shawn) and Nate Campbell; three great-grandchildren, Maci Lucas, Colt Lucas, and Rett Lucas; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Everette "Bud" Gunter; one sister, Alene Hill; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Keith Glissen, Greg Guinn, Kerry Post, Lee Brown, Hunter Brown, Rusty Loden, Skip Johnson, and Moheeb Alsaieli.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p. m. Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Gunter family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, Photo, Logo
Laverne Clayton
MOOREVILLE - Laverne Clayton, 83, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in Chickasaw County June 28, 1936 to Samuel Lee and Hattie Mae Mason McKinney. She graduated as Valedictorian from Mooreville High School. On October 2, 1981, she married Ray Clayton. She worked as Chief Grade Recorder for the University of Mississippi, secretary for the State of Mississippi Unemployment Service and Executive Secretary at FMC Corporation. Laverne enjoyed cross stitching, traveling and square dancing with her husband. She was a member of Eggville Free Will Baptist Church.
Her family includes her husband, Ray Clayton; two sons, Lee Cayson and Steve Cayson (deceased); two step-sons, Craig Clayton and Jason Clayton and his wife, Alicia; five grandchildren, Leah Norman, Katie Cayson, Heather Cayson, John David Cayson and Brian Cayson; great-granddaughter, Eleanor; great-grandson, Ashton Clayton; parents, Samuel Lee McKinney (deceased) and Hattie Mae McKinney (deceased); three deceased sisters, Emma Bell King and her husband, Lewis, Mary Ethel Moore and her husband, Harvey and Ruth Wright and her husband, Earnest Eugene; three deceased brothers, James McKinney, Luther McKinney and his wife, Josephine and John Lee McKinney; and eight nieces and nephews, Robert McKinney and his wife, Terri, Mary McKinney Ward, Lewis Jr. King and his wife, Ruby, Russell King and his wife, Robin, Diana Mitts and her husband, Doug, Eugene Wright, Tom Moore and his wife, Natalie and Betty Ruth Moore Pittman and her husband, Jim.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Eggville Free Will Baptist Church.
Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Eggville Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Gerald Gann officiating. Graveside services will follow in Eggville Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be John Webb, Roy McCollum, Robert Patterson, Tracy Byrd, Chris Whitehead and Lynn Turner.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, Photo, Logo
Lynn Walls McCord
OKOLONA - Ms. Teresa Lynn Walls McCord, 55, went home to be with Jesus Monday, October 21, 2019 while living at her sisters' residence in Okolona, MS. She was born on April 17, 1964 in Okolona to Earnest Walls and Dorothy Porter Walls. She was a graduate of Okolona High School and attended Itawamba Community College. She retired after 14 years of service in medical records employed by North MS Medical Center.
Lynn has three children, Octavia McCord (Allen Robbins), John Mark McCord, and Danielle McCord, whom she loved dearly. She loved spending time with friends and family, attending her children's sporting events, shopping, and going on vacations with them.
A service celebrating her life and home-going will be at 11 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Mickey Bean and Minister Troy McNutt officiating. A graveside service will follow at East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be today (Wednesday) from 4 PM to 7 PM and Thursday from 10 AM to service time.
Survivors include her children; her father, Earnest Walls; her brother, Randall Walls (Barbara) and sister Tina Autrey (Terry); 2 grandchildren, Madeline Robbins and Emily Robbins; niece, Cyndi Gillespie and nephews, Timothy Autrey, Collin Walls, and Adam Walls. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Walls; aunt, Arneta Davis; niece, Amanda Autrey and great-niece, Harley Autrey; grandparents, George Porter, Mable Sullivan, James and Mary Etta Walls.
Pallbearers will be Brad Walls, Michael Fowler, Ronnie Hallmark, Tyler Hallmark, Trey Hallmark, and Jeff Hood. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Porter and Randall Walls.
The family requests memorials be made to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, Logo
Sally Meredith
SALTILLO - Sally Meredith, 80, died Thursday as a result of an automobile accident. She was born February 13, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV. She was a homemaker and attended Calvary Assembly Worship Center. She enjoyed making arts and crafts. She was an avid baseball fan who loved the Dodgers. She loved her family.
A joint Memorial Service for her and her husband will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ben Raper officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her two sons, Mike Meredith (Susan) of Mobile, AL and Mark Meredith (Susan) of Tupelo; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Meredith, Austin Meredith, Kara Stokley (Dominick), Keaton Meredith, Natalie Meredith, Rees Meredith, Katherine Meredith and Aubry Meredith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick Meredith and a brother, Richard Ankrom.
Visitation will follow the service.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO, Logo, Flag, Icon
Roy Meredith
SALTILLO - Roy "Nick" Meredith, 83, died Thursday as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in Dade City, Florida. He served his country in the United States Coast Guard, serving for over 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, reading western novels and watching westerns on TV. He loved being out at sea. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren.
A joint Memorial Service for him and his wife will be 2 PM Thursday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ben Raper officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his two sons, Mike Meredith (Susan) of Mobile, AL and Mark Meredith (Susan) of Tupelo; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Meredith, Austin Meredith, Kara Stokley (Dominick), Keaton Meredith, Natalie Meredith, Rees Meredith, Katherine Meredith and Aubry Meredith.
Visitation will follow the service.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO, Logo
Maye Johnsey
BOONEVILLE - Lena Maye Johnsey, 70, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her home. She was born November 11, 1948, to Manley B. and Lena Wilemon. She was retired from Chrysler. She enjoyed collecting pigs, flower gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Norm Johnsey; three sons, Jeff (Selina) Robbins, Kevin (Olivia) Aldridge and Brian (Davalee) Aldridge; one daughter, Patty (Kevin) Glidewell; one step-son, Vincent, (Randi) Johnsey; two brothers, Gerald (Juanita) Wilemon and Perry Wilemon; four sisters, Sue (Billy) Michael, Joanne (Clyde) Hancock, Nita Lawson and Martha Young; 22 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her twin sister, Faye Senter.
Pallbearers are Mitchell Wilemon. Josh Aldridge, Caleb Christiansen, Tristian Brown, Chris Paul Stuart and Matthew Brown.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.