Malinda Kay (Smith) Staples
WARRENSBURG - Malinda Kay (Smith) Staples, 57, resident of Warrensburg, MO died Saturday the 20th of July, 2019 after an extended illness.
Kay was born and raised in Fayette, AL to Linda Lou (Brasher) and Thomas Murl Smith.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband, 2 children, 3 siblings, and many friends.
Services will be planned and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to either the American Heart Association or St. Luke's Mid America Heart Institute and can be left in care of the funeral home.
Kay's full obituary can be seen at www.sweeneyphillipsholdren.com
Jane York
DORSEY - Jane York, 86, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Countrywood Plantation Assisted Living in Mantachie. She was born July 24, 1933, in Pollard County, Arkansas, to Cecil Tylie and Kathleen Carrico Ozier. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a bookkeeper at W.E.L.O. and later Tindall Automotive Parts.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Burial was in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery.
